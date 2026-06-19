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HomeTechnologyGadgetsRedmi Turbo 5 vs Poco X8 Pro: Here's A Head To Head To Help You Decide Smarter

Redmi Turbo 5 vs Poco X8 Pro: Here's A Head To Head To Help You Decide Smarter

Xiaomi's newest phone is already being compared to a device that's been on shelves for months. Here's what actually changed and what stayed the same.

Written By : Annie Sharma |  Updated at : 19 Jun 2026 04:07 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Redmi Turbo 5 launches, rivaling Poco X8 Pro 5G.
  • Redmi Turbo 5 boasts larger battery, advanced display features.
  • Redmi provides NFC, newer launch, higher benchmark scores.

Redmi Turbo 5 vs Poco X8 Pro 5G: Xiaomi has just launched the Redmi Turbo 5, and it's already inviting comparisons with the Poco X8 Pro 5G, which has been on the market for a few months now. Both phones share the same Dimensity 8500 Ultra chipset and a near-identical camera setup, but the similarities end there. 

From battery capacity to design choices, there are enough differences to help buyers decide which one suits them better. Here's a detailed look at how the two phones stack up against each other.

Redmi Turbo 5 vs Poco X8 Pro 5G: Design & Display

Both phones come with a 6.59-inch AMOLED display offering a 120Hz refresh rate, 2756 x 1268 pixel resolution, and roughly 460 PPI, so visually, users won't notice much difference while scrolling or streaming. The Redmi Turbo 5 is marginally slimmer at 8.18mm compared to the Poco X8 Pro 5G's 8.38mm, though it's slightly heavier at 204g against 201.47g. 

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The newly launched Redmi Turbo 5 also pulls ahead with extra display tech like 3840Hz PWM dimming, DCI-P3 wide colour gamut, and wet touch support, along with three colour options: Asphalt Black, Nitro Blue, and Turbo White. The Poco X8 Pro 5G, on the other hand, comes only in Black. Both use Corning Gorilla Glass 7i for protection.

Redmi Turbo 5 vs Poco X8 Pro 5G: Price

The Redmi Turbo 5 has been launched at Rs 37,999, while the Poco X8 Pro 5G is priced at Rs 34,999, making the newer Redmi model about Rs 3,000 more expensive. Considering both phones share core hardware like the chipset, RAM, and storage configuration, the price difference comes down to the Redmi Turbo 5's bigger battery and added features like NFC, rather than any major gap in overall specs. Buyers on a tighter budget may still find the Poco X8 Pro 5G a solid option, given how closely it matches the newer phone on paper.

Redmi Turbo 5 vs Poco X8 Pro 5G: Camera

Camera hardware is nearly identical on paper. Both phones use a 50MP primary sensor (Sony IMX882) with f/1.5 aperture and OIS support, paired with an 8MP ultrawide lens on the Poco X8 Pro 5G's side and similar wide-angle support on the Redmi Turbo 5. 

Selfie duties are handled by a 20MP front camera on both devices. The Redmi Turbo 5 adds a few extra shooting modes like motion tracking focus, along with slow motion recording up to 960fps, which isn't listed for the Poco X8 Pro 5G. Both support 4K video recording and HDR shooting.

Redmi Turbo 5 vs Poco X8 Pro 5G: Battery

This is where the Redmi Turbo 5 takes a clear lead. It packs a 7540mAh battery compared to the Poco X8 Pro 5G's 6500mAh unit, a difference of over 1000mAh.

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Both support 100W fast charging and 27W reverse charging, so charging speeds remain on par. For users who prioritise long battery life over a slimmer profile, the Redmi Turbo 5 has the upper hand here.

Redmi Turbo 5 vs Poco X8 Pro 5G: Launch Date

The Poco X8 Pro 5G has had a head start, having launched back on March 17, 2026. The Redmi Turbo 5 has just made its debut today, on June 19, 2026, making it the newer device by a margin of roughly three months. This gap shows in small refinements like NFC support and a slightly improved AnTuTu score on the Redmi Turbo 5.

Redmi Turbo 5 vs Poco X8 Pro 5G: Which Will Be Better

On paper, the freshly launched Redmi Turbo 5 edges ahead with its bigger battery, NFC support, additional display features, and a slightly higher AnTuTu score of 2,400,000 compared to the Poco X8 Pro 5G's 2,300,000. Both phones run on the same Dimensity 8500 Ultra chipset, 8GB RAM, and 256GB UFS 4.1 storage, so day-to-day performance should feel similar. 

The choice ultimately comes down to whether a buyer wants the newest device with more battery backup and connectivity options, or is fine with the Poco's slightly older but still capable hardware, which has already had time to prove itself in the market. For most users, the Redmi Turbo 5's added battery life and NFC support make it the more practical pick of the two.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What core features do the Redmi Turbo 5 and Poco X8 Pro 5G share?

Both phones feature the Dimensity 8500 Ultra chipset, a 6.59-inch AMOLED 120Hz display, and an almost identical 50MP primary camera setup.

Which phone offers a better battery life?

The Redmi Turbo 5 has a larger 7540mAh battery, compared to the Poco X8 Pro 5G's 6500mAh unit. Both devices support 100W fast charging.

Does the Redmi Turbo 5 offer any unique display features?

Yes, the Redmi Turbo 5 includes extra display tech like 3840Hz PWM dimming, DCI-P3 wide colour gamut, and wet touch support, which the Poco X8 Pro 5G lacks.

What are the launch dates for the Redmi Turbo 5 and Poco X8 Pro 5G?

The Poco X8 Pro 5G launched on March 17, 2026. The Redmi Turbo 5 debuted more recently, on June 19, 2026, making it the newer device.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 19 Jun 2026 04:07 PM (IST)
Tags :
Xiaomi Gadgets POCO TECHNOLOGY
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