Apple & Google Join Hands To Make Siri Smarter, Gemini AI Enters iPhones

Tech giants Apple and Google have signed a multi-year deal that will bring Google’s Gemini AI models into Apple’s ecosystem. Announced on January 12, the partnership will power the new, more personal version of Siri and several Apple Intelligence features. Apple has struggled to deliver on its AI promises, and this deal offers a clear path forward. While Gemini will provide the brains, Apple says privacy remains its top priority. Siri will still run on Apple devices or Apple’s own servers, keeping user data protected.

Apple-Google Gemini Deal Changes Siri Forever

Under the new agreement, Google’s Gemini models will form the base of Apple’s next-generation AI systems. This means the Siri that Apple showed at WWDC 2024 will finally become real. The assistant will be able to understand personal context, remember details, and give more useful, tailored replies.

In a joint statement, both companies said Apple chose Google after “careful evaluation,” calling Gemini the most capable foundation for Apple’s AI plans. Apple also made it clear that Apple Intelligence will continue to work on-device and through its Private Cloud Compute system. This suggests Gemini will run either directly on iPhones or on Apple’s own servers.

For users, this is big. Siri has long lagged behind rivals like ChatGPT and Google Assistant. With Gemini in the background, Siri could finally feel smart, fast, and truly helpful in daily tasks.

Gemini Powers Siri While Apple Promises Privacy

Privacy is Apple’s biggest selling point, and the company stressed that it will keep its industry-leading standards. There is still no clear answer on whether Google will ever see Apple user data. For now, Apple says it controls where and how the models run.

Reports say Apple may pay up to $1 billion a year for access to Google’s AI. The deal has been in the works for months, delayed mainly because of Apple’s struggle to finish the new Siri. It also follows years of antitrust pressure over Google paying Apple to be the default search engine.

After the announcement, Apple shares rose slightly, while Alphabet gained around one per cent. The market clearly sees this as a win.

Apple has a massive user base and strong cash flow, but it has fallen behind in AI. With Gemini in the picture, Apple finally has a chance to catch up. A smarter, more personal Siri could change how millions of people use their iPhones every day.