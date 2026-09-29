US, China Agree To Cut Tariffs On $60 Billion Of Goods After Trump-Xi Summit

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom US, China agree to pursue $60 billion tariff cuts.

Each country proposed $30 billion goods; reduction details pending.

Covers US agriculture, Chinese appliances, toys, and cosmetics.

The United States and China have agreed to pursue tariff cuts covering $60 billion worth of goods traded between the two countries, ranging from US agricultural products to Chinese toys, cosmetics and household appliances.

The agreement follows a high-stakes summit between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Washington last week. However, the two sides have yet to specify how much tariffs will be reduced or when the changes will take effect.

Under the US-China Board of Trade, each country has proposed $30 billion worth of non-sensitive goods for more favourable tariff treatment, US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said in a statement on Sunday night.

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US Seeks Better Access To Chinese Market

Greer said the US proposal would amount to “unlocking improved market access” for roughly 30% of US exports to China. However, statements issued by Washington and Beijing did not provide details on the extent of the proposed tariff reductions or a timeline for implementation.

The Office of the US Trade Representative said the $30 billion valuation of the product lists proposed by each country was based on 2024 import data.

China's proposed list includes lower duties on several US agricultural products, including corn, wheat, sorghum, meat, dairy products, vegetable oils and meals. However, it excludes non-seed soybeans, the largest US agricultural export to China, which was worth $16.2 billion in 2025.

China Targets US Fish, Cosmetics And Medical Devices

Under its proposed list, Beijing also plans to reduce levies on US fish and seafood, logs and wood products, cosmetics and medical devices.

Washington, meanwhile, has proposed reciprocal tariff reductions covering a range of Chinese consumer goods. The list includes small household appliances such as coffee makers and toasters, as well as tableware, blankets and bed linen.

The proposed US list also covers toys, a broad category that includes children's bicycles. Those goods were worth $14.4 billion in US imports from China in 2024, although the value fell to $9.8 billion in 2025 amid higher tariffs imposed under Trump's trade policies.

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US List Includes Fireworks, Decorations And Car Seats

Other Chinese goods included in the US proposal are fireworks, artificial flowers, holiday decorations and children's car seats.

While the two countries have identified goods for potentially more favourable tariff treatment, neither side has announced the actual tariff reductions or when they would come into force. The agreement therefore sets out the products under consideration without yet establishing the final terms or implementation schedule.