Wordle Answer Today (March 12): Puzzle #1727 Caught You Off-Guard? Check Hints, & Solution

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Wordle Answer Today: Wordle players were greeted this Thursday, March 12, with another fun puzzle that got many people thinking hard. The popular five-letter guessing game has become a daily habit for millions around the world. Some players try to solve it as fast as they can, while others simply want to protect their long winning streak.

Today’s Wordle puzzle was connected to something we use every single day without even thinking about it. The hints pointed players toward one of our basic human senses. If you are still trying to figure it out, don’t worry, the clues, answer, and meaning are all explained below.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle may look like a very simple game, but it needs careful thinking. Players get six chances to guess a hidden five-letter word. After each guess, the tiles change colour and give helpful hints:

Green tiles: the letter is correct and in the right place.

Yellow tiles: the letter is correct, but in the wrong place.

Grey tiles: the letter is not in the word at all.

By using these colour hints wisely, players can remove wrong letters and slowly get closer to the correct word. This mix of logic, patience, and guessing is what makes Wordle so fun and addictive for people everywhere.

Hints That Helped Crack The March 12 Puzzle

Here are the clues players received for today’s Wordle:

One of your senses.

The word begins with S.

It ends with L.

The word contains only 1 vowel.

There are 4 unique letters in the word.

Using “lemur” as a starting word turns three letters yellow.

These hints gave players enough direction to figure out the answer without completely spoiling the challenge.

Wordle Answer Today (March 12)

The solution to today’s Wordle is: SMELL.

Smell is one of the five human senses. Your nose has special cells that detect different scents in the air. While the nose mainly helps us breathe, it also helps us notice smells around us. This sense is very important because it works closely with taste and helps us enjoy food. It can also warn us about danger, such as smoke from a fire or spoiled food.

Well done if you guessed it correctly today. And if the puzzle was tricky, don’t worry, tomorrow brings another Wordle and another chance to solve the mystery.