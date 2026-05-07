Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Suvendu Adhikari's aide, Chandranath Rath, had varied career.

Rath served two decades in Indian Air Force.

He was a trusted backroom strategist for Adhikari.

Rath managed campaign coordination and party logistics.

Chandranath Rath, the close aide of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari who was shot dead in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district, had travelled a remarkable journey, from serving in the Indian Air Force to becoming one of the opposition leader’s most trusted political associates.

Rath, 41, hailed from Chandipur in Purba Medinipur district, the region closely associated with Adhikari’s political rise in Bengal. Despite being a key figure within Adhikari’s inner circle for years, he largely stayed away from the public spotlight and maintained a low-profile image.

From Ramakrishna Mission Student to Air Force Service

According to people familiar with his background, Rath studied at Rahara Ramakrishna Mission and was deeply influenced by the spiritual ideals of the Ramakrishna Mission during his student life. Those close to the family said he had once even considered pursuing a spiritual path.

Instead, Rath joined the Indian Air Force, where he served for nearly two decades. After taking voluntary retirement, he briefly worked in the corporate sector before gradually moving into political organisational work and administrative coordination, according to PTI.

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Longstanding Ties With Adhikari Family

Rath’s family, much like Adhikari’s, was earlier associated with the All India Trinamool Congress before shifting to the BJP camp in 2020 alongside Adhikari.

His mother, Hasi Rath, had reportedly held a position in a local panchayat body in Purba Medinipur during the Trinamool Congress years.

Family acquaintances said the Rath family’s association with Adhikari stretched back more than two decades to the early phase of the TMC’s expansion in Purba Medinipur.

Key Backroom Strategist in BJP Operations

Rath formally became part of Adhikari’s official team around 2019, when the BJP leader was still serving as a minister in the government headed by Mamata Banerjee.

Initially, he handled responsibilities linked to Adhikari’s ministerial office. After Adhikari switched to the BJP, Rath continued in a similar role and gradually emerged as a crucial organisational figure behind the scenes.

Party insiders described him as someone who enjoyed Adhikari’s complete trust. Over the years, he handled sensitive assignments involving campaign coordination, organisational logistics and communication with party workers.

He was also part of the BJP’s core strategy team during several major political contests, including the high-profile Bhabanipur campaign.

Within sections of the BJP organisation, there had even been speculation that Rath could eventually be given a larger administrative responsibility if Adhikari secured a bigger role in government after the Assembly elections.

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