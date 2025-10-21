Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Diwali 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesFire Breaks Out In Rashtrapati Bhawan Complex, Five Tenders Rushed

Fire Breaks Out In Rashtrapati Bhawan Complex, Five Tenders Rushed

Delhi Fire Services responded swiftly, dispatching five fire tenders and extinguishing the blaze within 20 minutes. The cause for the fire is yet to be known.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 21 Oct 2025 04:04 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A fire broke out in a building near Gate Number 31 of Rashtrapati Bhawan on Tuesday afternoon, triggering a swift response from the Delhi Fire Services (DFS).

According to officials, the blaze erupted in household items on the ground floor of a two-storey building. The fire control room received a call at 1:51 p.m., following which five fire tenders were immediately dispatched to the scene, reported PTI. 

“We rushed five fire tenders to the spot. The fire was brought under control by 2:15 p.m.,” a DFS official said.

Authorities confirmed that the flames were doused within 20 minutes, preventing them from spreading to nearby structures. No injuries or casualties were reported.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined, officials added.

Published at : 21 Oct 2025 04:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rashtrapati Bhawan DELHI NEWS
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Not Only Firecrackers But...': BJP Blames AAP-Ruled Punjab As Toxic Haze Shrouds Delhi After Diwali
'Not Only Firecrackers...': BJP Blames AAP As Toxic Haze Shrouds Delhi After Diwali
India
‘Right To Burn Crackers Over Right To Breathe’: Amitabh Kant Slams SC Over Delhi Pollution
‘Right To Burn Crackers Over Right To Breathe’: Amitabh Kant Slams SC Over Delhi Pollution
Cricket
BCCI To Approach ICC After No Response From ACC Chief On Asia Cup Trophy Handover
BCCI To Approach ICC After No Response From ACC Chief On Asia Cup Trophy Handover
Cities
As Delhi Wakes Up To 'Hazardous' Air, Here's How To Survive Post-Diwali Smog
As Delhi Wakes Up To 'Hazardous' Air, Here's How To Survive Post-Diwali Smog
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi Choked With Pollution, Trains Overcrowded, Fires & Crimes Mark Festive Season Across India
Festive Chaos Across India: From Harassment In UP To Record-Breaking Diwali In Ayodhya
Festive Rush Chaos: Railways Add 1,200 Special Trains Yet Stations Overflow With Passengers
Toxic Diwali Air In Delhi: AQI Crosses 400, Visibility Drops As GRAP 2 Restrictions Enforced
Delhi-NCR Breathes Toxic Air As GRAP Restrictions Imposed Amid Rising Pollution Levels
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
From Floods To Fury: Bengal's Violence Spiral Under Mamata But BJP's Hasty President's Rule Bid Risks Backfire
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget