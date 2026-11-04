ABP SuperfastIndia At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsBusinessGoogle Expands Employee Buyout Offers To 5 Countries Amid Heavy AI Spending

Google Expands Employee Buyout Offers To 5 Countries Amid Heavy AI Spending

Google's parent company, Alphabet, confirmed to Reuters that it had begun offering voluntary exit packages to employees in Canada, France, Germany, Japan and Switzerland.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 04 Nov 2026 05:07 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Google expands voluntary exit program globally to reduce costs.
  • This cost-cutting supports heavy investments in artificial intelligence technology.
  • Google's workforce grew to 204,757 despite recent cost-cutting measures.

Google has expanded its voluntary employee exit programme to several countries as it looks to rein in costs while continuing to invest heavily in artificial intelligence (AI), Mint reported, citing Reuters.

Google's parent company, Alphabet, confirmed to Reuters that it had begun offering voluntary exit packages to employees in Canada, France, Germany, Japan and Switzerland.

"In 2025, some of our teams introduced a voluntary exit program with severance," a Google spokesperson said in a statement to Reuters. "This past summer, in June, we expanded this program globally in a few countries to support our important work ahead."

Google Looks To Control Costs Amid AI Spending

The move comes as Google and other major technology companies continue to pour money into AI, a spending spree that has unsettled Wall Street and weighed on Alphabet's stock price.

Last week, Microsoft, another major technology company, also offered buyout contracts to 60,000 employees as part of efforts to contain costs.

ALSO READ: Punjab DA Hike: Bhagwant Mann Announces 3% Increase For 8 Lakh Employees, Pensioners

Alphabet's workforce had continued to expand in recent quarters. However, the latest move suggests that the Sundar Pichai-led company is looking to redirect resources towards areas higher on its priority list.

Google's Workforce Crosses 2 Lakh

At the end of September 2026, Google's workforce stood at 204,757, marking an increase of nearly 10,000 employees over a six-month period.

The figures, disclosed in the company's third-quarter earnings results, stood in contrast to the approach adopted by several other technology companies seeking to reduce their employee numbers in line with changing business strategies.

The acquisition of cybersecurity firm Wiz in March this year also contributed to Google's rising headcount, as the company absorbed around 2,000 employees from the firm.

ALSO READ: Muhurat Trading 2026: Why The Diwali Market Session Matters To Investors

Frequently Asked Questions

What action has Google taken to manage its costs?

Google has expanded its voluntary employee exit programme to several countries. This initiative aims to rein in costs while allowing the company to invest heavily in artificial intelligence.

In which countries has Google expanded its voluntary exit program?

Google's parent company, Alphabet, confirmed the program has been offered to employees in Canada, France, Germany, Japan, and Switzerland.

What is the primary reason behind Google's voluntary exit program?

Google is looking to control costs amidst its significant spending on artificial intelligence. This move helps redirect resources towards areas higher on its priority list.

How has Google's employee headcount changed recently?

Google's workforce stood at 204,757 at the end of September 2026, marking an increase of nearly 10,000 employees over a six-month period. The acquisition of cybersecurity firm Wiz also contributed to this rising headcount.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 04 Nov 2026 05:07 PM (IST)
Tags :
Google Expands Employee Buyout Offers 5 Countries Heavy AI Spending
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Business
Punjab DA Hike: Bhagwant Mann Announces 3% Increase For 8 Lakh Employees, Pensioners
Diwali Gift For Punjab Employees: Mann Announces 3% DA Hike For 8 Lakh Beneficiaries
Business
Muhurat Trading 2026: Why The Diwali Market Session Matters To Investors
Why Diwali Brings Investors To The Stock Market: The Meaning Of Muhurat Trading
Business
IPO Boom In India: Record Applications, But Are Retail Investors Making The Right Calls?
Everyone Is Applying For IPOs. But Are Investors Ready To Hold The Shares?
Business
8th Pay Commission Update: 66% Of Timeline Complete, Salary Revision Report Expected In 2027
8th Pay Commission Report May Come In 2027, But When Could Salary Hikes Take Effect?
Advertisement

Videos

US Midterm Election News: Trump Faces Major Defeat as Democrats Sweep Congress, Ramaswamy Loses Ohio
UP Political News: Akhilesh Yadav Says He Won't Contest 2027 Polls, BJP Calls Him 'Rancho'
US Midterm Election News: Trump Blames Iran War for Republican Defeat, Admits Major Political Setback
US Midterm Election News: Trump Suffers Major Setback as Democrats Take Control of Senate
US Midterm Election News: Trump Signals 'VETO' Battle as Republicans Face Loss of Congress Control
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget