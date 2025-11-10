Who Is Dr Muzammil Shakil, The MBBS Lecturer Linked To The Faridabad Terror Plot?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





In a major counterterrorism breakthrough, a joint operation by the Jammu and Kashmir Police, Haryana Police, and the Intelligence Bureau (IB) foiled a significant terror plot with the recovery of around 350 kilograms of explosives, an AK-47 rifle, and a large cache of ammunition from Faridabad. The coordinated action has exposed what officials describe as a dangerous module with potential cross-border links, raising fresh security concerns across northern India amid intensified intelligence monitoring and counterterrorism operations.

The operation was launched following intelligence gathered from the interrogation of suspects arrested. On Monday, police confirmed that the explosives were seized from Faridabad's Dhauj residence of Dr Muzammil Shakil, who had rented the property approximately three months ago.

Who Is Dr Muzammil Shakil?

Authorities have identified Dr Muzammil Shakil, an MBBS doctor, as the occupant of the Dhauj accommodation where the explosives and weapons were discovered. Police confirmed that Dr Shakil is currently under arrest and is being questioned over his alleged involvement in the terror network.

Addressing a press conference, Faridabad Police Commissioner Satender Kumar Gupta said that Dr Muzammil, whose name appeared with varying spellings across reports, was employed as a lecturer at Al Falah University, located in Dhauj.

VIDEO | Faridabad terror module case: Police Commissioner Satender Kumar Gupta says, "Dr. Muzammil, arrested in the case, was teaching at Al Falah University. The investigation is underway after the recovery of explosives, an assault rifle, and other ammunition."#Faridabad… pic.twitter.com/mynBoFbePU — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 10, 2025

The University Grants Commission (UGC)-recognised private institution, Al Falah University, is situated around 45 kilometres from Delhi. Officials said Dr Shakil had rented the accommodation about three months ago. He was taken into custody by the Jammu & