Bhopal Model Khushboo Ahirwar Found Dead; Family Alleges Murder, Boyfriend Qasim Held

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 10 Nov 2025 04:39 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A shocking case has emerged from Bhopal, the capital of Madhya Pradesh, where model Khushboo Ahirwar, fondly known as Khushi, was found dead under suspicious circumstances late last night. Her family has accused Qasim Ahmed of murdering her.

According to Khushboo’s mother, Qasim called her late at night, saying that Khushboo’s body had stiffened and that he had taken her to Chirayu Hospital in Bhopal, where doctors declared her dead. The family claims injury marks were visible on her face and body, alleging that she was physically assaulted before her death.

A post-mortem examination is currently underway, and police said the exact cause of death will be determined only after the PM report is released.

Police confirmed that Qasim Ahmed has been arrested. According to officials, the accused and the victim were travelling from Ujjain to Bhopal when Khushboo’s condition reportedly worsened near Bairagarh. She was rushed to Chirayu Hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

Investigators said Qasim has a criminal background and has been to jail before for involvement in illegal liquor trade. Sources revealed that he allegedly conducted financial transactions using Khushboo’s mobile phone, and the police have found evidence of such dealings.

Police stated that the case is being investigated from all possible angles, including the circumstances leading to Khushboo’s death and the role of Qasim Ahmed.

Published at : 10 Nov 2025 04:16 PM (IST)
