Pakistan Court Orders Medical Board On Imran Khan’s Plea For Hospital Transfer

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The Islamabad High Court on Thursday ordered the formation of a medical board while hearing a petition filed by former prime minister Imran Khan, who has sought to be shifted from jail to a private hospital for treatment. The court said a detailed medical review was required before deciding the request, as Khan’s lawyers argued that his health had worsened in custody and that specialised treatment was necessary. Government lawyers, however, maintained that proper medical care was already being provided under prison rules.

Court Orders Medical Review

The case was heard by a bench of the Islamabad High Court comprising Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir and Justice Khadim Hussain Soomro. Khan’s counsel, Sardar Latif Khosa, told the court that the former prime minister had been complaining of worsening vision in his right eye for several months.

According to the petition, jail doctors initially treated the issue as routine and Khan was later taken to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences only after his eyesight had significantly deteriorated. His legal team also claimed that the family had not been informed about his medical condition during this period.

The court directed the Islamabad advocate general to examine medical reports and earlier court orders related to the case, and allowed the petitioner’s counsel to complete his arguments. Khosa argued that, under jail rules and past rulings, prisoners could be moved to specialised hospitals if their condition required advanced care.

Debate Over Treatment In Custody

During the hearing, the court asked under what circumstances former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had previously been granted medical relief. The advocate general said that decision had been made through a writ petition and insisted that treatment decisions in custody were based on the opinion of the medical officer rather than the prisoner.

Justice Tahir observed that treatment was already being provided but said a medical examination at Shifa International Hospital could be considered, with access allowed to Khan’s personal doctors.

A medical report submitted earlier stated that Khan’s vision in his right eye had fallen to around 15 per cent, prompting renewed demands from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf for his transfer on medical grounds.

Khan has been in jail since August 2023 in the £190 million corruption case and also faces other trials linked to the May 9 protests. Government officials say he is receiving appropriate treatment while in custody.

Related Video Middle East conflict: Iran Drone Strike Sets Fuel Tanks Ablaze at Oman’s Salalah Port