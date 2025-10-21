Yogi Adityanath Salutes UP Police Martyrs, Boosts Force With Funds & Tech Training

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday paid tribute to the brave martyrs of the Uttar Pradesh Police during the Police Memorial Day 2025 ceremony, observed on 20 October at the Reserve Police Lines in Lucknow.CM Yogi honoured the officers who laid down their lives in the line of duty, describing their sacrifices as an “invaluable asset” to the state and the nation. He said their courage, dedication, and sense of duty continue to inspire future generations and exemplify public service.

CM Yogi commended the Uttar Pradesh Police for maintaining law and order, controlling crime, and ensuring women’s safety under challenging circumstances. A budget of Rs 4,061.87 crore has been allocated to the department for FY 2025–26, a 7% increase over the previous year.

Three officers who died in the line of duty during 2024-25, STF Inspector Sunil Kumar, Chief Constable Durgesh Kumar Singh (Jaunpur), and Constable Saurabh Kumar (Gautam Buddha Nagar), were specially honoured, and their families were assured of full government support. Financial assistance of Rs 30.70 crore has so far been provided to 96 police personnel, including those from central forces and other states.

The Chief Minister highlighted welfare initiatives, including the clearance of 2,511 GPF cases and advances for 108 officers. Scholarships worth Rs 51.10 lakh were awarded to 234 children of police personnel, with an additional Rs 1.12 crore sanctioned. Under the Health Security Scheme, Rs 11.85 crore was reimbursed in 519 medical cases, and Rs 6.64 crore was advanced from the Life Saving Fund to 170 personnel. Insurance payments of Rs 11.86 crore were made to the dependents of 374 deceased officers, while Rs 67.76 crore was released to 124 dependents under the Bank of Baroda’s “Baroda Police Salary Package.”

In recognition of service, 34 personnel received the President’s Gallantry Medal, 11 the Distinguished Service Medal, and 145 the Meritorious Service Medal. The Union Home Ministry honoured 763 officers with Distinguished Service Medals and 486 with Meritorious Service Medals.

Since 2017, the UP Police has recruited 2.09 lakh personnel, including 34,000 women, and promoted over 1.52 lakh officers. Training for 60,244 newly recruited personnel is ongoing through a hybrid model incorporating physical, legal, technical, cybercrime, and AI-based modules.

CM Yogi reaffirmed a zero-tolerance policy toward crime, highlighting that over 15,000 encounters have eliminated 257 hardened criminals, while properties worth Rs 14,467 crore were confiscated. Mission Shakti has been strengthened to enhance women’s safety, with specialised teams inspecting over one crore locations and taking action against 33,961 offenders.

Concluding his address, the Chief Minister said, “The Uttar Pradesh Police is the largest and most disciplined police force in the country, serving as the backbone of public safety, trust, and order,” urging all personnel to continue their duties with integrity and dedication.