Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologyAI Chip Prices Are Rising Globally: Nvidia & India Team Up To Avoid Future Shortage

AI Chip Prices Are Rising Globally: Nvidia & India Team Up To Avoid Future Shortage

With AI chips becoming costlier every year, India is betting on early infrastructure expansion to stabilise access, control future costs, and attract global AI workloads.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 16 Feb 2026 06:06 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

AI Impact Summit 2026: The rising price of AI chips is fast becoming a global concern, and India is no exception. At the India AI Impact Summit 2026, industry leaders openly discussed how soaring GPU costs could slow AI growth if infrastructure does not scale in time. Against this backdrop, Yotta Data Services and US chipmaker Nvidia are preparing a major expansion in India, aiming to protect the country from future chip price shocks and supply shortages as AI demand rises.

Rising AI Chip Prices Push India To Secure GPU Supply Early

During a panel session, Yotta CEO Sunil Gupta said the company will soon announce a large-scale GPU expansion with Nvidia. This comes at a time when advanced AI chips are becoming more expensive worldwide due to high demand, limited supply, and complex manufacturing.

GPUs are the backbone of modern AI systems. As companies race to build smarter models, demand for these chips has surged, pushing prices higher every year. India, which is rapidly adopting AI across sectors like finance, healthcare, governance, and startups, cannot afford to depend on uncertain global supply chains.

Gupta said Yotta has already deployed nearly 10,000 GPUs in the past two years. The next phase will scale capacity much faster, ensuring Indian AI projects are not delayed or priced out because of rising chip costs. The idea is simple: secure compute early, stabilise access, and reduce future risk.

India AI Infrastructure Strategy Aims To Beat Future Cost Surge

Gupta explained that technology adoption in India typically accelerates once prices become affordable. However, in the case of AI, chip prices are moving in the opposite direction. If India waits too long, AI development could become far more expensive.

Widespread AI usage by India’s large population will sharply increase demand for data processing, electricity, and data centres. This means higher operating costs if infrastructure is not planned in advance.

Government support and private investment are helping speed up this expansion. Gupta believes that within two years, compute availability will no longer be a major challenge in India, even as global chip prices continue to rise.

The larger goal is not just cost control. India wants to attract global AI workloads by offering reliable, scalable, and cost-efficient infrastructure. In a world where AI chips are getting costlier by the day, early investment may prove to be India’s smartest move yet.

Related Video

Apple creates a new record in iPhone sales after launch of iPhone 16 | ABP Paisa Live

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are AI chip prices increasing globally?

Global AI chip prices are rising due to high demand from companies building AI models, limited supply, and the complexity of chip manufacturing.

How is India addressing the rising cost of AI chips?

Yotta Data Services and Nvidia are expanding GPU infrastructure in India to secure supply and mitigate future price shocks and shortages.

What is Yotta Data Services' role in India's AI infrastructure?

Yotta is significantly scaling its GPU capacity with Nvidia to ensure Indian AI projects are not hindered by rising chip costs and supply issues.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 16 Feb 2026 06:06 PM (IST)
Tags :
AI PM Modi Technology AI Impact Summit AI Impact Summit 2026 AI Impact Summit Today
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Technology
AI Chip Prices Are Rising Globally: Nvidia & India Team Up To Avoid Future Shortage
AI Chip Prices Are Rising Globally: Nvidia & India Team Up To Avoid Future Shortage
Technology
NPCI Launches UPI One World, Letting Foreigners Pay Like Locals In India
NPCI Launches UPI One World, Letting Foreigners Pay Like Locals In India
Technology
Don’t Know Your PF Balance? Here’s How To Download EPFO Passbook Online Easily
Don’t Know Your PF Balance? Here’s How To Download EPFO Passbook Online Easily
Technology
iPhone 16 Plus Price Drops By Rs 21,000: Here’s How To Get This Deal
iPhone 16 Plus Price Drops By Rs 21,000: Here’s How To Get This Deal
Advertisement

Videos

UP POLITICS: Jal Jeevan Mission Under Scanner After BJP MLA Raises Concerns
Breaking News: Supreme Court Questions Direct Plea in Assam CM Video Case
Punjab Political Buzz: AAP Plans Two Deputy CMs Ahead of Assembly Elections
Breaking News: Main Shooter Ritik Arrested in Rohit Shetty House Firing Case
Breaking News: Bomb Threats to Courts in 18 Districts of Uttar Pradesh
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Opinion | Jamaat’s Borderland Breakthrough: Why Polarisation In West Bengal Will Intensify Before & After 2026 Assembly Poll
Opinion
Embed widget