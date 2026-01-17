Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaTN 2026 Polls: NDA Gaining Ground As Trust In PM Modi Grows, Claims BJP

TN 2026 Polls: NDA Gaining Ground As Trust In PM Modi Grows, Claims BJP

BJP's A.N.S. Prasad anticipates a historic NDA victory in Tamil Nadu's 2026 elections, citing growing support for Modi's leadership and dissatisfaction with the DMK government.

By : IANS | Updated at : 17 Jan 2026 02:56 PM (IST)

Chennai, Jan 17 (IANS) A.N.S. Prasad, spokesperson of the Tamil Nadu BJP, said that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is steadily advancing towards a historic victory in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, driven by what he described as the growing national confidence in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

Prasad said the recent electoral successes of the BJP and its allies in different parts of the country reflect a clear endorsement of the Modi government's governance model, which emphasises development, transparency and decisive administration.

He argued that this political momentum is now resonating strongly in Tamil Nadu as well.

"The mood of the people is changing. Voters are increasingly aware, assertive and determined to reject corruption and misrule," Prasad said, alleging that the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government has failed to live up to public expectations.

According to him, issues of corruption, administrative decay and policies perceived as anti-people have alienated large sections of society.

Prasad highlighted the NDA's major rally scheduled for January 23 at Madurantakam in Chengalpattu district as a key milestone in the alliance's campaign.

Prime Minister Modi is expected to address the gathering along with senior NDA leaders, including AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami, signalling a united front between the BJP and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.

The selection of Madurantakam, Prasad said, is symbolically significant. The area is home to the ancient Eri Katha Ramar Temple, associated with the legend of Lord Rama safeguarding the region from floods by protecting its vital water body.

"Just as Lord Rama protected the people and their resources, the NDA stands committed to protecting the welfare, culture and future of Tamil Nadu," he said.

Prasad also referred to the historic Uthiramerur inscriptions from the Chola period, which document advanced systems of local self-governance through the kudavolai method. He noted that Prime Minister Modi has often cited these inscriptions in Parliament and on 'Mann Ki Baat as proof of India's deep-rooted democratic traditions.

Concluding his remarks, Prasad said the 2026 elections would mark a decisive turning point for Tamil Nadu.

"From Madurantakam, a clear message will go out - an era of misgovernance is ending, and a new chapter of accountable, culturally rooted and development-driven governance under the NDA is about to begin," he said.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Related Video

Breaking News: BJP Leaders Criticize Mamata Banerjee; Compare Bengal’s Situation to 1905 Partition

Published at : 17 Jan 2026 02:56 PM (IST)
Tags :
Tamil Nadu BJP
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
‘Dangerous, No Internet’: Indians Fly Back From Iran Amid Unrest, Thank Govt For Support
‘Dangerous, No Internet’: Indians Fly Back From Iran Amid Unrest, Thank Govt For Support
World
'Thank You': Trump's Rare Message Of 'Respect' For Iran For Halting 800 Executions
'Thank You': Trump's Rare Message Of 'Respect' For Iran For Halting 800 Executions
India
PM Modi Flags Off India’s First Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Between Howrah And Guwahati: WATCH
PM Modi Flags Off India’s First Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Between Howrah And Guwahati: WATCH
Cities
Delhi Wakes Up To Bitter Cold As Mercury Dips To 4.3°C; Toxic Air, Fog Disrupt Flights
Delhi Wakes Up To Bitter Cold As Mercury Dips To 4.3°C; Toxic Air, Fog Disrupt Flights
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: BJP Leaders Criticize Mamata Banerjee; Compare Bengal’s Situation to 1905 Partition
weather Alert: Dense Fog and Cold Wave Disrupt Life Across Uttar Pradesh and Delhi-NCR, Multiple Road Accidents Reported
Breaking News: Rahul Gandhi Visits Indore After Contaminated Water Tragedy; Interacts with Hospitalized Patients
Breaking News: Singer B Praak Threatened by Lawrence Gang, ₹10 Crore Ransom Demanded
Breaking News: Ajit Pawar Visits Sharad Pawar’s Residence in Baramati; First Meeting Post-Municipal Election
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
Opinion | Turmoil In Iran Poses Major Risks For India, Delhi Must Engage, Not Align With The US
Opinion
Embed widget