Which Laptop Should You Buy In Amazon’s Festive Sale? Top Picks For Students, Office, Creators

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 offers diverse laptop deals.

Laptops are categorized from budget to premium price segments.

SBI card discounts and Prime member benefits are available.

Verify specifications, compatibility, and final price before buying.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 is live, and laptops range from Rs 23,990 to well over a lakh. Here are the picks Amazon has listed, grouped by budget, so you can narrow the choice before comparing final prices.

Under Rs 35,000: Light Everyday Laptops

Primebook laptops start the list, with the Primebook 2 Neo at Rs 23,990, the Primebook 2 Pro at Rs 26,990, the Primebook 2 Max (128GB) at Rs 27,990 and the 256GB version at Rs 30,490. The Primebook 3 Max (128GB) is listed at Rs 33,490 to Rs 33,990.

These suit browsing, online classes and documents, but check the operating system and whether your software is supported before buying. Amazon is also offering an instant bank discount of Rs 2,250 to Rs 2,500 and No Cost EMI on these models.

Rs 45,000 To Rs 70,000: The Mainstream Picks

The ASUS Vivobook Go 14 (Ryzen 3, 8GB, 256GB) is listed at Rs 48,990, and the ASUS Vivobook 15 with a Core 3 100U, 8GB and 512GB is at Rs 52,990. The HP Pavilion with an Intel Core 3 304, 8GB of upgradeable DDR5 memory and a 512GB SSD is listed at Rs 58,990, the same price as an ASUS Vivobook 15 with a Core 3 304.

The Vivobook 15 with a Core 5 120U is at Rs 66,990. Apple's MacBook Neo 13-inch, with the A18 Pro chip, 8GB of memory and 256GB of storage, is listed at Rs 68,990.

Premium Picks Above Rs 85,000

ASUS's Zenbook A14 (Snapdragon X, 16GB, 512GB, OLED) is listed at Rs 86,990 and the Vivobook 16 (Core Ultra 5 225H, 16GB, 512GB) at Rs 88,990. HP's OmniBook 3, with a Snapdragon X processor, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and a 14-inch 2K display, has been listed at Rs 89,990. Snapdragon X machines use Arm architecture, so confirm that your specialised software runs on them.

Check The Final Price Before You Order

Amazon has confirmed a 10 per cent instant discount on eligible SBI credit and debit cards, and Prime members can get up to 10 per cent extra benefits, though caps and minimum order values apply.

Check the exact model number, memory and storage, the warranty and the return window, and compare prices across a few listings. You can browse laptops from HP, Apple and more on Amazon and confirm the final payable amount before you buy.