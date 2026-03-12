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HomeStatesKeralaLIVE UPDATES | Kerala Lottery Result OUT (Mar 12, 2026): KARUNYA PLUS KN-614 THURSDAY 3PM Lucky Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) - Check Winners (FULL LIST)

LIVE UPDATES | Kerala Lottery Result OUT (Mar 12, 2026): KARUNYA PLUS KN-614 THURSDAY 3PM Lucky Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) - Check Winners (FULL LIST)

Kerala Lottery Result Thursday (Mar 12, 2026): Karunya Plus KN-614 results out today at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. Refresh page and follow ABP Live to get recent updates

By : ABP Live  | Updated at : 12 Mar 2026 04:01 PM (IST)

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live-updates-kerala-lottery-results-live-out-today-karunya-plus-kn-614-winning-numbers-12-march-2026-thursday-3pm-bumper-draw-declared-first-prize-1-crore-check-full-winners-list LIVE UPDATES | Kerala Lottery Result OUT (Mar 12, 2026): KARUNYA PLUS KN-614 THURSDAY 3PM Lucky Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) - Check Winners (FULL LIST)
Kerala Lottery Sambad Thursday (Mar 12, 2026): Karunya Plus KN-614 Draw DECLARED - Check Winners
Source : ABPLIVE AI

Background

Kerala Lottery Result Thursday (March 12, 2026): One of the most reputable and well-run lottery systems in India, the Kerala State Lottery is renowned for its openness, social impact, and government supervision.

Kerala Lottery results announced today, Thursday, 12 March 2026:

Karunya Plus KN-614 – Thursday Bumper Draw Results (Top 3 Prize Winners)

Draw Date: 12-03-2026
Lottery Name: Karunya Plus KN-614
1st Prize: ₹1 CrorePW 306349 (THRISSUR)

2nd Prize: ₹30 LakhPN 297254 (PATTAMBI)

3rd Prize: ₹5 Lakh – PS 376788 (KANNUR)

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 CRORE

  • PW 306349 (THRISSUR)
  • Agent Name: P V PRADEEP
  • Agency No.: R 2083

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 25 LAKH

  • PN 297254 (PATTAMBI)
  • Agent Name: P MOHANAN
  • Agency No.: P 321

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH

  • PS 376788 (KANNUR)
  • Agent Name: SARUN K THANKACHAN
  • Agency No.: C 6333

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 5,000

PN 306349
PO 306349
PP 306349
PR 306349
PS 306349
PT 306349
PU 306349
PV 306349
PX 306349
PY 306349
PZ 306349

(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 (Number of Prizes: 19)

0952  1170  1457  1459  1972  2346  2465  4126  4498  5250  5346  5471  5625  6825  7236  8071  9245  9404  9537

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ((Number of Prizes: 6)

0352  0510  5638  5723  8183  9194

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 (Number of Prizes: 25)

0069 0344 0516 0688 0801 0831 0865 0888 0926 1237 1300 1501 1780 1874 2482 2572 2796 2818 2969 2977 3015 3186 3330 3340 3350 3440 3486 3555 3936 4194 4206 4220 4300 4625 4662 4703 4770 4888 4947 5096 5187 5198 5276 5415 5491 5562 5651 5675 5765 5770 5923 6340 6418 6528 6813 6817 6842 6916 7086 7239 7388 7409 8043 8481 8555 8896 9417 9443 9491 9753 9917

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 (Number of Prizes: 76)

0069 0344 0516 0688 0801 0831 0865 0888 0926 1237 1300 1501 1780 1874 2482 2572 2796 2818 2969 2977 3015 3186 3330 3340 3350 3353 3440 3486 3555 3707 3936 3988 4194 4206 4211 4220 4300 4625 4662 4703 4770 4888 4947 5096 5187 5198 5276 5415 5491 5562 5651 5675 5765 5770 5923 6340 6418 6469 6528 6813 6817 6842 6916 7086 7239 7388 7409 8043 8481 8555 8896 9417 9443 9491 9753 9917

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 200 (Number of Prizes: 92)

0064 0349 0608 0664 0727 0755 0780 0867 1006 1160 1247 1280 1381 1382 1480 1613 1902 2008 2031 2088 2090 2160 2382 2426 2872 2897 2984 3304 3642 3689 3725 4201 4243 4341 4388 4389 4412 4457 4493 4571 4621 4687 4814 4822 4966 5053 5054 5229 5477 5702 5712 5921 5946 6113 6477 6539 6547 6663 6770 7136 7147 7241 7423 7498 7513 7697 8165 8195 8282 8308 8339 8533 8540 8813 8945 8953 9117 9356 9386 9433 9512 9634 9654 9824

