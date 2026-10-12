Aadhaar Name Change Rules 2026: Documents, Fees And Step-By-Step Process Explained

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom UIDAI revised Aadhaar name update rules, specifying documentation.

Required documents vary by change type; some need no proof.

Submit correct documents at centre, pay fee, track status.

A spelling correction on Aadhaar may require different paperwork from a surname change after marriage or a complete change of name. Under a revised procedure dated September 18, 2026, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has outlined separate documentation requirements for different types of name-update requests.

The requirements depend on the reason for the change. While some formatting corrections do not need supporting documents, other requests may require identity proof, a prescribed affidavit or a Gazette notification.

For applicants, identifying the nature of the correction before visiting an Aadhaar centre is important. Submitting documents that do not match the category of the request could delay the process.

Aadhaar Name Update Rules

The revised Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) distinguishes between several types of name changes, including minor corrections, data-entry mistakes, marriage- or divorce-related updates, alias removal and major changes involving the first name or the full name.

These categories determine the documents applicants must provide. For example, a person correcting a spelling error needs valid proof of identity showing the correct name. Someone seeking a complete name change must provide a Gazette notification and an old identity document showing the name currently recorded in Aadhaar.

The procedure also treats certain capitalisation and punctuation corrections separately, without requiring supporting documents for those specific changes.

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Aadhaar Name Change Documents: Check The Requirements

Applicants should prepare their paperwork according to the reason for updating their name.

Type of request Documents required Spelling correction or minor name change Valid proof of identity (PoI) showing the correct name Name change after marriage Valid PoI and Annexure D affidavit or applicable marriage-related document Name change after divorce Valid PoI and Annexure D affidavit or applicable divorce-related document Data-entry error Prescribed Annexure B affidavit for adults and a supporting identity document Removal of alias or ‘urf’ Annexure E affidavit for adults and supporting documents Major change to first name or full name Gazette notification and old PoI showing the name currently recorded in Aadhaar Capitalisation or dot corrections No supporting documents required for these specific formatting changes

Original documents must be presented at the Aadhaar centre for verification. The submitted paperwork, including affidavits and Gazette notifications, may also be cross-verified before approval.

Minor Correction Vs Full Name Change: What Applicants Should Know

Minor name updates can include correcting a misspelling, expanding initials, adding or removing a middle or last name, or changing the order in which names appear.

Applicants seeking these corrections need valid proof of identity showing the correct name, as applicable.

A separate category covers cases in which the correct name was submitted earlier but was entered incorrectly in Aadhaar. For adults, the prescribed Annexure B affidavit and a supporting identity document are required under the supplied guidelines.

Marriage- and divorce-related updates have their own documentation requirements, including the applicable Annexure D affidavit or relevant supporting documents.

When a Gazette notification is required

A request to change the first name completely or replace the full name is treated as a major name change.

For such applications, the specified requirements include a Gazette notification and an old proof of identity displaying the name already recorded in Aadhaar. Applicants should ensure they have both documents before submitting their request.

Corrections to capital letters and punctuation

Not every name-related update requires fresh identity proof. Corrections involving random capitalisation or the removal of full stops and dots are treated as formatting changes under the specified categories.

No supporting documents are required for these particular corrections.

Aadhaar Name Update Fee: How Much Will You Pay?

The fee for a standalone demographic update is Rs 50, according to the supplied information. Where the update forms part of a service bundle, the cost may rise to Rs 75.

There is also a limit on the frequency of name changes: Aadhaar holders can update their name up to two times under the stated rules.

Applicants should check which fee applies to their request before visiting the centre.

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How To Update Your Name On Aadhaar Card

The process begins with identifying the type of change and preparing the corresponding documents.

1. Establish the category of change: Decide whether the request concerns a minor correction, a data-entry error, a marriage- or divorce-related update, alias removal or a major name change.

2. Gather the paperwork: Keep the original identity proof ready. Depending on the request, you may also need an affidavit, marriage or divorce documentation, or a Gazette notification.

3. Book an appointment if you wish: An appointment can be booked through the UIDAI website for an Aadhaar Seva Kendra. Booking is optional.

4. Submit the request at the centre: Visit the centre with your Aadhaar details and original documents. Submit the required paperwork for verification.

5. Complete verification and pay: Follow the prescribed authentication process and pay the applicable fee. The supplied guidelines list Rs 50 for a standalone demographic update and up to Rs 75 for a service bundle.

6. Retain the acknowledgement slip: Keep the acknowledgement received after submitting the request. The details on the slip can be used to track the update's status.

What To Keep In Mind Before Applying

The documentation depends on the type of name change, so applicants should not assume that the same proof will work for every request. A spelling correction, a surname change and a complete change of name fall into different categories.

Carry original documents for verification and check whether your request requires an affidavit or Gazette notification. Keeping the acknowledgement slip after submission will also help when checking the status of the application.