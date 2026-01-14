Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Diplomats, Authors Take Centre Stage On Day 5 Of New Delhi World Book Fair

Sessions focused on military history and maritime security, including the Indian Navy’s role in the Liberation of Goa and discussions on the 1947-48 Jammu and Kashmir operations.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 14 Jan 2026 10:07 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Day five of the New Delhi World Book Fair (NDWBF) 2026 saw a strong international focus, with diplomatic voices and writers taking centre stage at the International Pavilion. Poland’s Ambassador to India, H.E. Piotr Świtalski, and France’s Ambassador, H.E. Thierry Mathou, participated in sessions examining literature’s role in cross-cultural dialogue and the future of books in a shifting reading ecosystem. Several prominent dignitaries also visited the fair, including Tripura Governor N Indrasena Reddy, Justice Atul S. Chandurkar, Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi, and former Union ministers Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ and Vijay Goel.

Diplomats And Writers Drive International Conversations

France was in focus at the International Events Corner with the opening of the French Pavilion under the India-France Year of Innovation 2026. A session on The Future of Books featured Ambassador Thierry Mathou in conversation with Yuvraj Malik, Director of the National Book Trust, on publishing trends, innovation in reading practices and international collaboration.

In another session, Ambassador Świtalski spoke on Poland’s literary traditions and identity, drawing parallels with India’s history. He referenced repeated partitions of Poland and argued that literature played a key role in preserving secular identity and continuity. He also cited Rabindranath Tagore as a cultural link between India and Poland.

The international programme also featured an Austria-Ukraine panel, bringing together Austrian authors Valerie Fritsch and Andreas Unterweger, and Ukrainian author Lyubomyr Deresh, discussing literature amid conflict and uncertainty. Ukraine’s Ambassador Dr Oleksandr Polishchuk was felicitated during the session. A separate presentation by Mohammed Al Bloshi, an expert on Qatari cultural heritage, highlighted India–Qatar cultural ties.

Kailash Satyarthi On Compassion & Youth Leadership

Nobel Peace Laureate Kailash Satyarthi led a session on compassion and youth responsibility, referring to his forthcoming book Karuna: The Power of Compassion and his autobiography. He underlined the importance of a Compassion Quotient (CQ) alongside IQ and EQ, calling compassion a learnable life skill rooted in awareness and action. Addressing young audiences, he stressed empathy and responsibility, urging them to follow his “3D” message: Dream big, Discover potential, Do it now.

Other sessions focused on military history and maritime security, including the Indian Navy’s role in the Liberation of Goa and discussions on the 1947-48 Jammu and Kashmir operations. The children’s pavilion hosted international storytelling, while the evening programme featured a performance by the Indian Navy Band.

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 14 Jan 2026 10:07 PM (IST)
