Anthropic AI Researcher Mrinank Sharma Resigns, Cites AI Safety Concerns & Turns To Poetry

Anthropic’s AI safeguards lead Mrinank Sharma resigns, citing ethical concerns; plans to pursue poetry and writing.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 10 Feb 2026 09:40 PM (IST)
Mrinank Sharma, the lead of Anthropic’s Safeguards Research Team, has resigned from the company just three years after joining in 2023. Sharma, a young AI safety researcher with a DPhil in Machine Learning from Oxford and a Master of Engineering from Cambridge, posted a cryptic note on social media explaining his decision.

Sharma’s resignation comes amid questions about workplace dynamics and ethical alignment at Anthropic. In his note, he highlighted a perceived disconnect between the company’s public stance on AI safety and internal practices, suggesting that pressures often forced employees to compromise on core values.

Sharma Embraces Writing & Poetry

In his social media post, Sharma referenced poets such as Rilke and William Stafford, expressing a desire to devote himself to writing and poetry, aiming to explore moral and philosophical questions in a rapidly changing world.

“The world is in peril. And not just from AI, or bioweapons, but from a whole series of interconnected crises unfolding in this very moment,” Sharma wrote, emphasizing his belief that society must grow in wisdom alongside technological power.

Poetic Truth Guides AI Perspective

Sharma also suggested that instead of attempting to make AI less sycophantic, he feels called to “poetic truth alongside scientific truth” as a framework for understanding and engaging with the challenges posed by technology. He indicated plans to pursue a poetry degree and practice “courageous speech,” signaling a shift from AI research to reflective, ethical writing.

Departure Highlights Ethical AI Dilemmas

Sharma’s departure echoes past controversies in AI and tech. In 2020, Dr. Timnit Gebru left Google under disputed circumstances over her research on AI bias, highlighting broader ethical tensions within major tech companies. Both cases underscore the dilemmas faced by AI researchers navigating between innovation and values-driven work.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Mrinank Sharma and why did he resign from Anthropic?

Mrinank Sharma, head of Anthropic's Safeguards Research Team, resigned after three years. He cited a perceived disconnect between the company's public stance on AI safety and its internal practices.

What were Mrinank Sharma's reasons for leaving Anthropic?

Sharma expressed a desire to focus on writing and poetry, exploring moral and philosophical questions. He felt a calling for 'poetic truth' to complement scientific understanding in a complex world.

What does Mrinank Sharma plan to do after leaving Anthropic?

Sharma intends to devote himself to writing and poetry, aiming to pursue a poetry degree. He plans to practice 'courageous speech' to address global crises.

Does Mr. Sharma's resignation reflect broader issues in AI research?

Yes, his departure echoes past controversies like Dr. Timnit Gebru's exit from Google, highlighting the ongoing tension between innovation and ethical considerations for AI researchers.

About the author Ritwik Dutta

Ritwik Dutta is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, who blends an engineer’s precision with a reporter’s instinct. With a background in data and analytics, he delivers evidence-driven, real-time coverage of key national and global developments, breaking down complex subjects into clear, engaging stories that make information more accessible and strengthen public understanding.

For tips and queries, write to ritwikd@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 10 Feb 2026 09:40 PM (IST)
Resignation AI Safety Anthropic AI AI Researcher Mrinank Sharma
