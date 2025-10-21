Fire Breaks Out In Rashtrapati Bhawan Complex, Five Tenders Rushed

A fire broke out in a building near Gate Number 31 of Rashtrapati Bhawan on Tuesday afternoon, triggering a swift response from the Delhi Fire Services (DFS).

According to officials, the blaze erupted in household items on the ground floor of a two-storey building. The fire control room received a call at 1:51 p.m., following which five fire tenders were immediately dispatched to the scene, reported PTI.

“We rushed five fire tenders to the spot. The fire was brought under control by 2:15 p.m.,” a DFS official said.

Authorities confirmed that the flames were doused within 20 minutes, preventing them from spreading to nearby structures. No injuries or casualties were reported.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined, officials added.