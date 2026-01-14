How Long Your Number Stays Active Without Recharge? Here’s The Cheapest Way To Save It

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





In 2026, keeping a SIM active without recharge is no longer easy. Telecom companies now follow strict timelines. If a number stays unused for a long time, it can be blocked and later given to someone else. Many users lose old numbers used for banking, OTPs, or official work just because they missed a recharge. Each network has its own rule; some allow 90 days, some more.

Knowing how long your SIM stays active without recharge can save your number and your money.

How Many Days SIM Stay Active Without Recharge In India

Every telecom operator in India follows a different validity rule. Jio SIM cards remain active for up to 90 days without any recharge. During this time, incoming calls may stop early based on your last plan. If you still don’t recharge after 90 days, the SIM gets disconnected and later reallocated.

Airtel SIM cards stay active for over 90 days. After that, users get a 15-day grace period. If no recharge is done even after this, the number is closed and released for a new user.

Vi also follows a 90-day inactivity window. Once this ends, users must recharge with at least Rs 49 to keep the number active. If they don’t, the SIM is deactivated.

BSNL offers the longest safety net. A BSNL SIM remains active for 180 days without any recharge. In some cases, if there is a Rs 20 balance, it can extend the validity by 30 more days. This makes BSNL the most relaxed network when it comes to inactivity.

Missing these timelines can mean losing your number forever, even if it is linked to banks or apps.

Cheapest Way To Keep SIM Active Without Monthly Recharge

If your SIM is only for OTPs, backups, or alerts, you don’t need costly monthly packs. BSNL is the smartest option here. It still offers low-cost validity plans in many circles.

Some BSNL recharges under Rs 100 keep your SIM active for 60 to 90 days. You don’t get heavy data or fast speeds, but your number stays alive. Your phone can stay in a drawer, and your SIM remains safe.

The best strategy in 2026 is simple:

Use Jio, Airtel, or Vi for your main number.

Port your secondary number to BSNL.

This one move saves money and protects your backup number without monthly pressure.