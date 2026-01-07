Ai+ Enters Smartwatch Space With NovaWatch Range: Check Launch Details

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Ai+ has announced a new smartwatch range called NovaWatch, marking its entry into multiple wearable categories. The lineup is designed to address different use cases such as daily health tracking, child safety, and lifestyle-focused wearables. NovaWatch is scheduled to launch in Q1 2026 and will be part of the company’s growing connected device ecosystem.

Instead of offering a single smartwatch model, Ai+ has introduced four variants, each developed for a specific purpose, age group, or usage pattern.

Ai+ NovaWatch Launch Details, Timeline, & Availability

The NovaWatch lineup is set to launch across India in the first quarter of 2026. Ai+ has confirmed that the smartwatches will be available through Flipkart as well as selected offline retail partners. The launch will take place alongside Novapods, adding another category to the brand’s connected products.

The company has stated that detailed product specifications, pricing, and variant-wise availability will be shared closer to the launch date.

According to Ai+, the NovaWatch range has been planned around how wearables are used in everyday situations, rather than being focused only on technical specifications. The idea is to offer different options for different needs, instead of positioning one device as suitable for everyone.

NovaWatch also extends the brand’s existing “Add A Plus” approach into the wearables segment. This includes a focus on usability, comfort, and everyday relevance. Ai+ has not yet shared information about software features in detail, but the watches will be part of its broader connected ecosystem.

Ai+ NovaWatch Models, & Features

The NovaWatch lineup includes four models: Active, Wearbuds, Kids Geo Fencing 4G Watch, and Rotatecam 4G Watch. Each model has been developed with a specific use case in mind.

NovaWatch Active is aimed at users looking for basic health and wellness tracking. It focuses on essential metrics and follows a straightforward design approach. The company has highlighted that its form factor is different from standard designs currently seen in the market.

Wearbuds combines a smartwatch with built-in Bluetooth earphones. The idea behind this model is to reduce the need for carrying separate devices by merging audio and smartwatch functions into one wearable.

The Kids Geo Fencing 4G Watch is designed for children and focuses on safety and connectivity. It allows parents to stay in touch with their children without introducing a smartphone. The watch is positioned as a simpler communication tool for families.

Rotatecam 4G Watch includes a rotating camera and is aimed at users who prefer more expressive or creator-focused wearables. The rotating camera adds a visual element that goes beyond standard smartwatch usage.

Overall, NovaWatch covers multiple categories within the wearable space, ranging from basic health tracking to safety-focused and lifestyle-oriented devices.