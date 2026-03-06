Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BJP, Congress Issue Whip To Lok Sabha MPs As Second Phase Of Budget Session Begins

BJP, Congress Issue Whip To Lok Sabha MPs As Second Phase Of Budget Session Begins

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 06 Mar 2026 04:57 PM (IST)

Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress have issued a whip to their Lok Sabha MPs to be present on March 9 and 10 as the second phase of the Budget session is set to commence. 

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
