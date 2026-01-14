Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologyHow Long Your Number Stays Active Without Recharge? Here’s The Cheapest Way To Save It

How Long Your Number Stays Active Without Recharge? Here’s The Cheapest Way To Save It

Your old number linked to banks and apps can disappear if you skip recharges. Know the exact SIM expiry timelines and the smartest low-cost way to keep it alive.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 14 Jan 2026 02:13 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

In 2026, keeping a SIM active without recharge is no longer easy. Telecom companies now follow strict timelines. If a number stays unused for a long time, it can be blocked and later given to someone else. Many users lose old numbers used for banking, OTPs, or official work just because they missed a recharge. Each network has its own rule; some allow 90 days, some more. 

Knowing how long your SIM stays active without recharge can save your number and your money.

How Many Days SIM Stay Active Without Recharge In India

Every telecom operator in India follows a different validity rule. Jio SIM cards remain active for up to 90 days without any recharge. During this time, incoming calls may stop early based on your last plan. If you still don’t recharge after 90 days, the SIM gets disconnected and later reallocated.

Airtel SIM cards stay active for over 90 days. After that, users get a 15-day grace period. If no recharge is done even after this, the number is closed and released for a new user.

Vi also follows a 90-day inactivity window. Once this ends, users must recharge with at least Rs 49 to keep the number active. If they don’t, the SIM is deactivated.

BSNL offers the longest safety net. A BSNL SIM remains active for 180 days without any recharge. In some cases, if there is a Rs 20 balance, it can extend the validity by 30 more days. This makes BSNL the most relaxed network when it comes to inactivity.

Missing these timelines can mean losing your number forever, even if it is linked to banks or apps.

Cheapest Way To Keep SIM Active Without Monthly Recharge

If your SIM is only for OTPs, backups, or alerts, you don’t need costly monthly packs. BSNL is the smartest option here. It still offers low-cost validity plans in many circles.

Some BSNL recharges under Rs 100 keep your SIM active for 60 to 90 days. You don’t get heavy data or fast speeds, but your number stays alive. Your phone can stay in a drawer, and your SIM remains safe.

The best strategy in 2026 is simple:

  • Use Jio, Airtel, or Vi for your main number. 
  • Port your secondary number to BSNL.

This one move saves money and protects your backup number without monthly pressure.

Related Video

Apple creates a new record in iPhone sales after launch of iPhone 16 | ABP Paisa Live

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

How long can a SIM stay active without a recharge in India?

Jio and Vi SIMs stay active for 90 days. Airtel offers over 90 days plus a 15-day grace period. BSNL provides the longest period, up to 180 days.

What happens if I don't recharge my SIM card?

If a SIM remains inactive past its allowed period, it will be deactivated and eventually reassigned to a new user.

What is the cheapest way to keep a secondary SIM active?

Porting your secondary number to BSNL is recommended. They offer low-cost validity plans under Rs 100 that keep your SIM active for extended periods.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 14 Jan 2026 02:13 PM (IST)
Tags :
TECHNOLOGY
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Tej Pratap Yadav Meets Estranged Brother Tejashwi At BJP Leader’s Makar Sankranti Feast
Tej Pratap Yadav Meets Estranged Brother Tejashwi At BJP Leader’s Makar Sankranti Feast
Education
NEET-PG 2025 Cut-Off Reduced To Zero Percentile As Thousands Of Seats Remain Vacant
NEET-PG 2025 Cut-Off Reduced To Zero Percentile As Thousands Of Seats Remain Vacant
World
Iran Set For First Protest-Linked Execution Today As Toll Crosses 2,500; Trump Threatens ‘Very Strong Action’
Iran Set For First Protest-Linked Execution Today As Toll Crosses 2,500; Trump Threatens ‘Very Strong Action’
World
Thailand Train Horror: Crane Collapse Triggers Deadly Derailment, At Least 22 Dead
Thailand Train Horror: Crane Collapse Triggers Deadly Derailment, At Least 22 Dead
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Delhi Government Expands Ayushman Arogya Mandir Network to 319 Centres
Breaking: Joint Police Operation Busts Major Drug Racket in Madhya Pradesh, 10 Kg Narcotics Seized
Breaking: Calcutta High Court Tightens Security Ahead of ED–I-PAC Raid Hearing, Only Case Lawyers Allowed
Breaking: Tej Pratap Yadav Hosts Dahi Chura Bhoj in Patna, Lalu Prasad and Governor Attend Amid Political Speculations
Breaking: Pakistani Drones Spotted Near LoC in Jammu and Kashmir, Indian Army on High Alert
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | German Subs To Rejuvenate Ailing Submarine Fleet
Opinion
Embed widget