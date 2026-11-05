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English NewsNewsIndia‘Spend More Time In India': Rijiju Jabs Rahul, Lists Conditions For Congress To ‘Win More MPs’

‘Spend More Time In India': Rijiju Jabs Rahul, Lists Conditions For Congress To ‘Win More MPs’

Gandhi on Tuesday challenged Modi to an open debate on his charge that the opposition is anti-national and asked why the prime minister has not filed a defamation case against him.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 05 Nov 2026 09:51 AM (IST)

New Delhi: Taking a jibe at Rahul Gandhi, Union minister Kiren Rijiju has listed some conditions for the Congress, saying if the party wants to “win more MPs”, its senior leader must spend more time in India and stop meeting “anti-India people”.

Rijiju has been taking on Gandhi and other Congress leaders for demanding an open debate with the prime minister.

In an X post late on Wednesday, Rijiju said Congress can “win more MPs” if Rahul Gandhi meets seven conditions.

Listing the conditions, Rijiju said Gandhi should “spend more time in India and avoid secret foreign vacations frequently”.

He also asked the Congress leader to respect seniors and gain valuable wisdom from the elders, which is Indian tradition.

The senior BJP leader advised Gandhi not to meet “anti-India people and stop promoting their agenda”.

As the fourth condition, the minister asked Gandhi to "end deep hatred against BJP, RSS and Modi Ji" and "treat BJP as political opponent, not enemy”.

He also asked the Congress leader to take Parliament “more seriously” and let MPs take part in debates and discussion.

“Respect Constitution of India, and honour Constitutional Institutions, and allow Congress party to function as a democratic party and smash dynastic politics,” he listed them as the last two conditions.

Earlier in the day, Rijiju posted a video clip of his speech in Parliament when the opposition leaders had walked out of the House.

“Parliament is the House for debates & discussion. But people who don't believe in democracy, debates and discussion are talking about debate,” the parliamentary affairs minister said.

Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday once again dared Prime Minister Modi to debate him openly and said he would prove in five minutes that the PM was a “traitor”.

After Gandhi's challenge, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said the prime minister should come forward and face the questions on "vote theft" that the nation was posing.

"PM Modi is parroting his flop line of Dimaagi Naxal'! He has NO answer on Vote Chori and the Open Challenge by Rahul Gandhi to discuss how he mortgaged Indian interests to Foreign powers!" Kharge said.

Rijiju hit back in a post on X, saying, "Kharge Ji, Dimaagi Naxal is a term not a narrative. Only following are Dimaagi Naxals: Who support Maoists agenda, and reject Indian Constitution. Who stand with the separatists & support Article 370. Who want to stop the development projects of India. Who conspire to cut chicken neck to separate North-East from India."

Gandhi on Tuesday challenged Modi to an open debate on his charge that the opposition is anti-national and asked why the prime minister has not filed a defamation case against him over his foreign connections allegation.

He accused Modi of occupying the PM's chair with foreign help, within a day of his earlier.

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Published at : 05 Nov 2026 09:51 AM (IST)
Tags :
Rahul Gandhi Kiren RIjiju : Rahul Gandhi
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