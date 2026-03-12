LIVE UPDATES | Kerala Lottery Result OUT (Mar 12, 2026): KARUNYA PLUS KN-614 THURSDAY 3PM Lucky Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) - Check Winners (FULL LIST)
Kerala Lottery Result Thursday (Mar 12, 2026): Karunya Plus KN-614 results out today at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. Refresh page and follow ABP Live to get recent updates
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Background
Kerala Lottery Result Thursday (March 12, 2026): One of the most reputable and well-run lottery systems in India, the Kerala State Lottery is renowned for its openness, social impact, and government supervision.
Kerala Lottery results announced today, Thursday, 12 March 2026:
Karunya Plus KN-614 – Thursday Bumper Draw Results (Top 3 Prize Winners)
Draw Date: 12-03-2026
Lottery Name: Karunya Plus KN-614
1st Prize: ₹1 Crore – PW 306349 (THRISSUR)
2nd Prize: ₹30 Lakh –PN 297254 (PATTAMBI)
3rd Prize: ₹5 Lakh – PS 376788 (KANNUR)
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 CRORE
- PW 306349 (THRISSUR)
- Agent Name: P V PRADEEP
- Agency No.: R 2083
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 25 LAKH
- PN 297254 (PATTAMBI)
- Agent Name: P MOHANAN
- Agency No.: P 321
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH
- PS 376788 (KANNUR)
- Agent Name: SARUN K THANKACHAN
- Agency No.: C 6333
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 5,000
(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 (Number of Prizes: 19)
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ((Number of Prizes: 6)
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 (Number of Prizes: 25)
0069 0344 0516 0688 0801 0831 0865 0888 0926 1237 1300 1501 1780 1874 2482 2572 2796 2818 2969 2977 3015 3186 3330 3340 3350 3440 3486 3555 3936 4194 4206 4220 4300 4625 4662 4703 4770 4888 4947 5096 5187 5198 5276 5415 5491 5562 5651 5675 5765 5770 5923 6340 6418 6528 6813 6817 6842 6916 7086 7239 7388 7409 8043 8481 8555 8896 9417 9443 9491 9753 9917
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 (Number of Prizes: 76)
0069 0344 0516 0688 0801 0831 0865 0888 0926 1237 1300 1501 1780 1874 2482 2572 2796 2818 2969 2977 3015 3186 3330 3340 3350 3353 3440 3486 3555 3707 3936 3988 4194 4206 4211 4220 4300 4625 4662 4703 4770 4888 4947 5096 5187 5198 5276 5415 5491 5562 5651 5675 5765 5770 5923 6340 6418 6469 6528 6813 6817 6842 6916 7086 7239 7388 7409 8043 8481 8555 8896 9417 9443 9491 9753 9917
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 200 (Number of Prizes: 92)
0064 0349 0608 0664 0727 0755 0780 0867 1006 1160 1247 1280 1381 1382 1480 1613 1902 2008 2031 2088 2090 2160 2382 2426 2872 2897 2984 3304 3642 3689 3725 4201 4243 4341 4388 4389 4412 4457 4493 4571 4621 4687 4814 4822 4966 5053 5054 5229 5477 5702 5712 5921 5946 6113 6477 6539 6547 6663 6770 7136 7147 7241 7423 7498 7513 7697 8165 8195 8282 8308 8339 8533 8540 8813 8945 8953 9117 9356 9386 9433 9512 9634 9654 9824
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 9TH PRIZE OF RS 100 (Number of Prizes: 144)
Kerala KARUNYA PLUS KN-614 THURSDAY: Mega Prizes For Winners
First Prize: 1 CRORE
Consolation prize: 5,000
Second Place: 25 Lakh
Third Prize: 5 Lakh
Fourth Prize: 5,000
Fifth Prize: 2,000
Sixth Place: 1,000
7th Place: 500
8th Place: 200
9th Place: 100
History of Kerala Lottery
Started in 1967 by the Government of Kerala. India’s first state-run lottery, introduced to:
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Provide employment to the poor and unemployed
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Raise funds for social welfare without increasing taxes
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The initiative was led by P. K. Kunju, then Finance Minister of Kerala.
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Over time, the Kerala Lottery became a model system for other Indian states.
