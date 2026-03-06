Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictT20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorld‘Committed To Lasting Peace’: Iran’s President Pezeshkian Responds To Mediation Efforts Amid Widening Conflict

‘Committed To Lasting Peace’: Iran’s President Pezeshkian Responds To Mediation Efforts Amid Widening Conflict

In a post on social media platform X, Pezeshkian said that some countries had initiated “mediation efforts” between the United States-Israel and Iran.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 06 Mar 2026 08:09 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

With the conflict in the Middle East continuing to expand, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Friday addressed ongoing mediation attempts aimed at resolving the crisis.

In a post on social media platform X, Pezeshkian said that some countries had initiated “mediation efforts” between the United States-Israel and Iran.

Tehran Reaffirms Commitment To Peace

Clarifying Tehran’s position, the Iranian president said Iran remained committed to peace in West Asia but stressed that mediation efforts should focus on those he described as responsible for provoking the conflict.

“Some countries have initiated efforts for mediation. Our response to them is clear: We are committed to lasting peace in the region, but we have not the slightest hesitation in defending the dignity and authority of our country,” Pezeshkian said.

“The audience for mediation should be those who, by underestimating the Iranian people, ignited the fire of provocation,” he added.

Israeli Strikes Target Tehran

Meanwhile, Israeli warplanes on Friday struck Iran’s capital Tehran, while Iran launched retaliatory attacks against Israel and several Gulf countries, the Associated Press reported.

Since the conflict began last week, the United States and Israel have carried out nationwide strikes on Iran, targeting senior leadership, the nuclear programme and military installations.

Earlier in the day, the Israeli military said it had begun “a broad-scale wave of strikes” on Tehran. Eyewitnesses described the attacks as particularly intense and said homes in the area were shaking, according to AP.

This comes as US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said the US air campaign against Iran would “surge dramatically”.

Iran Launches Retaliatory Missile And Drone Attacks

In response, Iran launched missile and drone attacks targeting Israel as well as other countries in the Middle East, including Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain. The attacks were aimed at countries hosting US military bases and installations.

Qatar said on Friday that it had intercepted a drone targeting Al Udeid Air Base, which hosts the forward headquarters of the US Central Command.

Saudi Arabia also intercepted and destroyed three ballistic missiles heading toward Sultan Air Base south of Riyadh, a defence ministry spokesperson said.

Related Video

Breaking News: US Torpedo Attack Sinks Iranian Warship in Indian Ocean, 80+ Sailors Dead

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 06 Mar 2026 08:09 PM (IST)
Tags :
Committed To Lasting Peace Iran’s President Pezeshkian Mediation Efforts Widening Conflict
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
‘Committed To Lasting Peace’: Iran’s President Pezeshkian Responds To Mediation Efforts Amid Widening Conflict
‘Committed To Lasting Peace’: Iran’s President Pezeshkian Responds To Mediation Efforts Amid Widening Conflict
World
Israel-Iran War LIVE Updates: Dubai Residents Get 'Potential Missile Threat' Alert, Supermarkets Limit Stock
Israel-Iran War LIVE Updates: Dubai Residents Get 'Potential Missile Threat' Alert, Supermarkets Limit Stock
World
Explosive Cost Of Iran War: US Burning Rs 9,000 Cr Per Day, Pentagon May Need More Funding | Report
Explosive Cost Of Iran War: US Burning Rs 9,000 Cr Per Day, Pentagon May Need More Funding | Report
World
Amid War Iran Says Strait Of Hormuz Only Closed For US, Israel & Europe-Oil Hope For India?
Amid War Iran Says Strait Of Hormuz Only Closed For US, Israel & Europe-Oil Hope For India?
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: US Torpedo Attack Sinks Iranian Warship in Indian Ocean, 80+ Sailors Dead
Breaking News: Uncertainty Over Iran’s Next Leader After Khamenei’s Death
War Alert: Oil Prices Surge as Iran War Escalates, Trump Makes Big Statement on Iran Leadership
Breaking News: Jaishankar Meets Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Amid Middle East Crisis
War breaking: Iranian 'Kheybar Shekan' missiles breach defenses, striking residential areas
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
OPINION | Bihar After Nitish: The Silence Before The Question
Opinion
Embed widget