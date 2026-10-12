India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsIndiaINDIA Bloc Protest Live: Security Beefed Up Ahead Of Congress' March; 6 Delhi Metro Stations Shut

INDIA Bloc Protest Live: Security Beefed Up Ahead Of Congress' March; 6 Delhi Metro Stations Shut

INDIA Bloc protest: The Congress has called a demonstration “Chalo Delhi - March for Democracy" on Monday as Opposition steps up its agitation against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Written By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 12 Oct 2026 08:38 AM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
INDIA Bloc Protest Live Updates rahul gandhi cji suryakant CEC gyanesh kumar vote chori chalo delhi march CJP INDIA Bloc Protest Live: Security Beefed Up Ahead Of Congress' March; 6 Delhi Metro Stations Shut
LoP Rahul Gandhi and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during a sit-in protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar in New Delhi.
Source : PTI

Background

INDIA Bloc protest live updates: Opposition leaders will march to the Supreme Court on Monday, demanding an end to alleged “vote chori”, a halt to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge had also sought a meeting with Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant to submit a memorandum on the issue. However, the CJI has declined to meet Gandhi, saying that similar matters are sub judice in the Supreme Court. He asked the Congress leader to approach the court through a judicial petition, which could be taken up on Tuesday, PTI reported.

Gandhi and Kharge had sought an appointment between 4 pm and 5 pm on Monday. The CJI said that no orders could be passed on the administrative side and that the court could not interfere with executive functions through administrative action. He also said the Supreme Court was open 24 hours a day for citizens whose fundamental rights had been violated.

The opposition's planned march comes amid an intensifying campaign against the CEC over allegations of electoral irregularities. The Congress has named Monday's demonstration “Chalo Delhi - March for Democracy”, with participants scheduled to gather at the Connaught Place-Barakhamba Road junction at 1.30 pm.

On Friday, leaders of several INDIA bloc parties marched from Parliament to Vijay Chowk and later submitted a memorandum to President Droupadi Murmu.

Rahul Gandhi Calls For March Beyond Party Lines

Announcing the march in a post on X, Gandhi said opposition parties, civil society groups and young people would join the demonstration as citizens united beyond political affiliations, gender, caste, community and state.

“Yesterday, the nation's youth came out in Delhi to peacefully protest. They came with love in their hearts, not hatred or anger. They were beaten, both by cops and BJP goons. This is not the India we want.

“Tomorrow, we will march to the Supreme Court as Indians, united beyond party, gender, caste, community and state. Youth, all opposition parties, civil society groups, and all those who believe in democracy and stand by the Constitution of India will walk with us,” Gandhi said.

He also targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, alleging that they could not silence the country's voice.

Gandhi alleged that protesters had been beaten by police and BJP workers during Saturday's demonstrations. He said they had taken to the streets to protect the Constitution.

Congress Leaders Condemn Action Against Protesters, Journalists

Congress general secretary K C Venugopal criticised the Delhi Police over its handling of Saturday's protests. He alleged that journalists from news agencies, Malayalam-language media, independent bloggers and YouTubers, particularly women, had been detained and assaulted.

Venugopal described the alleged treatment of journalists as “completely unforgivable”.

Another Congress general secretary, Jairam Ramesh, accused the government of using force to suppress students, young people and opposition leaders, calling it an assault on the foundations of democracy.

Last week, the INDIA bloc finalised a joint action plan on the SIR issue, including rallies and “save democracy” marches.

08:36 AM (IST)  •  12 Oct 2026

INDIA Bloc Protest Live: Delhi Metro Shuts Entry, Exit At 6 Stations Till 4 PM Today

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said the entry and exit facilities at Janpath, Mandi House, Barakhamba Road, Central Secretariat, Rajiv Chowk and Patel Chowk will be closed due to security reasons. The stations will remain closed till 4 pm on Monday.

08:34 AM (IST)  •  12 Oct 2026

INDIA Bloc Protest Live Updates: Security Beefed Up Ahead Of Congress' Delhi March

Security has been tightened in Janpath and surrounding areas ahead of the INDIA bloc's protest in Delhi.

Load More
Tags :
Election Commission CJP Rahul Gandhi Priyanka Gandhi Chalo Delhi AKhilesh Yadav INDIA Bloc Protest 'Gyanesh Kumar' : Rahul Gandhi CJP Protest
New Update
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Why Are Rahul Gandhi, Other Opposition Leaders Marching To Supreme Court Today?
Why Are Rahul Gandhi, Other Opposition Leaders Marching To Supreme Court Today?
India
Two Indian Seafarers Missing After Drone Strike On Vessel In Strait Of Hormuz, India Condemns Attacks
Two Indian Seafarers Missing After Drone Strike On Vessel In Strait Of Hormuz
India
CJP Leaders To Seek Jantar Mantar Protest Date From Delhi Police Today, Set 24-Hour Deadline
CJP Leaders To Seek Jantar Mantar Protest Date From Delhi Police Today, Set 24-Hour Deadline
India
Delhi Traffic Curbs, 6 Metro Stations Shut As Rahul Gandhi To Lead March Against CEC Today
Delhi Traffic Curbs, 6 Metro Stations Shut As Rahul Gandhi To Lead March Against CEC Today
Advertisement

Videos

Nepal Floods: Landslide Blocks Budhi Gandaki River, Triggering Destructive Flooding
Supreme Court: Centre, Delhi Police And DMRC Asked To Respond By Tuesday
Metro Update: Solicitor General Says Entry And Exit Were Restricted At 45 Stations
Supreme Court: Important Directions Issued On Delhi Protest Restrictions
Supreme Court: Lawyers Allege Delhi Police Violated Court Directions During Protest
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget