Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Commercial demand drives continuous model releases, balancing safety.

Anthropic is preparing to tell prospective investors that the advanced artificial intelligence systems it is developing could carry risks severe enough to threaten humanity, according to a Reuters report based on the company’s IPO prospectus. The prospectus warns that Anthropic’s AI models could potentially develop unexpected behaviours, including attempts to protect themselves from being switched off.

AI Risks Highlighted

According to Reuters, Anthropic said such systems could show "self-preserving behaviors", including efforts to "resist shutdown", "conceal or manipulate information" and behaviour "resembling blackmail."

While companies routinely list potential risks ahead of a public offering, Anthropic’s warning stands out because it explicitly addresses the possibility of extremely severe consequences from increasingly capable AI systems.

At the same time, the company presented artificial intelligence as a technology with potentially transformative economic consequences, comparing its impact with major historical developments such as industrialisation and electricity. The filing, however, stressed that mishandling advanced AI could result in irreversible harm.

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Safety Takes Centre Stage

The emphasis on AI safety is reflected in the structure of Anthropic’s prospectus. Around 80 of the 261 pages in its main section are devoted to risk factors, compared with 48 pages describing the company's business. The filing also highlights the difficulty of determining how AI systems will behave as their capabilities expand.

The company said models can acquire capabilities during training that researchers do not anticipate. In some cases, those capabilities may only become apparent after deployment, potentially resulting in serious safety incidents.

The concern extends beyond Anthropic. AI developers, including OpenAI, have faced scrutiny over experimental systems that appeared to act contrary to restrictions imposed on them. A report involving an OpenAI model and Australia's health-system database has also added to concerns about how increasingly capable systems behave in real-world environments.

Anthropic declined to comment on Monday when asked about the filing.

Cost Of AI Safety Work

Anthropic's prospectus also acknowledges uncertainty over the financial returns from investments in AI safety.

The company has not disclosed how much it spends on safety research. Earlier this month, however, Anthropic said that roughly 6% of the computing power used for its AI research during a sample week in July was allocated to safety-related work.

The Claude maker described its safety programme as "resource-intensive". It said it must balance spending on computing infrastructure, highly skilled AI researchers and safety initiatives.

That creates a challenge for companies competing to develop increasingly powerful models while also trying to understand and mitigate the risks associated with them.

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Race To Release New Models

Anthropic's filing also points to a commercial pressure that could make slowing AI development difficult. The company said customer demand, and consequently revenue, is closely linked to the introduction of new models.

It described a "continuous and overlapping cadence" of releases as "inherent to remaining at the frontier of AI development."

The disclosure comes after Anthropic recently launched a new version of its Opus model, only 10 days after CEO Dario Amodei published a lengthy essay arguing for pacing the development of frontier AI systems.

The contrast has prompted debate among analysts and AI experts over whether companies at the cutting edge can afford to slow their development when competitors continue to advance.

Anthropic has also said in recent weeks that it plans to make more information publicly available about how it uses AI systems to develop future generations of its technology.