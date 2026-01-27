Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Apple Introduces Its Cheapest Gadget Yet, And It Costs Less Than Rs 4,000

Apple Introduces Its Cheapest Gadget Yet, And It Costs Less Than Rs 4,000

With better range, louder alerts and the same price tag, Apple’s new AirTag stays under Rs 4,000, giving users a simple and budget-friendly way to track keys, bags and everyday essentials.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 27 Jan 2026 09:46 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Apple has quietly refreshed one of its simplest and cheapest gadgets, the AirTag. While iPhones and Watches grab all the spotlight, this tiny tracker has become a daily lifesaver for many people. It helps find keys, bags, wallets, luggage, and more using the Find My app. Now, the new AirTag comes with a longer finding range and a louder sound, making it easier to spot lost items. Even better, Apple has kept the price the same. 

That makes AirTag the most affordable way to enter Apple’s smart device world, especially for users who just want something useful without spending big money.

AirTag Price In India: Apple’s Cheapest Gadget Stays Affordable

The new AirTag is priced at Rs 3,790 for a single unit and Rs 12,900 for a pack of four. This is exactly the same as the older version. In a time when most Apple products keep getting costlier, AirTag staying at the same price feels rare.

The new AirTag with the FineWoven Key Ring in fox orange.

For many users, this makes AirTag Apple’s cheapest gadget. You don’t need to spend tens of thousands on a phone or watch to get something useful from Apple. With AirTag, even first-time Apple users can try the ecosystem.

Apple is also offering free personalised engraving on every AirTag ordered from its website or app. That means you can add your name, emoji, or short message without paying extra. It’s a small touch, but it makes the product feel personal.

Because it works with items people already own, like keys, bags, and wallets, AirTag doesn’t feel like a luxury. It feels like a practical tool. And at this price, it becomes an easy buy for people who just want peace of mind.

New AirTag Specs & Features: What Has Changed?

The biggest upgrade is inside. The new AirTag uses Apple’s second-generation Ultra Wideband chip, the same one found in the latest iPhones and Watches. This lets users find items from up to 50% farther away than before.

The speaker is also much louder, about 50% louder. That means you can hear it from nearly twice the distance. If your keys are stuck under a sofa or your wallet is buried in a bag, the sound is now easier to catch.

For the first time, Apple Watch users can use Precision Finding directly from their wrist on supported models. The Find My network still helps locate lost items using nearby Apple devices, without sharing personal data.

AirTag remains focused only on objects, not people or pets. It includes safety alerts and changing Bluetooth IDs to prevent misuse. The design stays the same, so all old accessories still work.

Small, simple, and now smarter, AirTag remains Apple’s most affordable and useful gadget.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the main upgrades in the new Apple AirTag?

The new AirTag features a second-generation Ultra Wideband chip for a 50% longer finding range and a 50% louder speaker for easier location of lost items.

How much does the new Apple AirTag cost?

The new AirTag is priced at Rs 3,790 for a single unit and Rs 12,900 for a pack of four, maintaining the same price as the older version.

Can Apple Watch users benefit from the new AirTag features?

Yes, for the first time, Apple Watch users can utilize Precision Finding directly from their wrist on supported models with the new AirTag.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 27 Jan 2026 09:46 AM (IST)
