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English NewsNewsWorldIsrael Rejects Blame For US Iran War, Says Washington Took Decision To Attack Tehran

Israel Rejects Blame For US Iran War, Says Washington Took Decision To Attack Tehran

Israel's UN Ambassador Danny Danon insisted that Israel would take all necessary measures to protect its security, even if US President Donald Trump reached an agreement with Tehran.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 05 Nov 2026 07:36 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Israeli ambassador rejected blame for US strikes on Iran.
  • Israel will defend itself, expects continued US backing.
  • VP Vance linked Iran conflict to Republican election losses.
  • Voters desired war end, economic focus, US-Israel shift.

Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, has rejected suggestions that Israel was responsible for the United States' decision to launch military strikes against Iran, insisting that the operation was Washington’s decision and that Israel had only supported it.

In an interview with Israeli news outlet i24NEWS, Danon argued that Israel should not be held responsible for the rise in oil prices and the economic consequences of the conflict. He maintained that the decision to attack Iran rested entirely with the US administration.

“The decision to attack Iran was the decision of the United States. It wasn’t our decision. We supported the US effort, and we think it was the right decision," he said.

“It’s very easy always to blame Israel for everything. But that’s not the case," Danon added.

Israel Rejects Responsibility As US-Israel Ties Face Questions

Danon's remarks come amid growing questions over the future of relations between Washington and Tel Aviv following the Republican Party's poor performance in the 2026 midterm elections. The Iran conflict has emerged as a point of political debate in the US, with concerns over its economic costs and implications for relations with Israel.

Asked whether US President Donald Trump could strike an agreement with Tehran that failed to address Israel's security concerns, Danon made it clear that Israel would not compromise on its defence.

“We will always do whatever is necessary to protect ourselves," he said.

The Israeli envoy also expressed confidence that the United States would continue to use its veto power at the United Nations to protect Israel, despite increasing political pressure within Congress.

JD Vance Links Republican Midterm Losses To Iran War

Danon's comments followed US Vice President JD Vance's remarks linking the Iran war to the Republican Party's electoral setback. In a post on X, Vance said the conflict had alienated voters who had supported the Trump-Vance ticket in the 2024 presidential election.

Citing findings from a pollster, Vance said voters wanted the war to end, greater attention to the rising cost of living and a change in Washington's relationship with Israel.

“The reason we lost is the war. The president himself said so last night," Vance wrote.

He also argued that any assessment of the Republican defeat and the party's political direction must acknowledge the consequences of the conflict.

“But everyone knows why we lost. And any honest conversation about where we go from here must start there," Vance added.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who did Israel's Ambassador Danny Danon say was responsible for the US military strikes against Iran?

Danon stated that the decision to attack Iran was made by the United States. He clarified that Israel supported the US effort but was not responsible for initiating the strikes.

Why did Ambassador Danon reject suggestions that Israel was responsible for economic consequences?

Danon argued that Israel should not be blamed for rising oil prices or other economic fallout. He insisted that the decision to attack Iran was solely that of the US administration.

What did Danny Danon say about Israel's security if the US made a deal with Tehran?

Danon made it clear that Israel would not compromise its defense. He stated that Israel would always do whatever is necessary to protect itself, regardless of US agreements.

What connection did JD Vance draw between the Iran conflict and the 2026 midterm elections?

Vance linked the Iran war to the Republican Party's losses, stating it alienated voters. He cited voter desire for the war to end, attention to living costs, and changes in US-Israel relations.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 05 Nov 2026 07:36 AM (IST)
Tags :
Israel US Midterm Elections US IRan War
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