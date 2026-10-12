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English NewsNewsIndia'In Touch With 200 Central Officers, Gyanesh Kumar Unable To Sleep At Night': Rahul Gandhi

'In Touch With 200 Central Officers, Gyanesh Kumar Unable To Sleep At Night': Rahul Gandhi

Gandhi appealed to political parties, members of the public, journalists and activists to participate in the INDIA bloc's 'Chalo Delhi' march.

Written By : Deepika Bhatt |  Updated at : 12 Oct 2026 12:53 PM (IST)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has made it clear that the INDIA bloc's protest against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar will continue. Addressing a press conference, Gandhi claimed that he was in touch with Cente's 200 officers who were giving him information about Kumar and alleged that the CEC was unable to sleep at night. “We are getting every piece of information about Gyanesh Kumar. He cannot sleep at night. We will not spare you,” Gandhi said.

When asked whether his demand was for Gyanesh Kumar and the government to step down, Gandhi referred to a conversation with his sister, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. "I spoke to Priyanka. I told her that this is Shiva's dance, this is the Tandava of Shiva. There is no plan. We have not planned anything. The plan was that we would go in a bus and be stopped. We did things without a plan, and we succeeded. Shiva's dance is underway. Anyone can join,” he said.

Gandhi appealed to political parties, members of the public, journalists and activists to participate in the INDIA bloc's 'Chalo Delhi' march.

He said even BJP leaders could join the protest. Gandhi added that those who could not physically participate could still support the movement in their hearts.

The INDIA bloc's march is scheduled to proceed from Barakhamba Road in Delhi to the Supreme Court.

'We Respect CJI, Will File Petition': Rahul Gandhi

Reacting to Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant's decision not to meet the opposition delegation, Gandhi said the opposition respected both the Chief Justice and the Supreme Court.

“We respect the Chief Justice, and we respect the Supreme Court. We are happy that he has shown us a way forward. Telling us that we can file a petition is a way forward. We will go there and file a petition,” he said.

'You Will Not Survive As CEC': Rahul Gandhi's Warning To Gyanesh Kumar

Issuing a direct warning to the Chief Election Commissioner, Gandhi said Kumar would not be able to continue in his position amid mounting questions over his conduct.

“I am telling you directly: you will not survive as CEC. What is happening is being questioned by lakhs of people, who are raising questions about your conduct. They will not stop. Why will they not stop? Because there are people in front of you as well. To reach them, we have to remove you,” Gandhi said.

He further alleged that he had detailed information about Kumar, including information related to alleged corruption.

'We Have Narendra Modi's Entire Blueprint': Rahul Gandhi

Gandhi also claimed that the opposition possessed the entire blueprint of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's plans. “We have Narendra Modi's entire blueprint. We have his horoscope. He knows it, and I know it too,” Gandhi said.

He described the movement as a fight to protect the Constitution, arguing that the issue was not about individual political leaders.

“This is a fight to save the Constitution. This is not about Rahul Gandhi or Narendra Modi. We are not important here. India is important, and the Constitution is important,” he said.

About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 12 Oct 2026 12:53 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rahul Gandhi Gyanesh Kumar INDIA Bloc Protest 'Gyanesh Kumar' : Rahul Gandhi
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