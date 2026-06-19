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HomeTechnology'Super Disorganised': Anthropic CEO Finally Opens Up About The Viral Hand-Holding Moment At AI Summit

'Super Disorganised': Anthropic CEO Finally Opens Up About The Viral Hand-Holding Moment At AI Summit

Everyone had a theory about that awkward stage moment with Sam Altman. Dario Amodei finally addresses it directly, and also opens up on trust between AI companies.

Written By : Annie Sharma |  Updated at : 19 Jun 2026 04:47 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei clarified a viral photo-op.
  • He attributed the awkwardness to the summit's disorganization.
  • Amodei noted this disorganization is common at leaders' summits.

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei has finally explained the now-famous photo-op moment from the India AI Impact Summit in New Delhi, where he and OpenAI chief Sam Altman stood awkwardly apart while Prime Minister Narendra Modi got the rest of the tech leaders on stage to join hands. The clip went viral within hours, with many reading it as a sign of the bitter rivalry between the two AI companies. 

Speaking on a podcast months later, Amodei said the reality was far less dramatic than the internet made it out to be.

What Did Dario Amodei Say About The Viral Moment With Sam Altman?

In an interview with The Circuit's Emily Chang, Amodei was asked directly about what happened on stage that day. He put it down to poor planning rather than personal friction. 

"What happened is that the summit was extremely disorganised. We all came up at the last minute, and they changed the order in which we were standing. And, then they took a picture of us, they ordered us all to, like, hold hands," he said.

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He added that this was not specific to PM Modi's event but a pattern he has noticed at similar gatherings worldwide. "If you have ever been to one of these summits, I am not saying anything bad about India in particular, but all of these kinds of international-type summits that have heads of state are like super disorganised," he explained. 

Altman had earlier given a similar account, telling reporters he was "sort of confused" about what he was meant to do when Modi raised his hand.

Does Dario Amodei Trust Sam Altman And OpenAI?

Chang pushed further, asking if the visible distance between the two CEOs hurt their credibility in cooperating over AI safety risks. Amodei said trustworthy companies need to set the bar themselves. 

"What I think needs to happen is that the trustworthy actors need to get together and put the untrustworthy actors in a position where they kind of have to adopt the same standards," he said, adding he saw little point in arguing with someone whose vision he does not share.

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He also touched on his OpenAI exit, saying he is at ease letting the market and public decide who is right. "We'll see who wins in the market and we'll see who wins in the court of public opinion. I think those things speak louder than any drama about why who left what," he said.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What was Dario Amodei's explanation for the viral photo with Sam Altman?

Amodei stated the photo-op was due to poor planning and disorganization at the summit, rather than personal friction. He said they were rushed and the order of standing was changed last minute.

Did Sam Altman share a similar view about the photo-op?

Yes, Altman previously told reporters he was

How does Dario Amodei believe AI companies should approach safety risks?

Amodei believes trustworthy actors need to collaborate to set standards, forcing untrustworthy actors to adopt the same. He sees little point in arguing with those whose vision he doesn't share.

What did Amodei say about his OpenAI exit?

Amodei said he is at ease letting the market and public decide who is right. He believes these things speak louder than any drama about why he left.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 19 Jun 2026 04:47 PM (IST)
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