GTA 6 Needs 212GB Of Storage: Rockstar Confirms Pre-Load Dates For PS5 & Xbox

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Grand Theft Auto VI digital pre-load starts November 10.

Game requires up to 212GB storage; prepare console space.

Physical code-in-box editions arrive at retailers November 12.

Rockstar expands website with game details, music, merchandise.

GTA 6 Preload Date: The countdown to Grand Theft Auto VI is getting real, and players might want to start clearing their console storage right away. Rockstar Games has officially confirmed the digital pre-load schedule for its much-awaited open-world blockbuster, giving PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S owners a date to get their downloads ready ahead of launch. There is one rather important detail, though: GTA 6 will take up a whopping 212GB of storage, depending on the console.

With pre-loading scheduled to begin on November 10, players will have an opportunity to get the massive download out of the way before launch day instead of spending precious gaming time staring at a progress bar.

Rockstar has also confirmed that code-in-box editions will begin appearing at retailers from November 12, giving physical-game buyers another option to prepare for the arrival of the next chapter in the Grand Theft Auto franchise.

GTA 6 Pre-Load Date Confirmed For PS5 And Xbox Series X|S

Rockstar has confirmed that digital pre-loading for Grand Theft Auto VI will begin on Tuesday, November 10, across both supported console platforms.

PlayStation 5 players can start downloading the game from midnight on November 10, based on their respective local time zones. Xbox Series X|S users will also get access to pre-loading on the same date, although the schedule follows a global start time of 12 AM GMT.

This means console owners will not have to wait until the official release day to begin downloading the game. Provided they have enough available storage and a stable internet connection, they can get the installation process underway beforehand.

For those who prefer physical editions, Rockstar has confirmed that code-in-box versions for both consoles should start arriving at retailers from November 12.

GTA 6 Download Size Could Reach A Massive 212GB

Here is where things get interesting, and potentially a little painful for anyone running low on console storage.

According to Rockstar, the pre-load file for GTA 6 will require up to 212GB of storage, depending on the device. That is a substantial download, making the upcoming game one of the biggest storage commitments players might have to prepare for.

Players with crowded SSDs may want to start making room now rather than scrambling to uninstall games when pre-loading begins. It is also worth checking available storage before November 10, particularly for those who want to have the game ready to play as soon as possible.

Rockstar has published instructions for downloading the game ahead of launch through its official support website.

Rockstar Adds More GTA 6 Goodies Ahead Of Launch

There is more for fans to explore beyond the pre-load announcement. Rockstar is continuing to expand the official Grand Theft Auto VI website with material offering a closer look at the game's setting, characters and soundtrack.

Players can watch official videos, including an extended look at the game, and check out previews of its in-game radio stations. Rockstar is also showcasing singles from Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album, offering fans a taste of the music expected to accompany their adventures.

The official website also features the Only in Leonida section, which explores the fictional state where the game is set, along with information about the Ultimate Edition.

For fans who enjoy collecting game merchandise and artwork, Rockstar has another announcement. On November 19, the company plans to add printable Grand Theft Auto VI cover art and a map of Leonida as free digital downloads on its official website.

A physical, double-sided version of the poster will also be available through the Rockstar Store shortly after launch. It will cost $0.99 when purchased separately or be included as a free gift with any purchase from the store.

GTA 6 Countdown: What Players Should Do Before November 10

With pre-loading just around the corner, there are a few things players can do to avoid last-minute installation headaches:

Check console storage: Make sure there is sufficient free space for a download that could reach 212GB.

Make sure there is sufficient free space for a download that could reach 212GB. Prepare your internet connection: A large download can take time, so getting it started early makes sense.

A large download can take time, so getting it started early makes sense. Check your console's pre-load schedule: PS5 users should follow their local midnight start time, while Xbox users should account for the 12 AM GMT schedule.

PS5 users should follow their local midnight start time, while Xbox users should account for the 12 AM GMT schedule. Keep an eye on physical editions: Code-in-box versions are expected at retailers from November 12.

Rockstar's confirmation of the pre-load schedule gives players a clear opportunity to prepare for the launch. While a 212GB download is certainly going to test the patience and storage capacity of some console owners, at least nobody needs to spend launch day watching a download bar crawl across the screen.