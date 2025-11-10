Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWho Is Dr Muzammil Shakil, The MBBS Lecturer Linked To The Faridabad Terror Plot?

Who Is Dr Muzammil Shakil, The MBBS Lecturer Linked To The Faridabad Terror Plot?

Police confirmed that the explosives were seized from Faridabad's Dhauj residence of Dr Muzammil Shakil, who had rented the property approximately three months ago.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 10 Nov 2025 03:50 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

In a major counterterrorism breakthrough, a joint operation by the Jammu and Kashmir Police, Haryana Police, and the Intelligence Bureau (IB) foiled a significant terror plot with the recovery of around 350 kilograms of explosives, an AK-47 rifle, and a large cache of ammunition from Faridabad. The coordinated action has exposed what officials describe as a dangerous module with potential cross-border links, raising fresh security concerns across northern India amid intensified intelligence monitoring and counterterrorism operations.

The operation was launched following intelligence gathered from the interrogation of suspects arrested. On Monday, police confirmed that the explosives were seized from Faridabad's Dhauj residence of Dr Muzammil Shakil, who had rented the property approximately three months ago.

Who Is Dr Muzammil Shakil?

Authorities have identified Dr Muzammil Shakil, an MBBS doctor, as the occupant of the Dhauj accommodation where the explosives and weapons were discovered. Police confirmed that Dr Shakil is currently under arrest and is being questioned over his alleged involvement in the terror network.

Addressing a press conference, Faridabad Police Commissioner Satender Kumar Gupta said that Dr Muzammil, whose name appeared with varying spellings across reports, was employed as a lecturer at Al Falah University, located in Dhauj.

The University Grants Commission (UGC)-recognised private institution, Al Falah University, is situated around 45 kilometres from Delhi. Officials said Dr Shakil had rented the accommodation about three months ago. He was taken into custody by the Jammu & Kashmir Police on 30 October, following the arrest of another accused, Dr Adil Ahmad Rather, allegedly linked to the same terror module.

According to investigators, intelligence obtained during the interrogation of these two suspects led to Sunday’s recovery operation in Faridabad. Preliminary findings suggest both individuals were part of a larger terror module with suspected cross-border connections, planning large-scale attacks in northern India.

Security agencies are now probing possible international linkages, funding routes, and communication channels associated with the accused. The seizure of such a massive cache of explosives and weapons in a city close to the national capital has triggered heightened alerts across Delhi-NCR, with authorities tightening surveillance and coordination to prevent any potential threat.

The investigation remains ongoing as agencies work to dismantle the wider terror network believed to be operating across multiple states.

Also read
Published at : 10 Nov 2025 03:50 PM (IST)
Tags :
Faridabad Jammu Kashmir Dr Muzamil
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Massive Protests At Panjab University Over Senate Elections Demand; Police Lathi Charge Students
Massive Protests At Panjab University Over Senate Elections Demand; Police Lathi Charge Students
India
360 Kg Explosives, Rifle Seized In Faridabad After Tip-Off From Arrested J&K Doctor
360 Kg Explosives, Rifle Seized In Faridabad After Tip-Off From Arrested J&K Doctor
Election 2025
Bihar Election Phase 2: 122 Seats To Vote On Nov 11; How NDA And Mahagathbandhan Perfomed In 2020
Bihar Election Phase 2: 122 Seats To Vote On Nov 11; How NDA And Mahagathbandhan Perfomed In 2020
Cities
BJP Objects To Namaz At Bengaluru Airport, Accuses Siddaramaiah Govt Of 'Appeasement Politics'
'Why These Double Standards?': BJP Questions Congress Over Namaz At Bengaluru Airport
Advertisement

Videos

Faridabad Medical College: Jammu & Kashmir Police Seize 2 AK-47 Rifles, 350 kg Explosives
Jalgaon Violence: Cricket Dispute Sparks Clashes Between Two Groups | ABP NEWS
Bihar Election Update: Tej Pratap-Yadav and BJP Sparks Political Speculation; Tejashwi Celebrates 36th Birthday Amid Campaign
Breaking News: BJP to Hold Major Meeting Ahead of MCD By-Elections in Delhi
Ahmedabad Horror: Wife Allegedly Murders Husband, Buries Body in Kitchen Under Cement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
The Last Trick Of The Survivor: Nitish Kumar And The Long Shadow Of Bihar’s Politics
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget