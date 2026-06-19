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HomeTechnologyFiling Income Tax This Year? Here's How People Are Using Claude To File Their Own ITR

Filing Income Tax This Year? Here's How People Are Using Claude To File Their Own ITR

Tax filing season usually means paperwork and a CA on call. This year, some Indians tried something different, and the results have people talking online.

Written By : Annie Sharma |  Updated at : 19 Jun 2026 11:47 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Indian professionals increasingly use AI for income tax filing.
  • AI guides users through tax forms and verifies data.
  • Concerns about data privacy and AI accuracy also surfaced.

As tax season picks up, a growing number of Indian professionals are turning to AI tools, particularly Anthropic's Claude, to file their income tax returns (ITR) without relying entirely on chartered accountants. From understanding form fields to actually executing the filing process, users are sharing their experiences on social media, with one calling it the equivalent of having "a CA sitting next to me." 

The trend reflects how AI is gradually entering tax compliance, a space long dominated by intermediaries and paperwork. Here's how some professionals are putting it to use, and what to keep in mind before trying it yourself.

How Does Claude Help With ITR Filing?

Bengaluru-based information security specialist Uddeshya Kumar detailed his experience using Anthropic's Claude desktop app, claiming the tool didn't just guide him but actually executed parts of the filing process. 

According to Kumar, Claude analysed his Form 16, cross-checked income against the Annual Information Statement (AIS), flagged discrepancies, managed a mid-year employer change, fixed portal errors and session timeouts, and completed the return end-to-end. "The whole thing ran like a CA sitting next to me," he said, adding that the process felt seamless and largely autonomous.

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Kumar also shared the exact prompt he used, structuring it as a role-based task for Claude, complete with prerequisites like Form 16 details, bank account information, and a step-by-step filing workflow covering personal info, income verification, deductions, and final Aadhaar OTP e-verification.

Separately, Amazon executive Akhil Sood, an NRI based in Washington, used AI more for clarity than automation. He said it helped him understand why each field in the ITR form existed and what information was needed, calling it a "guide" rather than a replacement for human help.

Is It Safe To File Taxes Using AI Tools?

The experiments haven't gone without scrutiny. Some social media users questioned the safety of sharing financial documents with an AI company, with one noting that user data could potentially be used to train models. 

Others warned about AI hallucinations and stressed that any AI-generated tax filing should still be reviewed by a qualified professional before submission.

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Kumar defended his approach, arguing that sharing documents within his own browser session was safer than common practices like sending Form 16 over WhatsApp to a CA. According to Anthropic's stated policies, user data is encrypted and isn't used for training by default unless users opt in.

The discussion comes as India's tax framework undergoes changes under the Income-tax Rules, 2026, with revised form numbering and disclosure requirements aimed at simplifying the filing process.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What AI tool are Indian professionals using to file income tax returns (ITR)?

Indian professionals are increasingly using AI tools, particularly Anthropic's Claude, to assist with filing their income tax returns. This trend allows them to navigate the process without always relying on chartered accountants.

How does Anthropic's Claude help with filing income tax returns?

Claude analyzes Form 16, cross-checks income, flags discrepancies, and helps manage employer changes. It can fix portal errors and guide users through the workflow to complete the return end-to-end.

What are the safety concerns associated with using AI tools for tax filing?

Concerns exist regarding sharing financial documents with AI companies and potential data use for model training. Users also warn about AI hallucinations and emphasize the need for professional review.

Does Anthropic use user data for training its AI models when filing taxes?

According to Anthropic's stated policies, user data is encrypted and is not used for training by default. Users would need to opt-in for their data to be used for model training.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 19 Jun 2026 11:47 AM (IST)
Tags :
Income Tax ITR AI Business TECHNOLOGY Claude
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