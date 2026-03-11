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HomeStatesKeralaLIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (11.03 2026): DHANALEKSHMI DL-43 WEDNESDAY 3PM Lucky Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) - 1st Prize Ticket No. DD 543799 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (11.03 2026): DHANALEKSHMI DL-43 WEDNESDAY 3PM Lucky Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) - 1st Prize Ticket No. DD 543799 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)

Kerala Lottery Result (Mar 11, 2026): Dhanalekshmi DL-43 results out today at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. Refresh page and follow ABP Live to get most recent updates.

By : ABP Live  | Updated at : 12 Mar 2026 03:00 PM (IST)
Key Events
live-updates-kerala-lottery-results-live-out-today-dhanalekshmi-dl-43-winning-numbers-11-march-2026-wednesday-3pm-bumper-draw-declared-first-prize-1-crore-check-full-winners-list LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (11.03 2026): DHANALEKSHMI DL-43 WEDNESDAY 3PM Lucky Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) - 1st Prize Ticket No. DD 543799 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)
Kerala Lottery Sambad Result Wednesday (Mar 11, 2026): Dhanalekshmi DL-43 Draw Declared - Check Winners
Source : ABPLIVE AI

Background

Kerala Lottery Result Wednesday (March 11, 2026): One of the most reputable and well-run lottery systems in India, the Kerala State Lottery is renowned for its openness, social impact, and government supervision.

Kerala Lottery results announced today, Wednesday, 11 March 2026:

Dhanalekshmi DL-43 – Wednesday Bumper Draw Results (Top 3 Prize Winners)

Draw Date: 11-03-2026
Lottery Name: Dhanalekshmi DL-43
1st Prize: ₹1 CroreDD 543799 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)
2nd Prize: ₹30 LakhDC 480465 (KOTTAYAM)
3rd Prize: ₹5 Lakh – DM 298427 (NEYYATTINKARA)

History of Kerala Lottery

Started in 1967 by the Government of Kerala. India’s first state-run lottery, introduced to:

  • Provide employment to the poor and unemployed

  • Raise funds for social welfare without increasing taxes

  • The initiative was led by P. K. Kunju, then Finance Minister of Kerala.

  • Over time, the Kerala Lottery became a model system for other Indian states.

Purpose Behind the Lottery

Unlike private or illegal lotteries, Kerala Lottery was created to:

  • Generate revenue for public welfare

  • Provide legal income to thousands of ticket sellers

  • Eliminate illegal lottery rackets

Government Control & Transparency

  • Fully managed by the Kerala State Lotteries Department

  • Draws are conducted publicly

  • Results are officially published and audited

This transparency is why Kerala Lottery enjoys high public trust.

Many Indian states adopted identical lottery systems after Kerala's success. One of the most reputable lotteries in India is the Kerala Lottery. Over time, lotteries were added on a daily, weekly, and bumper basis. Kerala State Lotteries consists of seven weekly lotteries, a monthly draw, and six bumper lotteries. Every day at 3:00 PM, the seven-week draw is held at Gorky Bhavan, which is close to Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram.

Kerala State hosts a number of seasonal "bumper" lotteries, including those for Christmas, summer, Vishu, monsoon, Thiruvonam, and Pooja, in addition to the weekly lotteries. Today, March 11, 2026, the Dhanalekshmi DL-43 lottery will take place at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, close to Bakery Junction.

(Disclaimer: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they have the potential to become addictive. This page's content should not be used as inspiration or guidance; rather, it is meant only for informational purposes. ABP Live Digital does not promote lotteries in any way.)

