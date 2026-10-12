FIR Against Arvind Kejriwal, Other AAP Leaders For Alleged Protest Inside Bangla Sahib Gurdwara

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Delhi Police filed FIR against AAP over alleged gurudwara protest.

DSGMC alleged AAP workers misused gurudwara with political slogans.

DSGMC provided video evidence, seeking identification and investigation.

Delhi Police have registered an FIR against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders over an alleged protest inside Bangla Sahib Gurudwara and claims of a breach of the religious site's sanctity, following a complaint by the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC).

The complaint, submitted to the Delhi Police Commissioner on October 11 at Parliament Street police station, named AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, party MLAs, workers and others. The committee alleged that some AAP supporters staged a political protest inside the gurudwara and subsequently circulated misleading videos.

DSGMC Alleges Political Slogans Raised Inside Gurudwara

In its complaint, the DSGMC alleged that some AAP workers and supporters entered the gurudwara premises and staged a protest, creating chaos and attempting to misuse the sanctity of 'Guru Ghar' for political activity. According to the committee, political slogans were raised during the demonstration, affecting the religious atmosphere of the place.

The committee maintained that a gurudwara is a sacred religious site and should not be used for political activities. It also claimed that the gurudwara management and sevadars intervened to maintain calm and preserve the sanctity of the premises.

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Committee Seeks Identification Of Protesters Through Videos

The DSGMC said it had submitted videos to the police along with its complaint and sought the identification of those allegedly involved in the protest.

The complaint said that AAP leaders and MLAs circulated videos on social media presenting a distorted version, and blaming the gurdwara management commitee.

The committee also asked the police to investigate who had called the protesters to the gurudwara and whose instructions they were allegedly acting on. It sought appropriate legal action against those found to be involved.

Several protesters had gathered on the gurdwara premises on Saturday, while trying to reach Jantar Mantar to join the Cockroach Janta Party's planned protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

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