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 9TH PRIZE OF RS 100 (Number of Prizes: 144)

0104  0167  0202  0318  0392  0502  0645  0671  0728  0776  0793  0838  0858  0868  0895  1045  1108  1153  1163  1165  1175  1190  1343  1416  1481  1553  1591  1631  1633  1734  1746  1842  1860  1940  2005  2022  2025  2113  2122  2130  2182  2186  2217  2222  2225  2295  2555  2792  2808  2809  2963  3016  3019  3057  3078  3174  3253  3257  3302  3349  3359  3434  3445  3482  3606  3665  3668  3699  3793  3800  3923  3932  4024  4026  4039  4063  4200  4230  4263  4490  4540  4761  4780  4794  4819  4830  4877  4903  4996  5042  5176  5196  5224  5237  5292  5337  5345  5370  5634  5646  5878  5889  5914  6018  6095  6250  6284  6482  6525  6560  6700  6714  6720  6723  6744  6894  6909  6939  7017  7064  7113  7217  7306  7307  7389  7390  7633  7773  7857  7880  7934  8048  8124  8197  8273  8396  8508  8545  8703  8729  8856  8865  8941  9065  9128  9177  9229  9259  9299  9343  9345  9376  9645  9650  9805  9871

Kerala KARUNYA PLUS KN-614 THURSDAY: Mega Prizes For Winners

First Prize: 1 CRORE

Consolation prize: 5,000

Second Place: 25 Lakh

Third Prize: 5 Lakh

Fourth Prize: 5,000

Fifth Prize: 2,000

Sixth Place: 1,000

7th Place: 500

8th Place: 200

9th Place: 100

History of Kerala Lottery

Started in 1967 by the Government of Kerala. India’s first state-run lottery, introduced to:

  • Provide employment to the poor and unemployed

  • Raise funds for social welfare without increasing taxes

  • The initiative was led by P. K. Kunju, then Finance Minister of Kerala.

  • Over time, the Kerala Lottery became a model system for other Indian states.

Purpose Behind the Lottery

Unlike private or illegal lotteries, Kerala Lottery was created to:

  • Generate revenue for public welfare

  • Provide legal income to thousands of ticket sellers

  • Eliminate illegal lottery rackets

Government Control & Transparency

  • Fully managed by the Kerala State Lotteries Department

  • Draws are conducted publicly

  • Results are officially published and audited

This transparency is why Kerala Lottery enjoys high public trust.

Many Indian states adopted identical lottery systems after Kerala's success. One of the most reputable lotteries in India is the Kerala Lottery. Over time, lotteries were added on a daily, weekly, and bumper basis. Kerala State Lotteries consists of seven weekly lotteries, a monthly draw, and six bumper lotteries. Every day at 3:00 PM, the seven-week draw is held at Gorky Bhavan, which is close to Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram.

Kerala State hosts a number of seasonal "bumper" lotteries, including those for Christmas, summer, Vishu, monsoon, Thiruvonam, and Pooja, in addition to the weekly lotteries. Today, March 12, 2026, the Karunya Plus KN-614 lottery will take place at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, close to Bakery Junction.

(Disclaimer: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they have the potential to become addictive. This page's content should not be used as inspiration or guidance; rather, it is meant only for informational purposes. ABP Live Digital does not promote lotteries in any way.)

16:01 PM (IST)  •  12 Mar 2026

Kerala Lottery Result Today (12.03.2026): KARUNYA PLUS KN-614 THURSDAY: 3 PM Draw OUT - Check Winners (FULL LIST)

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 CRORE

  • PW 306349 (THRISSUR)
  • Agent Name: P V PRADEEP
  • Agency No.: R 2083

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 25 LAKH

  • PN 297254 (PATTAMBI)
  • Agent Name: P MOHANAN
  • Agency No.: P 321

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH

  • PS 376788 (KANNUR)
  • Agent Name: SARUN K THANKACHAN
  • Agency No.: C 6333

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 5,000

PN 306349
PO 306349
PP 306349
PR 306349
PS 306349
PT 306349
PU 306349
PV 306349
PX 306349
PY 306349
PZ 306349

(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 (Number of Prizes: 19)

0952  1170  1457  1459  1972  2346  2465  4126  4498  5250  5346  5471  5625  6825  7236  8071  9245  9404  9537

