INDIA Bloc protest live updates: Opposition leaders will march to the Supreme Court on Monday, demanding an end to alleged “vote chori”, a halt to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge had also sought a meeting with Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant to submit a memorandum on the issue. However, the CJI has declined to meet Gandhi, saying that similar matters are sub judice in the Supreme Court. He asked the Congress leader to approach the court through a judicial petition, which could be taken up on Tuesday, PTI reported.

Gandhi and Kharge had sought an appointment between 4 pm and 5 pm on Monday. The CJI said that no orders could be passed on the administrative side and that the court could not interfere with executive functions through administrative action. He also said the Supreme Court was open 24 hours a day for citizens whose fundamental rights had been violated.

The opposition's planned march comes amid an intensifying campaign against the CEC over allegations of electoral irregularities. The Congress has named Monday's demonstration “Chalo Delhi - March for Democracy”, with participants scheduled to gather at the Connaught Place-Barakhamba Road junction at 1.30 pm.

On Friday, leaders of several INDIA bloc parties marched from Parliament to Vijay Chowk and later submitted a memorandum to President Droupadi Murmu.

Rahul Gandhi Calls For March Beyond Party Lines

Announcing the march in a post on X, Gandhi said opposition parties, civil society groups and young people would join the demonstration as citizens united beyond political affiliations, gender, caste, community and state.

“Yesterday, the nation's youth came out in Delhi to peacefully protest. They came with love in their hearts, not hatred or anger. They were beaten, both by cops and BJP goons. This is not the India we want.

“Tomorrow, we will march to the Supreme Court as Indians, united beyond party, gender, caste, community and state. Youth, all opposition parties, civil society groups, and all those who believe in democracy and stand by the Constitution of India will walk with us,” Gandhi said.

He also targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, alleging that they could not silence the country's voice.

Gandhi alleged that protesters had been beaten by police and BJP workers during Saturday's demonstrations. He said they had taken to the streets to protect the Constitution.

Congress Leaders Condemn Action Against Protesters, Journalists

Congress general secretary K C Venugopal criticised the Delhi Police over its handling of Saturday's protests. He alleged that journalists from news agencies, Malayalam-language media, independent bloggers and YouTubers, particularly women, had been detained and assaulted.

Venugopal described the alleged treatment of journalists as “completely unforgivable”.

Another Congress general secretary, Jairam Ramesh, accused the government of using force to suppress students, young people and opposition leaders, calling it an assault on the foundations of democracy.

Last week, the INDIA bloc finalised a joint action plan on the SIR issue, including rallies and “save democracy” marches.