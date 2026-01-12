Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeStatesJ&K: Samba Security Heightens After Suspected Pakistani Drone Sighting

J&K: Samba Security Heightens After Suspected Pakistani Drone Sighting

Security tightened in Samba district after suspected Pakistani drones were sighted along LoC; Indian Army undertakes counter-drone measures.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 12 Jan 2026 11:19 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Security has been tightened in the Samba district on Monday after a few drones, suspected to be from Pakistan, were sighted along the Line of Control in the Naushera-Rajouri sector of Jammu and Kashmir in the late hours of Sunday. The development prompted the Indian Army to undertake counter-unmanned aerial systems measures.

"A few Pakistan Army drones were sighted along the line of control in the Naushera-Rajouri sector of Jammu and Kashmir. The Indian Army troops undertook counter-unmanned aerial systems measures, forcing them to return," Defence Sources said. A local who witnessed the retaliation of the Indian army against the suspected Pakistani drones told ANI that there was "extensive firing in the areas of Jangarh and Kalal" and the incident, according to him, happened at around "7:28 pm" on Sunday. He also thanked the Indian Army for its prompt action. Speaking to ANI, he said, "At around 7:28 pm yesterday, there was a movement of drones at the border. Our Indian Army forces retaliated against it. The drones crossed from here. There was extensive firing in the areas of Jangarh and Kalal.

Our armed forces were absolutely alert. We thank our army that because of them, we are sitting here peacefully." Earlier on Saturday, Border Security Force (BSF) and Jammu and Kashmir Police launched a joint search operation after an arms and ammunition consignment was recovered from the border village of Paloora in Samba district.

The consignment included a made-in-China 9mm pistol with two magazines, a Glock 9mm pistol with one magazine and one Chinese hand grenade with marking SPL HGR 84. According to police, a total of sixteen 9mm live rounds were also recovered from the packet. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Frequently Asked Questions

Where were the drones sighted along the Line of Control?

A few drones, suspected to be from Pakistan, were sighted along the Line of Control in the Naushera-Rajouri sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

What action did the Indian Army take in response to the drones?

The Indian Army undertook counter-unmanned aerial systems measures, forcing the suspected Pakistani drones to return.

When did the drone sighting and subsequent firing occur?

The drone sighting and the extensive firing in Jangarh and Kalal areas occurred around 7:28 pm on Sunday.

What was recovered from the border village of Paloora in Samba district?

A consignment including a made-in-China 9mm pistol, a Glock 9mm pistol, a Chinese hand grenade, and sixteen 9mm live rounds was recovered.

Published at : 12 Jan 2026 11:19 PM (IST)
