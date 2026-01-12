When Will Republic Day Sale Start On Amazon & Flipkart? Dates Confirmed

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Many online shoppers in India wait for January because Republic Day sales usually bring noticeable price drops. This year is no different. Amazon and Flipkart have confirmed the start dates for their 2026 Republic Day sales. Amazon will begin on January 16, while Flipkart will follow on January 17. Both platforms have shared banners showing bank-related offers and early access for members.

For now, only the starting dates and basic discount details are known. Full product-wise deals are expected to be revealed when the sales go live.

Amazon Republic Day Sale 2026 Start Date & Bank Offers

Amazon has announced that its Great Republic Day Sale will start on January 16, 2026. The company shared this through a banner and a press note. At present, only limited information is available.

The banner mentions a 10% instant discount for users paying with SBI Bank credit cards, including EMI transactions. It also highlights that Amazon ICICI Bank credit card holders can receive up to 5% cashback.

There is no official list of discounted products yet. In previous years, Amazon used this sale to reduce prices on smartphones, laptops, large appliances, and daily-use electronics. Similar categories are expected this time as well, but nothing has been confirmed.

Early access for Prime members is likely, based on past sales, though Amazon has not formally announced it. More details are expected to appear on January 16, when the sale begins.

Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2026 Start Date & Early Access Details

Flipkart has set January 17, 2026, as the start date for its Republic Day Sale. The banner on the platform shows that HDFC Bank credit card users may get up to 10% instant discount, along with EMI options. Flipkart has also confirmed that Plus and Black members will receive 24-hour early access.

Additional details in the banner include up to ₹400 off with the Bajaj Finserv Insta EMI Card and 5% cashback for users of the Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card. Plus members are shown to have access to extra benefits such as early entry and the use of SuperCoins for additional discounts.

As with Amazon, Flipkart has not yet shared category-wise deals. The exact prices and product lists will only be known once the sale starts. For buyers who track prices closely, these dates are useful for planning purchases rather than buying immediately.