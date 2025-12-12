AI Tools Of The Week: A visual resume creator and an AI-powered scheduling assistant, this week’s picks show how AI is quietly fixing everyday professional pain points. From transforming dense CVs into sleek infographics to eliminating the dreaded back-and-forth of meeting coordination, these tools reduce friction and let professionals focus on the work that matters.

NotebookLM’s New Visual Capabilities

What problem does NotebookLM’s visual generation solve?

Job seekers struggle with a universal problem: their resumes look identical. Recruiters skim dozens of black-and-white CVs at high speed, and traditional text-heavy formats rarely highlight achievements in a way that stands out. Creating a visually compelling resume typically requires design expertise and tools like Canva or Adobe resources most candidates don’t have.

NotebookLM’s new infographic and slide-deck capabilities change this dynamic. With a single upload, it converts dense CVs into clean, modern visuals, career timelines, skill radars, achievement charts, and full presentation decks without requiring any design skills.

How to access

Available at notebooklm.google.com.

What NotebookLM Helps You Do

Turn CVs into one-page infographics: Automatically generate timelines, skill visualisations, and performance metrics.

Create polished slide decks: Produce 5-10 slide resume presentations ideal for interviews or networking.

Customise visuals for specific roles: Highlight domain-relevant strengths, e.g., technical proficiency for developer roles, campaign analytics for marketing roles.

Example

You’re applying for a marketing manager role and want a visual representation of your career story.

Upload your CV:

Log into notebooklm.google.com → create a notebook → “Add Source” → upload your PDF/DOCX.

Generate an infographic:

Open the Studio panel → choose Infographic → prompt:

“Highlight my top 3 marketing achievements and campaign timeline in a modern blue theme.”

Build a slide deck:

Select Slide Deck → Presenter Slides → prompt:

“Structure as a career overview for a marketing manager role with measurable results.”

Download & share:

Export your assets as PNG, PDF, or PPTX, ready for LinkedIn, applications, or interview presentations.

What makes NotebookLM’s visual capabilities stand out?

Zero design experience required: AI extracts the important details and builds visuals automatically.



Dual formats from one upload: Get an infographic and a full deck without re-entering information.



Deep customisation: Personalise tone, detail level, orientation, colours, and layout to match any industry.

Gemini's 'Help Me Schedule' in Gmail

What problem does Gemini’s scheduling feature solve?

Coordinating a simple meeting often turns into a multi-day email exchange. You suggest three time slots. The other person can’t make any of them. They suggest alternatives, but two clash with your existing meetings. By the time a slot is confirmed, the conversation has lost momentum.

This endless scheduling ping-pong wastes time and slows decision-making.

Gemini’s “Help me schedule” removes the friction through an AI-driven, context-aware scheduling assistant directly inside Gmail.

How to access

Available in Gmail wherever Gemini is enabled.

What 'Help Me Schedule' Helps You Do

Remove back-and-forth: Automatically propose slots without manually checking your calendar.



Save time: AI scans your availability instantly and recommends suitable options.



Schedule effortlessly: Insert time suggestions into your email and auto-create invites once confirmed.

Example

A client emails asking for a 30-minute meeting next week to discuss a proposal.

Gmail detects intent:

It recognises the scheduling context and displays a Help me schedule button.

Smart time suggestions:

Gemini reviews your Google Calendar + the email context (duration, timeframe) to propose ideal options.

Customise & insert:

Remove slots you don’t prefer, add your own, and insert them into your reply with one click.

Automatic invite:

Once the client selects a time, a calendar invite is created for both parties, no additional steps.

What makes “Help Me Schedule” special?

Context-aware intelligence: Understands the email’s intent, duration, and timing.



Works inside Gmail: No switching tabs, no copying calendar links.



Handles follow-through automatically: Meeting invites are created the moment a slot is chosen.

Google AI Studio’s Vibe Coding Experience

What problem does Vibe Coding in Google AI Studio solve?

Innovation often stalls at the most frustrating stage: the jump from idea to prototype.

Take this scenario: a Chief Product Officer imagines an AI-driven customer support tool that reads user queries, generates personalised video replies aligned with brand style, and verifies information through trusted sources. It’s a great idea, but building it requires stitching together APIs, managing SDKs, wiring different models, and handling authentication.

For most teams, this complexity kills momentum before the first prototype appears. Vision stays stuck in slide decks instead of becoming a testable product.

Google AI Studio’s new vibe coding experience removes this friction. It transforms a single prompt into a functioning AI app, no API wiring, no context switching, no engineering bottleneck.

How to access

Visit aistudio.google.com → click Build in the left panel.

What Vibe Coding Helps You Do

Rapid prototyping:

Turn a descriptive prompt into an interactive, working AI app, without integration code.

Multimodal creation:

Combine Gemini (text), Veo (video), image editing tools, and Google Search inside one cohesive interface.

Natural refinement:

Modify elements by pointing, clicking, and describing what you want changed, instead of digging through code.

Example

Let’s build the AI customer support app from the CPO’s vision.

Describe your idea:

Prompt AI Studio:

“Create a customer support app that accepts a text query, produces a personalised video response in our brand colours, and fact-checks the answer using Google Search.”

(Input API keys if prompted.)

Auto-integration:

AI Studio automatically connects:

• Gemini for understanding the query

• Veo for video generation

• Google Search for verification

No manual stitching or configuration needed.

Annotate & refine naturally:

Point at the video component →

“Add our company logo as an overlay.”

Click on the UI palette →

“Match brand colour #1E40AF.”

Iterate at executive speed:

Within hours, leadership can review a functional prototype, far earlier than a typical engineering cycle.

Pro Tips

Tap I’m Feeling Lucky to spark creative layouts and features.

Explore the App Gallery to borrow, remix, or build on existing projects.

Use the Brainstorming Loading Screen , it offers contextual suggestions while your app compiles.

What makes Vibe Coding in Google AI Studio stand out?

No API juggling: Gemini handles model selection and service integration behind the scenes.



Visual annotation: Directly point at UI components and describe changes, no code hunting.



Executive-friendly: Senior leaders can evaluate concepts before investing engineering hours.

(Bindra & Magazine are the co-founders of AI&Beyond)

Disclaimer: The tools and analysis featured in this section demonstrated clear value based on our internal testing. Our recommendations are entirely independent and not influenced by the tool creators.