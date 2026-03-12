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HomeBusinessMutual FundsDalal Street Under Pressure: Sensex Crashes Over 800 Points, Nifty Opens Near 23,650

Dalal Street Under Pressure: Sensex Crashes Over 800 Points, Nifty Opens Near 23,650

The muted start follows a sharp sell-off in the previous session when escalating geopolitical tensions and a surge in crude oil prices unsettled investor sentiment.

By : Sakshi Arora | Updated at : 12 Mar 2026 10:43 AM (IST)
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Indian equity markets signalled a weak start in Thursday’s pre-open session, extending the cautious tone seen in the previous trading day as investors reacted to rising crude oil prices, geopolitical tensions in West Asia and continued foreign fund outflows.

The BSE Sensex started the session around 76k, crashing more than 800 points, while the NSE Nifty50 opened trading near 23,650, tanking a little over 200 points, as of 9:15 AM.

The muted start follows a sharp sell-off in the previous session when escalating geopolitical tensions and a surge in crude oil prices unsettled investor sentiment.

On the 30-share Sensex, Tech M, Reliance, and HCL Tech emerged among the only gainers in the session. On the other hand, the laggards were dominated by Eternal, IndiGo, M&M, Titan, and L&T.

In the broader markets, the Nifty Microcap250 led with losses of 1.91 per cent. Sectorally, all the indices traded in red, with the Auto index standing out with a decline of 2.65 per cent. 

At around 9:03 AM in the pre-open hour, the Sensex was quoted at 76,549.31, down 314.40 points or 0.41 per cent. The NSE benchmark stood at 23,685.10, lower by 183.15 points or 0.77 per cent, indicating a gap-down opening for domestic benchmarks.

Crude Oil Surge Adds To Market Worries

Investor anxiety intensified after crude oil prices surged sharply amid the worsening geopolitical crisis in West Asia. Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, climbed 8.98 per cent to $100.24 per barrel.

Higher crude prices are typically seen as a negative for India’s economy as the country depends heavily on imported oil. A sustained rise in oil prices can increase inflationary pressures and widen the current account deficit.

Global Cues Remain Weak

Global markets also offered little support to domestic equities. Major Asian indices including South Korea’s Kospi, Japan’s Nikkei 225, China’s Shanghai Composite and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng were trading lower.

Wall Street had ended mostly in negative territory in the previous session on Wednesday.

Persistent FII Selling Weighs On Sentiment

Foreign Institutional Investors continued to remain net sellers in the Indian market. According to exchange data, FIIs offloaded equities worth Rs 6,267.31 crore on Wednesday.

Domestic Institutional Investors, however, remained buyers and purchased shares worth Rs 4,965.53 crore in the same session.

“External headwinds have pushed the market into a weak zone. With the war continuing to rage with no signs of let up and Brent crude again bouncing back to $100 levels, the weakness is likely to persist. Even though DIIs are continuously buying in the market, DII buying is not helping the market to recover since FIIs are sustained sellers and show no signs of reversing their strategy in this uncertain global environment,” said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited.

Markets Slide Nearly 2 Per Cent In Previous Session

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended Wednesday’s trade sharply lower, retreating after a brief recovery in the earlier session. The fall was triggered by a spike in global crude oil prices and persistent foreign institutional investor selling.

The Sensex plunged 1,342.27 points, or 1.72 per cent, to close at 76,863.71. During the session, the index dropped as much as 1,446.72 points, or 1.84 per cent, to touch an intra-day low of 76,759.26.

The Nifty declined 394.75 points, or 1.63 per cent, to settle at 23,866.85.

Market breadth remained negative on the BSE, where 2,380 stocks declined, while 1,881 advanced and 153 remained unchanged.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Indian equity markets open lower on Thursday?

Markets opened lower due to rising crude oil prices, geopolitical tensions in West Asia, and continued foreign fund outflows. Investors reacted cautiously to these factors.

How did the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 perform in early trading on Thursday?

The BSE Sensex started the session down over 800 points, and the NSE Nifty50 opened trading over 200 points lower. This extended the cautious tone from the previous day.

Which stocks gained and which declined on the BSE Sensex on Thursday morning?

Tech Mahindra, Reliance, and HCL Tech were among the few gainers on the 30-share Sensex. Eternal, IndiGo, M&M, Titan, and L&T were among the laggards.

What was the performance of broader markets and sectoral indices on Thursday?

The Nifty Microcap250 led losses in the broader markets. Sectorally, all indices traded in the red, with the Auto index showing a significant decline.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 12 Mar 2026 09:20 AM (IST)
Tags :
Sensex Rupee Share Market Stock Market Today Israel Iran Conflict March 12 West Asia War
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