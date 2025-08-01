Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Best Smartphones Under Rs 1,000 (August 2025): Amaq Q7 & More Pocket-Friendly Monsters For You

While these sub-Rs 1,000 phones won’t stream Netflix or unlock with your face, they excel where it matters most: long-lasting battery life, dependable calling, and fuss-free usability.

By : Shayak Majumder | Updated at : 01 Aug 2025 04:26 PM (IST)

Best Smartphones Under Rs 1000: Smartphones are increasingly turning into AI-powered supercomputers nowadays, but there's still something oddly refreshing about a phone that just makes calls, sends texts, and keeps going for days on a single charge. While the tech industry marches toward foldables and futuristic wearables, a surprisingly loyal market continues to seek out humble, no-frills phones, especially those priced under Rs 1,000. These devices aren't about screen refresh rates or multi-camera setups. They're about reliability, simplicity, and value.

Whether it’s for elderly family members who prefer physical keypads, schoolchildren who don’t need access to the internet, or users in search of a fuss-free backup device, these budget mobiles still have a solid fan base. We looked at three models currently making waves for doing the basics, and doing them well.

Amaq Q7: A Bit More Than Basic

Amaq Q7 Mobile Phone|1.77" Screen|Dual SIM|Call Recording|Camera|Torch|Black and Red.

Price: Rs 699

Last on our radar is the Amaq Q7, also priced at Rs 699. What sets this apart is the inclusion of features not commonly seen at this price: call recording, a camera, and a built-in torch. Its 1.77-inch screen is compact but functional, and the bold black-and-red colour scheme adds a dash of personality.

What really makes this model shine is its BSI certification and recording functionality. For those who want a basic phone with a few clever extras, the Q7 delivers on multiple fronts.

Vox V16: A Battery Powerhouse in Disguise

Vox V16 Feature Keypad Mobile with 2500mAh Battery, 2.4" Display, Dual SIM, FM Radio & MP3 Player – Green

Price: Rs 806

Topping the list is the Vox V16, priced at just Rs 806, and it brings an unexpectedly robust set of features for its cost. The standout spec? A massive 2500mAh battery, which can last nearly five days on standby and up to eight hours on call. For anyone tired of the nightly charging ritual, this is a welcome change.

The phone includes a 2.4-inch screen and a classic keypad, making it ideal for users who prefer tactile buttons over touchscreens. There’s also support for FM radio, MP3 and video playback, dual SIM slots, and vibration alerts. In short, this is a budget phone that punches well above its price tag.

IKALL K130: Sleek, Simple, and Surprisingly Capable

Sponsored Ad - IKALL K130 Feature Phone (1.8” Display, Dual Sim) (Blue)

Price: Rs 699

If you’re looking for something a bit more compact and minimalist, the IKALL K130 comes in at Rs 699, offering a sharp design in blue and a feature set that keeps things efficient. It has a 1.8-inch display, supports dual SIMs, and even offers Bluetooth connectivity and fast charging, a rare find in this category.

This phone is for people who want to cut the noise, quite literally. No app pings, no distractions, just calling, texting, and peace of mind. As a backup or secondary device, the K130 checks all the right boxes.

While these sub-Rs 1,000 phones won’t stream Netflix or unlock with your face, they excel where it matters most: long-lasting battery life, dependable calling, and fuss-free usability. In many ways, they remind us what phones were originally meant to do: keep us connected, without the overwhelm.

In a market obsessed with more, these budget wonders prove that doing less can sometimes be the smarter choice.

About the author Shayak Majumder

Shayak Majumder leads the ABP Live English team. A tech aficionado, he is finding the next big tech blunder to shed spotlight on and the next big AI trend to capture. He is also building a data-driven AI-aware newsroom. Got tips? Reach out!
Published at : 01 Aug 2025 04:26 PM (IST)