Purpose Behind the Lottery
Unlike private or illegal lotteries, Kerala Lottery was created to:
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Generate revenue for public welfare
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Provide legal income to thousands of ticket sellers
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Eliminate illegal lottery rackets
Government Control & Transparency
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Fully managed by the Kerala State Lotteries Department
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Draws are conducted publicly
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Results are officially published and audited
This transparency is why Kerala Lottery enjoys high public trust.
Many Indian states adopted identical lottery systems after Kerala's success. One of the most reputable lotteries in India is the Kerala Lottery. Over time, lotteries were added on a daily, weekly, and bumper basis. Kerala State Lotteries consists of seven weekly lotteries, a monthly draw, and six bumper lotteries. Every day at 3:00 PM, the seven-week draw is held at Gorky Bhavan, which is close to Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram.
Kerala State hosts a number of seasonal "bumper" lotteries, including those for Christmas, summer, Vishu, monsoon, Thiruvonam, and Pooja, in addition to the weekly lotteries. Today, March 12, 2026, the Karunya Plus KN-614 lottery will take place at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, close to Bakery Junction.
(Disclaimer: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they have the potential to become addictive. This page's content should not be used as inspiration or guidance; rather, it is meant only for informational purposes. ABP Live Digital does not promote lotteries in any way.)
Kerala Lottery Result Today (12.03.2026): KARUNYA PLUS KN-614 THURSDAY: 3 PM Draw OUT - Check Winners (FULL LIST)
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 CRORE
- PW 306349 (THRISSUR)
- Agent Name: P V PRADEEP
- Agency No.: R 2083
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 25 LAKH
- PN 297254 (PATTAMBI)
- Agent Name: P MOHANAN
- Agency No.: P 321
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH
- PS 376788 (KANNUR)
- Agent Name: SARUN K THANKACHAN
- Agency No.: C 6333
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 5,000
(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 (Number of Prizes: 19)
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ((Number of Prizes: 6)
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 (Number of Prizes: 25)
0069 0344 0516 0688 0801 0831 0865 0888 0926 1237 1300 1501 1780 1874 2482 2572 2796 2818 2969 2977 3015 3186 3330 3340 3350 3440 3486 3555 3936 4194 4206 4220 4300 4625 4662 4703 4770 4888 4947 5096 5187 5198 5276 5415 5491 5562 5651 5675 5765 5770 5923 6340 6418 6528 6813 6817 6842 6916 7086 7239 7388 7409 8043 8481 8555 8896 9417 9443 9491 9753 9917
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 (Number of Prizes: 76)
0069 0344 0516 0688 0801 0831 0865 0888 0926 1237 1300 1501 1780 1874 2482 2572 2796 2818 2969 2977 3015 3186 3330 3340 3350 3353 3440 3486 3555 3707 3936 3988 4194 4206 4211 4220 4300 4625 4662 4703 4770 4888 4947 5096 5187 5198 5276 5415 5491 5562 5651 5675 5765 5770 5923 6340 6418 6469 6528 6813 6817 6842 6916 7086 7239 7388 7409 8043 8481 8555 8896 9417 9443 9491 9753 9917
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 200 (Number of Prizes: 92)
0064 0349 0608 0664 0727 0755 0780 0867 1006 1160 1247 1280 1381 1382 1480 1613 1902 2008 2031 2088 2090 2160 2382 2426 2872 2897 2984 3304 3642 3689 3725 4201 4243 4341 4388 4389 4412 4457 4493 4571 4621 4687 4814 4822 4966 5053 5054 5229 5477 5702 5712 5921 5946 6113 6477 6539 6547 6663 6770 7136 7147 7241 7423 7498 7513 7697 8165 8195 8282 8308 8339 8533 8540 8813 8945 8953 9117 9356 9386 9433 9512 9634 9654 9824
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 9TH PRIZE OF RS 100 (Number of Prizes: 144)
Kerala KARUNYA PLUS KN-614 THURSDAY: Mega Prizes For Winners
First Prize: 1 CRORE
Consolation prize: 5,000
Second Place: 25 Lakh
Third Prize: 5 Lakh
Fourth Prize: 5,000
Fifth Prize: 2,000
Sixth Place: 1,000
7th Place: 500
8th Place: 200
9th Place: 100