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English NewsNewsIndiaJantar Mantar No Longer An Official Protest Site, Govt Designates New Venues

Jantar Mantar No Longer An Official Protest Site, Govt Designates New Venues

The order has been issued as a partial amendment to Delhi Police's earlier Standing Order No. L&O/48/22, dated April 28, 2022.

Written By : Sushil Kumar Pandey |  Updated at : 12 Oct 2026 01:35 PM (IST)

New locations have been designated for protests and sit-ins in Delhi based on the recommendations of a committee set up by the Ministry of Home Affairs. The notification designating Jantar Mantar as a protest site has been revoked, according to the order.

Three new locations have been designated for holding protests in the national capital are Ramlila Maidan, Burari Maidan and CBD Ground (East Delhi). A detailed and revised Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for organising protests and sit-ins at these three locations will be issued separately.

The order has been issued as a partial amendment to Delhi Police's earlier Standing Order No. L&O/48/22, dated April 28, 2022.Jantar Mantar No Longer An Official Protest Site, Govt Designates New Venues

The order comes at a time when Jantar Mantar has witnessed two major back-to-back protests, drawing large numbers of people from across the country. The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) first staged a sit-in at the venue, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak controversy. The party later held another demonstration, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar amid allegations of vote fraud.

Published at : 12 Oct 2026 01:25 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rahul Gandhi INDIA BLOC : Rahul Gandhi CJP Protest Jantar Mantra
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