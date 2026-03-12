Kerala Lottery Result Thursday (March 12, 2026): One of the most reputable and well-run lottery systems in India, the Kerala State Lottery is renowned for its openness, social impact, and government supervision.

Kerala Lottery results announced today, Thursday, 12 March 2026:

Karunya Plus KN-614 – Thursday Bumper Draw Results (Top 3 Prize Winners)

Draw Date: 12-03-2026

Lottery Name: Karunya Plus KN-614

1st Prize: ₹1 Crore – PW 306349 (THRISSUR)

2nd Prize: ₹30 Lakh –PN 297254 (PATTAMBI)

3rd Prize: ₹5 Lakh – PS 376788 (KANNUR)

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 CRORE

PW 306349 (THRISSUR)

Agent Name: P V PRADEEP

Agency No.: R 2083

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 25 LAKH

PN 297254 (PATTAMBI)

Agent Name: P MOHANAN

Agency No.: P 321

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH

PS 376788 (KANNUR)

Agent Name: SARUN K THANKACHAN

Agency No.: C 6333

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 5,000

PN 306349

PO 306349

PP 306349

PR 306349

PS 306349

PT 306349

PU 306349

PV 306349

PX 306349

PY 306349

PZ 306349

(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 (Number of Prizes: 19)

0952 1170 1457 1459 1972 2346 2465 4126 4498 5250 5346 5471 5625 6825 7236 8071 9245 9404 9537

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ((Number of Prizes: 6)

0352 0510 5638 5723 8183 9194

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 (Number of Prizes: 25)

0069 0344 0516 0688 0801 0831 0865 0888 0926 1237 1300 1501 1780 1874 2482 2572 2796 2818 2969 2977 3015 3186 3330 3340 3350 3440 3486 3555 3936 4194 4206 4220 4300 4625 4662 4703 4770 4888 4947 5096 5187 5198 5276 5415 5491 5562 5651 5675 5765 5770 5923 6340 6418 6528 6813 6817 6842 6916 7086 7239 7388 7409 8043 8481 8555 8896 9417 9443 9491 9753 9917

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 (Number of Prizes: 76)

0069 0344 0516 0688 0801 0831 0865 0888 0926 1237 1300 1501 1780 1874 2482 2572 2796 2818 2969 2977 3015 3186 3330 3340 3350 3353 3440 3486 3555 3707 3936 3988 4194 4206 4211 4220 4300 4625 4662 4703 4770 4888 4947 5096 5187 5198 5276 5415 5491 5562 5651 5675 5765 5770 5923 6340 6418 6469 6528 6813 6817 6842 6916 7086 7239 7388 7409 8043 8481 8555 8896 9417 9443 9491 9753 9917

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 200 (Number of Prizes: 92)

0064 0349 0608 0664 0727 0755 0780 0867 1006 1160 1247 1280 1381 1382 1480 1613 1902 2008 2031 2088 2090 2160 2382 2426 2872 2897 2984 3304 3642 3689 3725 4201 4243 4341 4388 4389 4412 4457 4493 4571 4621 4687 4814 4822 4966 5053 5054 5229 5477 5702 5712 5921 5946 6113 6477 6539 6547 6663 6770 7136 7147 7241 7423 7498 7513 7697 8165 8195 8282 8308 8339 8533 8540 8813 8945 8953 9117 9356 9386 9433 9512 9634 9654 9824

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 9TH PRIZE OF RS 100 (Number of Prizes: 144)

0104 0167 0202 0318 0392 0502 0645 0671 0728 0776 0793 0838 0858 0868 0895 1045 1108 1153 1163 1165 1175 1190 1343 1416 1481 1553 1591 1631 1633 1734 1746 1842 1860 1940 2005 2022 2025 2113 2122 2130 2182 2186 2217 2222 2225 2295 2555 2792 2808 2809 2963 3016 3019 3057 3078 3174 3253 3257 3302 3349 3359 3434 3445 3482 3606 3665 3668 3699 3793 3800 3923 3932 4024 4026 4039 4063 4200 4230 4263 4490 4540 4761 4780 4794 4819 4830 4877 4903 4996 5042 5176 5196 5224 5237 5292 5337 5345 5370 5634 5646 5878 5889 5914 6018 6095 6250 6284 6482 6525 6560 6700 6714 6720 6723 6744 6894 6909 6939 7017 7064 7113 7217 7306 7307 7389 7390 7633 7773 7857 7880 7934 8048 8124 8197 8273 8396 8508 8545 8703 8729 8856 8865 8941 9065 9128 9177 9229 9259 9299 9343 9345 9376 9645 9650 9805 9871

Kerala KARUNYA PLUS KN-614 THURSDAY: Mega Prizes For Winners

First Prize: 1 CRORE

Consolation prize: 5,000

Second Place: 25 Lakh

Third Prize: 5 Lakh

Fourth Prize: 5,000

Fifth Prize: 2,000

Sixth Place: 1,000

7th Place: 500

8th Place: 200

9th Place: 100

History of Kerala Lottery

Started in 1967 by the Government of Kerala. India’s first state-run lottery, introduced to:

Provide employment to the poor and unemployed

Raise funds for social welfare without increasing taxes

The initiative was led by P. K. Kunju, then Finance Minister of Kerala.

Over time, the Kerala Lottery became a model system for other Indian states.

Purpose Behind the Lottery

Unlike private or illegal lotteries, Kerala Lottery was created to:

Generate revenue for public welfare

Provide legal income to thousands of ticket sellers

Eliminate illegal lottery rackets

Government Control & Transparency

Fully managed by the Kerala State Lotteries Department

Draws are conducted publicly

Results are officially published and audited

This transparency is why Kerala Lottery enjoys high public trust.

Many Indian states adopted identical lottery systems after Kerala's success. One of the most reputable lotteries in India is the Kerala Lottery. Over time, lotteries were added on a daily, weekly, and bumper basis. Kerala State Lotteries consists of seven weekly lotteries, a monthly draw, and six bumper lotteries. Every day at 3:00 PM, the seven-week draw is held at Gorky Bhavan, which is close to Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram.

Kerala State hosts a number of seasonal "bumper" lotteries, including those for Christmas, summer, Vishu, monsoon, Thiruvonam, and Pooja, in addition to the weekly lotteries. Today, March 12, 2026, the Karunya Plus KN-614 lottery will take place at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, close to Bakery Junction.

(Disclaimer: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they have the potential to become addictive. This page's content should not be used as inspiration or guidance; rather, it is meant only for informational purposes. ABP Live Digital does not promote lotteries in any way.)