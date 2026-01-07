Ai+ Enters Smartwatch Space With NovaWatch Range: Check Launch Details

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeTechnologyAi+ Enters Smartwatch Space With NovaWatch Range: Check Launch Details

Ai+ enters wearables with the NovaWatch range, offering four smartwatches for different use cases. Launch is set for early 2026 with availability on Flipkart and selected retail partners in India.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 07 Jan 2026 04:18 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Ai+ has announced a new smartwatch range called NovaWatch, marking its entry into multiple wearable categories. The lineup is designed to address different use cases such as daily health tracking, child safety, and lifestyle-focused wearables. NovaWatch is scheduled to launch in Q1 2026 and will be part of the company’s growing connected device ecosystem. 

Instead of offering a single smartwatch model, Ai+ has introduced four variants, each developed for a specific purpose, age group, or usage pattern.

Ai+ NovaWatch Launch Details, Timeline, & Availability

The NovaWatch lineup is set to launch across India in the first quarter of 2026. Ai+ has confirmed that the smartwatches will be available through Flipkart as well as selected offline retail partners. The launch will take place alongside Novapods, adding another category to the brand’s connected products.

The company has stated that detailed product specifications, pricing, and variant-wise availability will be shared closer to the launch date. 

According to Ai+, the NovaWatch range has been planned around how wearables are used in everyday situations, rather than being focused only on technical specifications. The idea is to offer different options for different needs, instead of positioning one device as suitable for everyone.

NovaWatch also extends the brand’s existing “Add A Plus” approach into the wearables segment. This includes a focus on usability, comfort, and everyday relevance. Ai+ has not yet shared information about software features in detail, but the watches will be part of its broader connected ecosystem.

Ai+ NovaWatch Models, & Features

The NovaWatch lineup includes four models: Active, Wearbuds, Kids Geo Fencing 4G Watch, and Rotatecam 4G Watch. Each model has been developed with a specific use case in mind.

NovaWatch Active is aimed at users looking for basic health and wellness tracking. It focuses on essential metrics and follows a straightforward design approach. The company has highlighted that its form factor is different from standard designs currently seen in the market.

Wearbuds combines a smartwatch with built-in Bluetooth earphones. The idea behind this model is to reduce the need for carrying separate devices by merging audio and smartwatch functions into one wearable.

The Kids Geo Fencing 4G Watch is designed for children and focuses on safety and connectivity. It allows parents to stay in touch with their children without introducing a smartphone. The watch is positioned as a simpler communication tool for families.

Rotatecam 4G Watch includes a rotating camera and is aimed at users who prefer more expressive or creator-focused wearables. The rotating camera adds a visual element that goes beyond standard smartwatch usage.

Overall, NovaWatch covers multiple categories within the wearable space, ranging from basic health tracking to safety-focused and lifestyle-oriented devices.

Frequently Asked Questions

When will the Ai+ NovaWatch range be available?

The NovaWatch lineup is scheduled to launch in India in the first quarter of 2026. Availability details will be shared closer to the launch date.

Where can I buy the NovaWatch smartwatches?

The NovaWatch will be available for purchase on Flipkart and through selected offline retail partners across India.

How many models are in the NovaWatch lineup?

Ai+ has introduced four distinct models in the NovaWatch lineup: Active, Wearbuds, Kids Geo Fencing 4G Watch, and Rotatecam 4G Watch.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 07 Jan 2026 04:18 PM (IST)
Tags :
TECHNOLOGY
