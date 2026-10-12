'We Want Modi Govt To Protect CEC...': Rahul Gandhi Addresses Presser Ahead Of Protest March

Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Monday slammed the Narendra Modi government over the police action on protestors during the October 10 protest at Jantar Mantar demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Addressing a press conference in the national capital ahead of his protest march to the Supreme Court, the Congress leader questioned the clampdown on the protest, including deployment of paramilitary forces, barricading of roads leading to Jantar Mantar, and closure of over 50 metro stations in the national capital.

Training guns on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gandhi said, "We want 20,000-30,000 police men to be there on the street. We want to show the country that the Narendra Modi government is protecting CEC Gyanesh Kumar...we want him (Modi) to protect him (CEC) so that we can reach out to the 'controller'."