PM Modi And German Chancellor Merz Join Ahmedabad's International Kite Festival Celebrations

PM Modi and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz share festive moments at Ahmedabad’s International Kite Festival, blending diplomacy with Gujarat’s cultural spirit.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 12 Jan 2026 12:45 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Under a bright January sky, Ahmedabad’s Sabarmati Riverfront turned into a spectacular stage of colours and camaraderie as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz came together to inaugurate the International Kite Festival. The moment beautifully blended Gujarat’s centuries-old traditions with the warmth of modern diplomacy, creating a scene that felt both historic and heartfelt.

As the two leaders arrived, they were welcomed with traditional Gujarati scarves and the vibrant sounds of folk music. Dancers and musicians from across the state filled the riverfront with rhythmic energy, offering the visiting German leader a vivid glimpse into Gujarat’s cultural soul.

Leaders Take To The Skies With Symbolic Kites

Soon after the inauguration, both leaders stepped into the festivities, trying their hands at kite flying alongside local participants. The Prime Minister flew a specially designed kite bearing the message “Bharat – Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam”, reflecting India’s timeless belief that the world is one family. Nearby, the sky shimmered with kites displaying the Tricolour, Hindu deities, and creative motifs celebrating friendship between India and Germany.

Crowds lined the riverfront, many waving Indian and German flags, capturing the spirit of growing partnership between the two nations. The leaders also met international kite flyers who had travelled from across the globe to participate in the celebrations.

A Global Gathering Of Kite Enthusiasts

Held annually during Uttarayan, the International Kite Festival marks the sun’s northward journey and the transition towards summer. This year’s edition, running until January 14, brings together 135 international kite artists from 50 countries, 65 flyers from across India, and more than 870 participants from Gujarat.

Before arriving in Ahmedabad, the international kitists had already mesmerised visitors in Rajkot, Surat, Dholavira and the Statue of Unity. The celebrations in Ahmedabad now form the grand finale of this three-day spectacle.

From Sabarmati Ashram To Strategic Talks

(Image Source: PTI)
(Image Source: PTI)

Earlier in the day, PM Modi welcomed Chancellor Merz at the Sabarmati Ashram, where both leaders paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and viewed an exhibition chronicling his life and legacy. The German leader also penned his remarks in the visitors’ book.

Chancellor Merz’s visit, from January 12 to 13, coincides with 75 years of diplomatic relations between India and Germany and 25 years of their Strategic Partnership. He was received in Ahmedabad by Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat.

Strengthening India–Germany Partnership

Following the festival, the two leaders were scheduled to hold extensive bilateral discussions at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar. The talks will focus on strengthening cooperation in trade, technology, education, skilling, defence, green development, innovation, and people-to-people exchanges, while also addressing key regional and global issues.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the visit builds on sustained high-level engagement and reaffirms the shared vision of both countries for a forward-looking partnership that contributes positively to the global community.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who inaugurated the International Kite Festival in Ahmedabad?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz jointly inaugurated the International Kite Festival at the Sabarmati Riverfront.

What message was on Prime Minister Modi's kite?

Prime Minister Modi flew a specially designed kite with the message

How many international kite artists participated in the festival?

The festival brought together 135 international kite artists from 50 different countries, along with many other participants from India and Gujarat.

What is the significance of the International Kite Festival being held during Uttarayan?

The festival is held annually during Uttarayan, which marks the sun's northward journey and the transition towards summer.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 12 Jan 2026 12:45 PM (IST)
PM Modi Ahmedabad News Friedrich Merz International Kite Festival 2026
