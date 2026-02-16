AI Chip Prices Are Rising Globally: Nvidia & India Team Up To Avoid Future Shortage

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





AI Impact Summit 2026: The rising price of AI chips is fast becoming a global concern, and India is no exception. At the India AI Impact Summit 2026, industry leaders openly discussed how soaring GPU costs could slow AI growth if infrastructure does not scale in time. Against this backdrop, Yotta Data Services and US chipmaker Nvidia are preparing a major expansion in India, aiming to protect the country from future chip price shocks and supply shortages as AI demand rises.

Rising AI Chip Prices Push India To Secure GPU Supply Early

During a panel session, Yotta CEO Sunil Gupta said the company will soon announce a large-scale GPU expansion with Nvidia. This comes at a time when advanced AI chips are becoming more expensive worldwide due to high demand, limited supply, and complex manufacturing.

GPUs are the backbone of modern AI systems. As companies race to build smarter models, demand for these chips has surged, pushing prices higher every year. India, which is rapidly adopting AI across sectors like finance, healthcare, governance, and startups, cannot afford to depend on uncertain global supply chains.

Gupta said Yotta has already deployed nearly 10,000 GPUs in the past two years. The next phase will scale capacity much faster, ensuring Indian AI projects are not delayed or priced out because of rising chip costs. The idea is simple: secure compute early, stabilise access, and reduce future risk.

India AI Infrastructure Strategy Aims To Beat Future Cost Surge

Gupta explained that technology adoption in India typically accelerates once prices become affordable. However, in the case of AI, chip prices are moving in the opposite direction. If India waits too long, AI development could become far more expensive.

Widespread AI usage by India’s large population will sharply increase demand for data processing, electricity, and data centres. This means higher operating costs if infrastructure is not planned in advance.

Government support and private investment are helping speed up this expansion. Gupta believes that within two years, compute availability will no longer be a major challenge in India, even as global chip prices continue to rise.

The larger goal is not just cost control. India wants to attract global AI workloads by offering reliable, scalable, and cost-efficient infrastructure. In a world where AI chips are getting costlier by the day, early investment may prove to be India’s smartest move yet.