16:03 PM (IST)  •  11 Mar 2026

Kerala Lottery Result Today (11.03.2026): DHANALEKSHMI DL-43 WEDNESDAY 3 PM Draw OUT - Check Winners (FULL LIST)

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 CRORE

DD 543799 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)

Agent Name: C N MITHRAN

Agency No.: T 3796

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 30 LAKH

DC 480465 (KOTTAYAM)

Agent Name: BIJU A J

Agency No.: K 5484

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH

DM 298427 (NEYYATTINKARA)

Agent Name: SAM T

Agency No.: T 6003

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 5,000

  • DA 500865
  • DB 500865
  • DC 500865
  • DE 500865
  • DF 500865
  • DG 500865
  • DH 500865
  • DJ 500865
  • DK 500865
  • DL 500865
  • DM 500865

(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 (Number of Prizes: 19)

0710  0865  1003  1282  1508  2116  3316  3710  4173  4294  4942  5089  5243  5403  5509  5718  6322  6453  9191

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ((Number of Prizes: 6)

1055  4859  6329  6568  6577  8216

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 (Number of Prizes: 25)

0508  1624  1687  1883  2218  2329  2457  3136  3251  3626  3975  4057  4269  4601  4712  4771  4908  5012  5813  5834  6088  7012  7918  8427  8506

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 (Number of Prizes: 76)

0033  0092  0113  0116  0248  0359  0576  0721  0800  0808  0965  1361  1554  1599  1633  1694  1941  2028  2046  2052  2197  2364  2383  2486  2780  2797  2990  3022  3595  3612  4051  4080  4139  4349  4383  4586  4713  4730  5147  5510  5590  5677  5701  5909  6051  6089  6149  6161  6250  6457  6465  6498  6684  6836  6901  7076  7298  7570  7617  7619  7913  8052  8297  8442  8779  8846  8963  9013  9063  9076  9326  9359  9428  9469  9724  9913

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 200 (Number of Prizes: 96)

0061  0160  0216  0239  0529  0571  0578  0706  0740  0837  1063  1082  1273  1278  1338  1487  1530  1558  1594  1648  1887  1952  2012  2038  2042  2137  2237  2327  2539  2551  2752  2939  3016  3101  3107  3142  3333  3349  3355  3449  3484  3636  3709  3851  3857  4242  4362  4414  4572  4662  4756  4921  5003  5008  5025  5119  5158  5270  5420  5484  6072  6139  6377  6428  6648  6651  6774  6807  7049  7424  7886  7905  7916  7938  7983  8015  8111  8196  8214  8235  8327  8346  8586  8714  8751  8883  9257  9499  9503  9725  9744  9747  9796  9806  9827  9909

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 9TH PRIZE OF RS 100 (Number of Prizes: 138)

0220  0247  0297  0423  0432  0609  0614  0617  0657  0796  0842  0987  1048  1104  1136  1140  1158  1263  1376  1380  1549  1559  1592  1666  1706  1761  1799  1857  2181  2282  2350  2480  2541  2696  2794  2851  2856  2866  2885  2940  2978  3011  3027  3234  3260  3294  3300  3507  3594  3895  3923  3966  3991  4054  4138  4229  4275  4386  4395  4411  4458  4459  4542  4668  4817  5021  5065  5097  5130  5154  5170  5263  5306  5341  5390  5398  5544  5564  5621  5643  5693  5748  5767  5782  5787  5790  5839  5968  6110  6111  6137  6208  6219  6299  6336  6386  6427  6430  6452  6654  6679  6711  6760  6828  7116  7122  7136  7143  7159  7259  7293  7343  7376  7387  7552  7591  7621  7645  7837  7973  7987  8447  8453  8510  8532  8564  8574  8769  8807  8860  8906  8926  9019  9148  9294  9473  9859  9886

Kerala DHANALEKSHMI DL-43 WEDNESDAY: Mega Prizes For Winners

First Prize: 1 CRORE

Consolation prize: 5,000

Second Place: 30 Lakh

Third Prize: 5 Lakh

Fourth Prize: 5,000

Fifth Prize: 2,000

Sixth Place: 1,000

7th Place: 500

8th Place: 200

9th Place: 100

16:03 PM (IST)  •  11 Mar 2026

Kerala Lottery Result Today (March 11, 2026): DHANALEKSHMI DL-43 WEDNESDAY 3 PM Draw ANNOUNCED - Check Lucky Prize Winners

The Kerala government released the DHANALEKSHMI DL-43 WEDNESDAY result on behalf of the lottery department. It announces the results of the Rs 108 lakh DHANALEKSHMI DL-43 WEDNESDAY Lottery today. Scroll down and refresh the page for the latest Kerala lottery live updates only on ABP LIVE.

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