Iran War Cost Republicans Midterm Votes, Trump Admits, But Says He Would Do It Again

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Trump linked Iran war, petrol prices to GOP losses.

He defended military action, citing Iran's nuclear threat.

Trump's popularity didn't transfer to other GOP candidates.

Trump offered cooperation with Democrats, warned of vetoes.

US President Donald Trump has acknowledged that the war with Iran contributed to the Republican Party's poor performance in the 2026 midterm elections, admitting that higher petrol prices fuelled voter dissatisfaction. However, he defended the military campaign, insisting that the United States had no choice but to act to prevent Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Trump agreed with Vice President JD Vance's assessment that the conflict had played a part in the Republicans' electoral setback. He conceded that the rise in fuel prices had affected voters in the short term but maintained that the military operation was necessary for the country's long-term security.

Trump also made it clear that he would take the same decision again, regardless of its political consequences, arguing that allowing Iran to develop nuclear weapons was not an option.

"Well, I think it's largely true because it drove the gasoline up a little bit short-term, and probably that's uh probably it's true. But at the same time, if I had it to do again, I'd have to do it again because long-term, it's the only answer. You can't let Iran have a nuclear weapon," he said, as cited by ANI.

Trump Says Personal Popularity Failed To Help

The US President also argued that his personal popularity had not translated into electoral gains for other Republican candidates. Referring to the large crowds at his campaign rallies, Trump claimed that the enthusiasm surrounding his appearances had failed to generate similar support for the party's candidates.

"If I were on the ballot, we would have won. You saw the people, they were packed, thousands and thousands of people were there... But you couldn't just transfer that love. There was such love at those rallies; it was incredible. We weren't able to transfer that love to the candidates," Trump said.

His remarks came as he acknowledged the gap between his own public support and the Republican Party's performance in the midterm elections.

Trump Blames Higher Fuel Prices For Voter Dissatisfaction

Addressing the economic fallout of the conflict, Trump identified rising petrol prices as a major factor behind voter dissatisfaction. He pointed to the resumption of oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, saying supplies had increased after being disrupted at the beginning of the war.

"We have tremendous oil flowing out of Hormuz right now. At the beginning, there was none. And probably that's the primary reason, the price, not the war, the price," he said.

Trump also maintained that Washington had no alternative but to launch military action against Iran, even if the decision resulted in higher oil prices. He said he had expected a more substantial increase in crude oil costs but considered the operation necessary.

Trump Signals Willingness To Work With Democrats

Following Democratic gains in the midterm elections, Trump indicated that he was prepared to work with the opposition party. However, he warned that he would veto any legislation that went against his position.

The President also dismissed the possibility of Democrats pursuing impeachment proceedings against him, arguing that such a move would ultimately damage their party. He rejected the prospect of impeachment, claiming that his administration had made the country more successful than ever before.

"I think it would destroy the Democratic Party if they did that. Because impeachment for no reason. What? For having a successful country? Our country is more successful now than at any time in its history," Trump said.