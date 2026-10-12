Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Human skills like critical thinking, empathy, creativity become vital.

Employers prioritize analytical thinking, adaptability, leadership, and creative thinking.

Organizations are adapting hiring and development for human-AI collaboration.

Future success needs technical fluency combined with human judgment.

In the face of the increasing capability of AI in performing repetitive and mundane tasks, human skills have become increasingly vital in the business environment. The skills of critical thinking, creativity, communication, empathy and adaptability are being valued more by organisations. These skills can help people in making sound judgments, collaborating and dealing with different situations.

With the advancement in technology, human skills are going to play an increasingly significant role in association with AI.

What Employers Are Actually Asking For

The World Economic Forum's Future of Jobs Report 2025 draws on the views of more than 1,000 leading employers, representing over 14 million workers across 22 industry clusters and 55 economies. Its findings are refreshingly human. Analytical thinking remains the most sought-after core skill, with seven out of 10 companies calling it essential. Right behind it come resilience, flexibility and agility, followed by leadership and social influence. Creative thinking ranks fourth, and motivation and self-awareness fifth.

Look at that top five for a moment. It blends sharp thinking with self-awareness, collaboration and creativity, exactly the mix that helps a person work confidently alongside technology.

This is also changing the way organisations need to think about developing people. At Powerweave, one question we are thinking about carefully is how people build judgement when AI handles some of the tasks they once learned from.

Much of a professional's early growth came from doing the groundwork: reviewing data, writing first drafts, checking details and fixing small errors. These activities may appear routine, but they also teach people how to recognise patterns, spot problems and understand what good work looks like. As more of this work gets automated, we cannot assume those skills will develop on their own.

That makes exposure to real business situations even more important, particularly early in a person's career. Giving younger team members opportunities to work on real client problems, learn from experienced colleagues and understand how decisions are made can help build the judgement that technology alone cannot provide.

Skills That Are Rising Fastest

Technology skills such as AI and big data are projected to grow in importance faster than any others, and that's good news for anyone curious about them. But the report is just as clear that human skills are rising alongside. Creative thinking, resilience, flexibility and agility, and curiosity and lifelong learning are all expected to become more important. Leadership and social influence also sit among the ten fastest-rising skills.

The implication is not that people have to choose between technical and human capabilities. Increasingly, they will need both.

AI literacy will become part of being effective at work. People will need to understand what AI can do, how to use it well and where its limitations lie. Just as importantly, they will need to know when to question its output and when human judgement needs to take over.

Why Empathy & Communication Matter More Than Ever

AI can draft, calculate and summarise quickly. But organisations still have to deal with people. A customer may need reassurance rather than an efficient response. A colleague may be struggling with a change in process. A team may need clarity when the answer is not obvious.

That is where communication and empathy matter.

India's employer community echoes this, describing creative thinking, empathy and adaptability as mission-critical rather than nice-to-have for organisations blending human potential with machine intelligence.

Critical thinking plays a partner role here too. When AI offers an answer in seconds, someone still needs to ask the right question, assess the assumptions behind the answer and decide whether it makes sense in the real world.

The ability to spot what a tool has missed, recognise when a technically correct answer is not the right answer for a client and take ownership of the outcome is becoming an important measure of contribution.

This is also changing how performance is viewed inside organisations. When AI makes output faster and more uniform, volume alone says less about the value a person brings. The quality of their decisions, the questions they ask and the ownership they take become much more meaningful indicators.

How This Is Changing Hiring, Training and Development

Organisations are responding thoughtfully. The WEF report finds that employers expect 39% of key skills to change by 2030, down from 44% in 2023, and it credits a growing focus on continuous learning, upskilling and reskilling for helping companies anticipate change better. In practice, that means HR teams are:

Hiring for curiosity, judgement and collaboration, not just technical credentials.

Training people in communication, critical thinking and working effectively with AI tools.

Developing leaders who can guide teams with empathy through change.

At Powerweave, this is also changing how we think about the role of managers. As teams adapt to new tools and processes, managers become an important source of clarity, encouragement and empathy. Their role is not simply to ensure that technology is adopted. It is to help people become comfortable working with it while continuing to strengthen the skills around it.

That means creating an environment where people can question an AI output rather than simply accept it, communicate their thinking clearly to clients and colleagues, and remain adaptable as the way work gets done continues to evolve.

The development challenge is therefore broader than teaching people how to use AI. It is about creating opportunities to build the judgement and confidence to use it well.

A Bigger Picture Worth Smiling About

The same report projects 170 million new jobs created globally over the next five years, equivalent to 14% of today's employment, with a net increase of 78 million jobs.

The numbers tell us something important. Work is not simply disappearing. It is changing.

New opportunities will emerge, but the skills needed to make the most of them will also change. People who combine technical fluency with curiosity, judgement, communication and adaptability are likely to be better placed to navigate that shift.

Building a Workforce That Thrives Alongside Technology

The message for HR teams and professionals alike is simple. Keep learning, stay curious, and invest in the skills only people bring: thinking critically, creating freely, communicating clearly, empathising genuinely and adapting gracefully. As AI gets better at doing the work, these human strengths don't fade. They become the very things that set great teams apart.

At Powerweave, our focus is on helping people work with AI rather than worry about it. That means building comfort with new tools while strengthening the skills around them: questioning an AI output instead of accepting it, communicating ideas clearly to clients and teammates, and staying adaptable as processes evolve.

For us, the future of work is not about choosing between people and technology. It is about designing roles, growth paths and recognition so that human strengths keep getting stronger as the tools get better.

As AI gets better at doing the work, human judgement does not become less valuable. In many situations, it becomes the thing that matters most..

(The author is the HR Head at Powerweave)

Disclaimer: The opinions, beliefs, and views expressed by the various authors and forum participants on this website are personal and do not reflect the opinions, beliefs, and views of ABP Network Pvt. Ltd.

