Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaTrump And Modi Are Real Friends, No Partner More Important Than India: US Envoy Sergio Gor

Trump And Modi Are Real Friends, No Partner More Important Than India: US Envoy Sergio Gor

Calling his posting to New Delhi a privilege, Gor said he arrived in India with “profound respect” and a clear mission to elevate ties between the two countries.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 12 Jan 2026 12:50 PM (IST)

Newly appointed US Ambassador Sergio Gor talked about the "warm friendship" between Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling them real friends. Gor revealed that during a recent dinner, the US President spoke fondly of his last visit to the country and his friendship with the Indian leader. 

Gor expressed hope that Trump would travel to India again in the next year or two, joking that the time difference between Washington and New Delhi might even suit the President’s late-night working style.

US Ambassador On India-US Trade Deal

Addressing Mission India, Gor said both countries remain actively engaged in talks on a bilateral trade deal, with another high-level discussion scheduled soon. Acknowledging the complexity of negotiations with India, which he described as the world’s largest nation, the ambassador said both sides were determined to push the deal across the finish line.

“Trade is very important for our relationship,” Gor noted, adding that India and the United States would also continue to work closely in critical areas such as security, counter-terrorism, energy, technology, education and health.

Will Elevate India-US Ties: Gor

Calling his posting to New Delhi a privilege, Gor said he arrived in India with “profound respect” and a clear mission to elevate ties between the two countries. He described the India–US relationship as a unique convergence of “the world’s oldest democracy and the world’s largest democracy.”

Reflecting on his own long-standing connection with India, Gor said his first visit in 2013 left a lasting impression. “I remember visiting the Taj Mahal, Jaipur, Ranthambore, Punjab and many other places,” he said, describing India as a remarkable nation with which the United States is keen to deepen its partnership in the years ahead.

Related Video

National News: PM Modi addresses Somnath Swabhiman Parv, recalls 1,000-year legacy of faith and resilience

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
Read
Published at : 12 Jan 2026 12:50 PM (IST)
Tags :
Narendra Modi Donald Trump. India US Trade Deal 'Narendra Modi'
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Trump And Modi Are Real Friends, No Partner More Important Than India: US Envoy Sergio Gor
Trump And Modi Are Real Friends, No Partner More Important Than India: US Envoy Sergio Gor
News
ISRO PSLV-C62 Mission Faces Anomaly During Stage 3 Of Launch, ISRO Analysing Data
ISRO PSLV-C62 Mission Faces Anomaly During Stage 3 Of Launch, ISRO Analysing Data
World
Were Indians Arrested During Iran Protests? Iranian Envoy Clarifies
Were Indians Arrested During Iran Protests? Iranian Envoy Clarifies
Jammu and Kashmir
Multiple Suspected Drone Intrusions Reported Near LoC, IB In J&K
Multiple Suspected Drone Intrusions Reported Near LoC, IB In J&K
Advertisement

Videos

National News: PM Modi addresses Somnath Swabhiman Parv, recalls 1,000-year legacy of faith and resilience
Breaking News: Bihar MLA and Singer Maithili Thakur Campaigns in Mumbai, Promises BMC Mayoral Win for Mahayuti
Special Coverage: PM Modi Reflects on Somnath Temple’s 1000-Year Legacy, Tribute to Sardar Patel and India’s Resilience
Uttarakhand News: Ankita Bhandari case: Bandh largely ineffective as traders step back, security tightened
Breaking News: PM Modi Receives Grand Welcome at Somnath Swabhiman Parv, Pays Tribute to India’s Forgotten Heroes
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | German Subs To Rejuvenate Ailing Submarine Fleet
Opinion
Embed widget