Google Expands Employee Buyout Offers To 5 Countries Amid Heavy AI Spending

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Google expands voluntary exit program globally to reduce costs.

This cost-cutting supports heavy investments in artificial intelligence technology.

Google's workforce grew to 204,757 despite recent cost-cutting measures.

Google has expanded its voluntary employee exit programme to several countries as it looks to rein in costs while continuing to invest heavily in artificial intelligence (AI), Mint reported, citing Reuters.

Google's parent company, Alphabet, confirmed to Reuters that it had begun offering voluntary exit packages to employees in Canada, France, Germany, Japan and Switzerland.

"In 2025, some of our teams introduced a voluntary exit program with severance," a Google spokesperson said in a statement to Reuters. "This past summer, in June, we expanded this program globally in a few countries to support our important work ahead."

Google Looks To Control Costs Amid AI Spending

The move comes as Google and other major technology companies continue to pour money into AI, a spending spree that has unsettled Wall Street and weighed on Alphabet's stock price.

Last week, Microsoft, another major technology company, also offered buyout contracts to 60,000 employees as part of efforts to contain costs.

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Alphabet's workforce had continued to expand in recent quarters. However, the latest move suggests that the Sundar Pichai-led company is looking to redirect resources towards areas higher on its priority list.

Google's Workforce Crosses 2 Lakh

At the end of September 2026, Google's workforce stood at 204,757, marking an increase of nearly 10,000 employees over a six-month period.

The figures, disclosed in the company's third-quarter earnings results, stood in contrast to the approach adopted by several other technology companies seeking to reduce their employee numbers in line with changing business strategies.

The acquisition of cybersecurity firm Wiz in March this year also contributed to Google's rising headcount, as the company absorbed around 2,000 employees from the firm.

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