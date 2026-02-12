Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026: Google Doodle Marks Explosive Start To The Tournament

T20 World Cup 2026: Google Doodle Marks Explosive Start To The Tournament

T20 World Cup 2026 is now underway across India and Sri Lanka, and Google Doodle joins the celebration as top teams clash, debut sides appear and early matches deliver dramatic results.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 12 Feb 2026 09:47 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup: Google Doodle today celebrates the 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup, which is now underway with matches being played across India and Sri Lanka. The tournament began on 7 February and will run till 8 March 2026. This is the 10th edition of the T20 World Cup and features 20 international teams. 

A total of 55 matches will be played across eight venues. India enters as the defending champion after winning the 2024 edition. Fans are already seeing close finishes, big scores, and thrilling Super Over drama.

2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Tournament Format And Host Venues

The 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup is co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka. In India, matches are being played in Ahmedabad, Chennai, Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai. In Sri Lanka, Colombo and Kandy are key venues. 

Due to scheduling rules, India and Pakistan matches in each other’s territory are being played at neutral venues in Sri Lanka.

The format is simple and fan-friendly. Twenty teams are divided into four groups of five. Each team plays others in its group once. The top two teams from every group move to the Super 8 stage starting 21 February. 

From there, the best teams advance to the semi-finals on 4 and 5 March. The final is set for 8 March. Italy is the only debut team this year, making its first T20 World Cup appearance.

2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Key Matches And Latest Results

The early matches have already produced strong results and a few surprises. West Indies defeated England by 30 runs, while Australia beat Ireland by 67 runs. 

South Africa and Afghanistan played one of the most dramatic games so far, decided by a double Super Over, with South Africa winning. Pakistan also started well with a 32-run win over the USA. India opened with a 29-run victory against the USA.

Upcoming fixtures are drawing huge attention. India faces Namibia in Delhi, and the most-awaited clash, India vs Pakistan, is scheduled in Colombo on 15 February. Historically, India, the West Indies, and England share the record for most T20 World Cup titles with two each. 

Virat Kohli holds the record for most runs in the tournament’s history, while Shakib Al Hasan leads the wicket chart. The next few weeks promise high pressure and top-level cricket.

Frequently Asked Questions

When and where is the 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup being held?

The tournament began on February 7th and will run until March 8th, 2026. It is co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

How many teams are participating in the 2026 T20 World Cup?

Twenty international teams are competing in this 10th edition of the T20 World Cup. Italy is the only debut team this year.

What is the format of the 2026 T20 World Cup?

Twenty teams are divided into four groups of five. The top two from each group advance to the Super 8 stage, followed by semi-finals and a final.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 12 Feb 2026 09:47 AM (IST)
Embed widget