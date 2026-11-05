‘Impeachment Would Destroy Democrats’: Trump Shrugs Off Threat After Midterm Setback

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Trump dismissed impeachment, warned Democrats it would harm them.

His comments followed Republican midterm defeat, Democrats gaining control.

He offered conditional cooperation, threatening veto power against Democrats.

Democratic congressional control promises increased oversight, challenging Trump's agenda.

US President Donald Trump has brushed aside the possibility of facing impeachment following his Republican Party’s crushing defeat in the midterm elections, warning that any such move could prove politically damaging for Democrats. Speaking to reporters at the White House on Wednesday, Trump appeared unfazed when asked whether the prospect of impeachment concerned him. Instead, he suggested that Democrats would pay a heavy political price if they attempted to remove him from office.

'It Would Destroy Democratic Party'

Trump said, “Not even a little bit. I think it would destroy the Democratic Party if they did that.” Questioning the grounds on which Democrats could pursue impeachment, he added, “Impeachment for no reason. What, for having a successful country?” The interaction marked Trump's first public appearance at the White House since the election results were announced, AFP reported. When asked again whether he was worried about a possible impeachment push, the president reiterated his position.

“No, no, no, not even a little bit,” Trump said, repeating that such an effort could destroy the Democratic Party. He also dismissed the possibility of any legitimate grounds for proceedings against him.

Defending his administration's performance, Trump claimed that the United States was “more successful now than at any time in its history”.

ALSO READ: Iran War Cost Republicans Midterm Votes, Trump Admits, But Says He Would Do It Again

Democrats' Midterm Victory Deals Major Blow To Trump

Trump's remarks came a day after Republicans suffered a significant setback in Tuesday's midterm elections. Democrats secured control of both the Senate and the House of Representatives, reversing the balance of power in Washington.

The opposition party also registered victories in traditionally conservative states, including areas where Republicans have enjoyed comfortable double-digit margins in previous elections.

The results have intensified questions over Trump's leadership and the policies pursued by his administration. The US and Israeli war with Iran has emerged as a particularly contentious issue, with growing voter dissatisfaction over the conflict adding to the political challenges facing the president.

Trump Invokes Veto Power While Addressing Democrats

Despite his sharp remarks on impeachment, Trump indicated that he could work with Democrats in the coming months, provided they did not pursue what he described as destructive politics.

“I’ll get along probably with the Democrats unless they want to be destructive, but I have the power of the veto,” he said.

His comments suggest that while he is willing to engage with the opposition, he intends to use presidential powers to counter any legislative moves he considers unfavourable.

Democratic Control Of Congress Raises Pressure On White House

Democrats are set to assume control of both chambers of Congress in January 2027, presenting a major challenge to Trump's legislative priorities.

Republicans had entered the midterm elections controlling both the House and the Senate. The Democratic gains have therefore marked a significant shift in the political landscape and strengthened the opposition's ability to hold the administration accountable.

With control of Congress, Democrats are expected to intensify oversight of the Trump administration, potentially launching investigations and challenging key policy decisions.