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ((Number of Prizes: 6)

0352  0510  5638  5723  8183  9194

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 (Number of Prizes: 25)

0069 0344 0516 0688 0801 0831 0865 0888 0926 1237 1300 1501 1780 1874 2482 2572 2796 2818 2969 2977 3015 3186 3330 3340 3350 3440 3486 3555 3936 4194 4206 4220 4300 4625 4662 4703 4770 4888 4947 5096 5187 5198 5276 5415 5491 5562 5651 5675 5765 5770 5923 6340 6418 6528 6813 6817 6842 6916 7086 7239 7388 7409 8043 8481 8555 8896 9417 9443 9491 9753 9917

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 (Number of Prizes: 76)

0069 0344 0516 0688 0801 0831 0865 0888 0926 1237 1300 1501 1780 1874 2482 2572 2796 2818 2969 2977 3015 3186 3330 3340 3350 3353 3440 3486 3555 3707 3936 3988 4194 4206 4211 4220 4300 4625 4662 4703 4770 4888 4947 5096 5187 5198 5276 5415 5491 5562 5651 5675 5765 5770 5923 6340 6418 6469 6528 6813 6817 6842 6916 7086 7239 7388 7409 8043 8481 8555 8896 9417 9443 9491 9753 9917

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 200 (Number of Prizes: 92)

0064 0349 0608 0664 0727 0755 0780 0867 1006 1160 1247 1280 1381 1382 1480 1613 1902 2008 2031 2088 2090 2160 2382 2426 2872 2897 2984 3304 3642 3689 3725 4201 4243 4341 4388 4389 4412 4457 4493 4571 4621 4687 4814 4822 4966 5053 5054 5229 5477 5702 5712 5921 5946 6113 6477 6539 6547 6663 6770 7136 7147 7241 7423 7498 7513 7697 8165 8195 8282 8308 8339 8533 8540 8813 8945 8953 9117 9356 9386 9433 9512 9634 9654 9824

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 9TH PRIZE OF RS 100 (Number of Prizes: 144)

0104  0167  0202  0318  0392  0502  0645  0671  0728  0776  0793  0838  0858  0868  0895  1045  1108  1153  1163  1165  1175  1190  1343  1416  1481  1553  1591  1631  1633  1734  1746  1842  1860  1940  2005  2022  2025  2113  2122  2130  2182  2186  2217  2222  2225  2295  2555  2792  2808  2809  2963  3016  3019  3057  3078  3174  3253  3257  3302  3349  3359  3434  3445  3482  3606  3665  3668  3699  3793  3800  3923  3932  4024  4026  4039  4063  4200  4230  4263  4490  4540  4761  4780  4794  4819  4830  4877  4903  4996  5042  5176  5196  5224  5237  5292  5337  5345  5370  5634  5646  5878  5889  5914  6018  6095  6250  6284  6482  6525  6560  6700  6714  6720  6723  6744  6894  6909  6939  7017  7064  7113  7217  7306  7307  7389  7390  7633  7773  7857  7880  7934  8048  8124  8197  8273  8396  8508  8545  8703  8729  8856  8865  8941  9065  9128  9177  9229  9259  9299  9343  9345  9376  9645  9650  9805  9871

Kerala KARUNYA PLUS KN-614 THURSDAY: Mega Prizes For Winners

First Prize: 1 CRORE

Consolation prize: 5,000

Second Place: 25 Lakh

Third Prize: 5 Lakh

Fourth Prize: 5,000

Fifth Prize: 2,000

Sixth Place: 1,000

7th Place: 500

8th Place: 200

9th Place: 100

15:12 PM (IST)  •  12 Mar 2026

Kerala Lottery Results OUT LIVE:KARUNYA PLUS KN-614 Result OUT: ₹ 5000 CONSOLATION PRIZE

PN 306349
PO 306349
PP 306349
PR 306349
PS 306349
PT 306349
PU 306349
PV 306349
PX 306349
PY 306349
PZ 306349
Load More
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Kerala Lottery Kerala Lottery Result Kerala Lottery Result LIVE Lottery Sambad Kerala Jackpot Result Lottery Sambad Today Karunya Plus Lottery Results Kerala Lottery Result Today Karunya Plus Kerala Lottery Sambad Result Kerala State Lottery Result Today 3pm Kerala Lottery Thursday Kerala State Karunya Plus KN-614 Lottery Kerala Lottery Result 12-03-2026 Kerala Lottery March 12
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