PM Modi And German Chancellor Merz Join Ahmedabad’s International Kite Festival Celebrations

Under a bright January sky, Ahmedabad’s Sabarmati Riverfront turned into a spectacular stage of colours and camaraderie as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz came together to inaugurate the International Kite Festival. The moment beautifully blended Gujarat’s centuries-old traditions with the warmth of modern diplomacy, creating a scene that felt both historic and heartfelt.

As the two leaders arrived, they were welcomed with traditional Gujarati scarves and the vibrant sounds of folk music. Dancers and musicians from across the state filled the riverfront with rhythmic energy, offering the visiting German leader a vivid glimpse into Gujarat’s cultural soul.

#WATCH | Ahmedabad, Gujarat | Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz arrive at Sabarmati riverfront to participate in the International Kite Festival 2026.



Leaders Take To The Skies With Symbolic Kites

#WATCH | Ahmedabad, Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz fly a kite at the International Kite Festival 2026 at Sabarmati Riverfront.



Soon after the inauguration, both leaders stepped into the festivities, trying their hands at kite flying alongside local participants. The Prime Minister flew a specially designed kite bearing the message “Bharat – Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam”, reflecting India’s timeless belief that the world is one family. Nearby, the sky shimmered with kites displaying the Tricolour, Hindu deities, and creative motifs celebrating friendship between India and Germany.

Crowds lined the riverfront, many waving Indian and German flags, capturing the spirit of growing partnership between the two nations. The leaders also met international kite flyers who had travelled from across the globe to participate in the celebrations.

A Global Gathering Of Kite Enthusiasts

#WATCH | Gujarat comes alive to mark International Kite Festival during Uttarayan



Held annually during Uttarayan, the International Kite Festival marks the sun’s northward journey and the transition towards summer. This year’s edition, running until January 14, brings together 135 international kite artists from 50 countries, 65 flyers from across India, and more than 870 participants from Gujarat.

Before arriving in Ahmedabad, the international kitists had already mesmerised visitors in Rajkot, Surat, Dholavira and the Statue of Unity. The celebrations in Ahmedabad now form the grand finale of this three-day spectacle.

From Sabarmati Ashram To Strategic Talks

Earlier in the day, PM Modi welcomed Chancellor Merz at the Sabarmati Ashram, where both leaders paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and viewed an exhibition chronicling his life and legacy. The German leader also penned his remarks in the visitors’ book.

Chancellor Merz’s visit, from January 12 to 13, coincides with 75 years of diplomatic relations between India and Germany and 25 years of their Strategic Partnership. He was received in Ahmedabad by Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat.

Strengthening India–Germany Partnership

Following the festival, the two leaders were scheduled to hold extensive bilateral discussions at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar. The talks will focus on strengthening cooperation in trade, technology, education, skilling, defence, green development, innovation, and people-to-people exchanges, while also addressing key regional and global issues.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the visit builds on sustained high-level engagement and reaffirms the shared vision of both countries for a forward-looking partnership that contributes positively to the global community.