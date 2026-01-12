Trump And Modi Are Real Friends, No Partner More Important Than India: US Envoy Sergio Gor

Newly appointed US Ambassador Sergio Gor talked about the "warm friendship" between Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling them real friends. Gor revealed that during a recent dinner, the US President spoke fondly of his last visit to the country and his friendship with the Indian leader.

Gor expressed hope that Trump would travel to India again in the next year or two, joking that the time difference between Washington and New Delhi might even suit the President’s late-night working style.

US Ambassador On India-US Trade Deal

Addressing Mission India, Gor said both countries remain actively engaged in talks on a bilateral trade deal, with another high-level discussion scheduled soon. Acknowledging the complexity of negotiations with India, which he described as the world’s largest nation, the ambassador said both sides were determined to push the deal across the finish line.

“Trade is very important for our relationship,” Gor noted, adding that India and the United States would also continue to work closely in critical areas such as security, counter-terrorism, energy, technology, education and health.

Will Elevate India-US Ties: Gor

Calling his posting to New Delhi a privilege, Gor said he arrived in India with “profound respect” and a clear mission to elevate ties between the two countries. He described the India–US relationship as a unique convergence of “the world’s oldest democracy and the world’s largest democracy.”

Reflecting on his own long-standing connection with India, Gor said his first visit in 2013 left a lasting impression. “I remember visiting the Taj Mahal, Jaipur, Ranthambore, Punjab and many other places,” he said, describing India as a remarkable nation with which the United States is keen to deepen its partnership in the years ahead.