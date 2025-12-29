AI Created Over 50 New Billionaires, And A Few Even Broke Mark Zuckerberg’s Record

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





In 2023 and 2024, the tech world was obsessed with one idea: artificial intelligence would either end humanity or magically save it. Every conversation circled back to AGI and doomsday predictions. But in 2025, that noise suddenly faded. The scary future talk was quietly replaced by something far more real: money. A lot of it.

Instead of unveiling a world-changing AI god, many startups minted founders whose company stakes jumped into ten-figure territory. The AI revolution didn’t arrive with thunder. It arrived with billionaire bank accounts.

Who Became AI Billionaires In 2025?

According to Forbes, this wealth explosion happened more than 50 times in 2025. Over 50 new AI billionaires were created in a single year. But these fortunes didn’t come from building a digital saviour or superintelligent brain. Most of the companies behind this money are… boring. Enterprise SaaS tools. Data labelling platforms. AI agents are designed to replace human workers.

Take Sierra, for example. Founders Bret Taylor and Clay Bavor became billionaires by building AI agents that replace customer service representatives. It’s profitable, efficient, and deeply unromantic. This theme repeats again and again. The AI billionaire class isn’t about creativity or wonder. It’s about automation, cost-cutting, and enterprise contracts.

There are a few exceptions that feel slightly more exciting. ElevenLabs, founded by Polish entrepreneurs Mati Staniszewski and Piotr Dabkowski, made its mark with voice-generation tools used in entertainment. Big names like Matthew McConaughey and Michael Caine backed it. That’s rare flair in an otherwise dull lineup.

Lucy Guo’s story stands out for a different reason. She co-founded Scale AI, another data-annotation company. After Meta bought a large stake, she briefly became the world’s youngest self-made woman billionaire, pushing Taylor Swift out of that spot. The title didn’t last long. In December, it went to Luana Lopes Lara, co-founder of Kalshi, which isn’t even an AI company.

Reality Behind This AI Boom…

Some stories are shocking purely because of age. Brendan Foody, Adarsh Hiremath, and Surya Midha founded Mercor, a company that turns human expertise into AI training data. All three became billionaires at 22, breaking Mark Zuckerberg’s age record.

Meanwhile, the broader economy tells a different story. Even though headlines say things are “booming,” 75% of U.S. homes are now unaffordable based on average income. Only 24% of homes sold in 2024 went to first-time buyers, down from 50% in 2010.

The top 10% of earners now drive about half of all consumer spending. But sure, congratulations to the 2025 AI billionaires. This party clearly has no end in sight.