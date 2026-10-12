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English NewsTechnologyGadgetsSamsung Galaxy Deals On Amazon: Galaxy S25 Ultra At Rs 89,999, Galaxy Z Fold 7 At Rs 1,29,999

Samsung Galaxy Deals On Amazon: Galaxy S25 Ultra At Rs 89,999, Galaxy Z Fold 7 At Rs 1,29,999

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is listed on Amazon at Rs 89,999 and Galaxy Z Fold 7 at Rs 1,29,999 to mark the festive sales. Here are Samsung’s best picks by budget, from M17e to S26 Ultra.

Written By : Shayak Majumder |  Updated at : 12 Oct 2026 01:53 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Samsung Galaxy phones featured in Amazon's Great Indian Festival.
  • Offers cover Galaxy value, mid-premium, and flagship categories.
  • Galaxy phones available from Rs 16,999 to Rs 1,29,999.
  • Confirm final prices, bank offers, and product specifications.

Samsung's Galaxy range is part of Amazon's Great Indian Festival 2026, which is live now, with prices running from Rs 16,999 for the Galaxy M17e 5G to Rs 1,29,999 for the Galaxy Z Fold 7. Here are the Galaxy phones worth considering, grouped by budget.

Value Picks Under Rs 35,000

The Galaxy M17e 5G (4GB+128GB) is listed at Rs 16,999 and the Galaxy A56 5G (8GB+128GB) at Rs 31,999.

These suit buyers who want a dependable everyday phone, and it is worth comparing battery size, display and software update promises before choosing.

Fan Edition And Mid-Premium Picks

The Galaxy S25 FE is listed at Rs 54,999 with a 6.7-inch 120Hz display, a 50MP camera and a 4,900mAh battery. The Galaxy S25 is at Rs 65,800 with a 6.2-inch 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chip, a 4,000mAh battery and a 50MP main camera with a 3x telephoto.

The ultra-slim Galaxy S25 Edge, at 5.8mm, is at Rs 66,900, and the newer Galaxy S26 FE is at Rs 72,999 with an Exynos 2500 chip and a 50MP camera with optical image stabilisation.

Flagships And Foldables

The Galaxy S25 Ultra is listed at Rs 89,999 against an earlier price of Rs 1,29,999, and Amazon advertises an effective Rs 84,999 after a coupon and bank offer. It has a 6.9-inch QHD+ 120Hz display, a 200MP main camera, a built-in S Pen and a 5,000mAh battery.

The Galaxy S26 is at Rs 89,999, the S26 Plus at Rs 1,14,999 and the S26 Ultra at Rs 1,24,999, which adds a Privacy Display. The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is listed at Rs 1,29,999, down from Rs 2,04,999.

Check The Final Price Before You Order

Prices differ between reports and can change as the sale runs, so open the product page and check the final payable amount, including any coupon. Amazon has confirmed a 10 per cent instant discount on eligible SBI credit and debit cards, and Prime members can get up to 10 per cent extra benefits, though caps and minimum order values apply.

Confirm the exact variant, storage and colour, and the return window. You can browse Samsung mobile phones on Amazon and compare your shortlist before you buy.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the price range for Samsung Galaxy phones during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026?

Samsung Galaxy phones are available from Rs 16,999 for the Galaxy M17e 5G up to Rs 1,29,999 for the Galaxy Z Fold7 during the sale.

Which Samsung Galaxy models are considered 'Value Picks' under Rs 35,000?

The Galaxy M17e 5G (4GB+128GB) is listed at Rs 16,999 and the Galaxy A56 5G (8GB+128GB) is available at Rs 31,999. These are suitable for buyers needing a dependable everyday phone.

What special offers are available on Samsung Galaxy phones during the festival?

Amazon offers a 10% instant discount on eligible SBI credit and debit cards. Prime members can also receive up to 10% extra benefits, though caps and minimum order values apply.

What should I confirm before finalizing my Samsung Galaxy phone purchase on Amazon?

Always check the final payable amount, including any coupons, on the product page. Also, confirm the exact variant, storage, color, and the return window before ordering.

About the author Shayak Majumder

Shayak Majumder leads the ABP Live English team. He reviews gadgets, covers everything AI, and is on the lookout for the next big tech trend to cover. He is also building a data-driven AI-aware newsroom. Got tips? Reach out!
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Published at : 12 Oct 2026 01:53 PM (IST)
Tags :
Amazon Amazon Great Indian Festival TEchnology News
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