Apple iPhone 16 Pro Just Got Rs 20,000 Cheaper On Flipkart: Here's How To Grab This Deal

iPhone 17 Pro Price Drop: The festive sale season may feel like it’s over, but Flipkart has quietly brought back one more big offer that Apple fans will not want to skip. Even though the new iPhone 17 models are now taking all the attention, there is still a great chance to buy the iPhone 16 Pro at a lower price.

Many people kept waiting and hoping for a better discount on the iPhone 16 Pro, and this may finally be that moment. If you were planning to upgrade but didn’t want to overspend, this new price cut might make the decision easier.

iPhone 16 Pro Discount Details On Flipkart

Flipkart has reduced the price of the iPhone 16 Pro by Rs 10,000, bringing it down from Rs 1,19,900 to Rs 1,09,990.

On top of that, buyers using the Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card can get an extra Rs 4,000 discount, which makes the deal even sweeter. The final price may be even lower if you choose to exchange your old smartphone, depending on its condition and model. If you have a basic budget phone, like the Galaxy A34, you can get around Rs 6,000 to Rs 7,000 off if you trade in. That brings the final amount to around Rs 98,990.

Additionally, Flipkart is offering Flipkart Minutes delivery in select cities. This means the iPhone 16 Pro could be delivered to your doorstep in under 20 minutes, which is quicker than the time you may take to pick up its case or screen protector.

This deal makes the iPhone 16 Pro much more attractive for those who want a premium Apple phone but did not want to pay the full launch price.

iPhone 16 Pro Specifications

The iPhone 16 Pro comes with a 6.3-inch LTPO OLED display supporting 120Hz ProMotion, HDR10, and up to 2000 nits peak brightness.

It runs on the A18 Pro chip and comes with 8GB RAM, along with multiple storage variants up to 1TB.

For cameras, it features a 48MP main camera, a 12MP periscope telephoto lens, and a 48MP ultra-wide sensor. The 12MP front camera is suitable for clear selfies and video calls.

The phone is powered by a 3582 mAh battery with 25W wired charging, 15W MagSafe, and reverse wired charging support. It is available in Black Titanium, White Titanium, Natural Titanium, and Desert Titanium colours.