LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (11.03 2026): DHANALEKSHMI DL-43 WEDNESDAY 3PM Lucky Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) - 1st Prize Ticket No. DD 543799 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)
Kerala Lottery Result (Mar 11, 2026): Dhanalekshmi DL-43 results out today at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. Refresh page and follow ABP Live to get most recent updates.
Background
Kerala Lottery Result Wednesday (March 11, 2026): One of the most reputable and well-run lottery systems in India, the Kerala State Lottery is renowned for its openness, social impact, and government supervision.
Kerala Lottery results announced today, Wednesday, 11 March 2026:
Dhanalekshmi DL-43 – Wednesday Bumper Draw Results (Top 3 Prize Winners)
Draw Date: 11-03-2026
Lottery Name: Dhanalekshmi DL-43
1st Prize: ₹1 Crore – DD 543799 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)
2nd Prize: ₹30 Lakh – DC 480465 (KOTTAYAM)
3rd Prize: ₹5 Lakh – DM 298427 (NEYYATTINKARA)
History of Kerala Lottery
Started in 1967 by the Government of Kerala. India’s first state-run lottery, introduced to:
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Provide employment to the poor and unemployed
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Raise funds for social welfare without increasing taxes
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The initiative was led by P. K. Kunju, then Finance Minister of Kerala.
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Over time, the Kerala Lottery became a model system for other Indian states.
Purpose Behind the Lottery
Unlike private or illegal lotteries, Kerala Lottery was created to:
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Generate revenue for public welfare
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Provide legal income to thousands of ticket sellers
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Eliminate illegal lottery rackets
Government Control & Transparency
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Fully managed by the Kerala State Lotteries Department
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Draws are conducted publicly
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Results are officially published and audited
This transparency is why Kerala Lottery enjoys high public trust.
Many Indian states adopted identical lottery systems after Kerala's success. One of the most reputable lotteries in India is the Kerala Lottery. Over time, lotteries were added on a daily, weekly, and bumper basis. Kerala State Lotteries consists of seven weekly lotteries, a monthly draw, and six bumper lotteries. Every day at 3:00 PM, the seven-week draw is held at Gorky Bhavan, which is close to Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram.
Kerala State hosts a number of seasonal "bumper" lotteries, including those for Christmas, summer, Vishu, monsoon, Thiruvonam, and Pooja, in addition to the weekly lotteries. Today, March 11, 2026, the Dhanalekshmi DL-43 lottery will take place at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, close to Bakery Junction.
(Disclaimer: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they have the potential to become addictive. This page's content should not be used as inspiration or guidance; rather, it is meant only for informational purposes. ABP Live Digital does not promote lotteries in any way.)
Kerala Lottery Result Today (11.03.2026): DHANALEKSHMI DL-43 WEDNESDAY 3 PM Draw OUT - Check Winners (FULL LIST)
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 CRORE
DD 543799 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)
Agent Name: C N MITHRAN
Agency No.: T 3796
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 30 LAKH
DC 480465 (KOTTAYAM)
Agent Name: BIJU A J
Agency No.: K 5484
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH
DM 298427 (NEYYATTINKARA)
Agent Name: SAM T
Agency No.: T 6003
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 5,000
- DA 500865
- DB 500865
- DC 500865
- DE 500865
- DF 500865
- DG 500865
- DH 500865
- DJ 500865
- DK 500865
- DL 500865
- DM 500865
(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 (Number of Prizes: 19)
0710 0865 1003 1282 1508 2116 3316 3710 4173 4294 4942 5089 5243 5403 5509 5718 6322 6453 9191
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ((Number of Prizes: 6)
1055 4859 6329 6568 6577 8216
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 (Number of Prizes: 25)
0508 1624 1687 1883 2218 2329 2457 3136 3251 3626 3975 4057 4269 4601 4712 4771 4908 5012 5813 5834 6088 7012 7918 8427 8506
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 (Number of Prizes: 76)
0033 0092 0113 0116 0248 0359 0576 0721 0800 0808 0965 1361 1554 1599 1633 1694 1941 2028 2046 2052 2197 2364 2383 2486 2780 2797 2990 3022 3595 3612 4051 4080 4139 4349 4383 4586 4713 4730 5147 5510 5590 5677 5701 5909 6051 6089 6149 6161 6250 6457 6465 6498 6684 6836 6901 7076 7298 7570 7617 7619 7913 8052 8297 8442 8779 8846 8963 9013 9063 9076 9326 9359 9428 9469 9724 9913
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 200 (Number of Prizes: 96)
0061 0160 0216 0239 0529 0571 0578 0706 0740 0837 1063 1082 1273 1278 1338 1487 1530 1558 1594 1648 1887 1952 2012 2038 2042 2137 2237 2327 2539 2551 2752 2939 3016 3101 3107 3142 3333 3349 3355 3449 3484 3636 3709 3851 3857 4242 4362 4414 4572 4662 4756 4921 5003 5008 5025 5119 5158 5270 5420 5484 6072 6139 6377 6428 6648 6651 6774 6807 7049 7424 7886 7905 7916 7938 7983 8015 8111 8196 8214 8235 8327 8346 8586 8714 8751 8883 9257 9499 9503 9725 9744 9747 9796 9806 9827 9909
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 9TH PRIZE OF RS 100 (Number of Prizes: 138)
0220 0247 0297 0423 0432 0609 0614 0617 0657 0796 0842 0987 1048 1104 1136 1140 1158 1263 1376 1380 1549 1559 1592 1666 1706 1761 1799 1857 2181 2282 2350 2480 2541 2696 2794 2851 2856 2866 2885 2940 2978 3011 3027 3234 3260 3294 3300 3507 3594 3895 3923 3966 3991 4054 4138 4229 4275 4386 4395 4411 4458 4459 4542 4668 4817 5021 5065 5097 5130 5154 5170 5263 5306 5341 5390 5398 5544 5564 5621 5643 5693 5748 5767 5782 5787 5790 5839 5968 6110 6111 6137 6208 6219 6299 6336 6386 6427 6430 6452 6654 6679 6711 6760 6828 7116 7122 7136 7143 7159 7259 7293 7343 7376 7387 7552 7591 7621 7645 7837 7973 7987 8447 8453 8510 8532 8564 8574 8769 8807 8860 8906 8926 9019 9148 9294 9473 9859 9886
Kerala DHANALEKSHMI DL-43 WEDNESDAY: Mega Prizes For Winners
First Prize: 1 CRORE
Consolation prize: 5,000
Second Place: 30 Lakh
Third Prize: 5 Lakh
Fourth Prize: 5,000
Fifth Prize: 2,000
Sixth Place: 1,000
7th Place: 500
8th Place: 200
9th Place: 100
Kerala Lottery Result Today (March 11, 2026): DHANALEKSHMI DL-43 WEDNESDAY 3 PM Draw ANNOUNCED - Check Lucky Prize Winners
The Kerala government released the DHANALEKSHMI DL-43 WEDNESDAY result on behalf of the lottery department. It announces the results of the Rs 108 lakh DHANALEKSHMI DL-43 WEDNESDAY Lottery today. Scroll down and refresh the page for the latest Kerala lottery live updates only on ABP LIVE.