Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Mrinank Sharma, the lead of Anthropic’s Safeguards Research Team, has resigned from the company just three years after joining in 2023. Sharma, a young AI safety researcher with a DPhil in Machine Learning from Oxford and a Master of Engineering from Cambridge, posted a cryptic note on social media explaining his decision.

Sharma’s resignation comes amid questions about workplace dynamics and ethical alignment at Anthropic. In his note, he highlighted a perceived disconnect between the company’s public stance on AI safety and internal practices, suggesting that pressures often forced employees to compromise on core values.

Sharma Embraces Writing & Poetry

In his social media post, Sharma referenced poets such as Rilke and William Stafford, expressing a desire to devote himself to writing and poetry, aiming to explore moral and philosophical questions in a rapidly changing world.

Today is my last day at Anthropic. I resigned.



Here is the letter I shared with my colleagues, explaining my decision. pic.twitter.com/Qe4QyAFmxL — mrinank (@MrinankSharma) February 9, 2026

“The world is in peril. And not just from AI, or bioweapons, but from a whole series of interconnected crises unfolding in this very moment,” Sharma wrote, emphasizing his belief that society must grow in wisdom alongside technological power.

Poetic Truth Guides AI Perspective

Sharma also suggested that instead of attempting to make AI less sycophantic, he feels called to “poetic truth alongside scientific truth” as a framework for understanding and engaging with the challenges posed by technology. He indicated plans to pursue a poetry degree and practice “courageous speech,” signaling a shift from AI research to reflective, ethical writing.

Departure Highlights Ethical AI Dilemmas

Sharma’s departure echoes past controversies in AI and tech. In 2020, Dr. Timnit Gebru left Google under disputed circumstances over her research on AI bias, highlighting broader ethical tensions within major tech companies. Both cases underscore the dilemmas faced by AI researchers navigating between innovation and values-driven work.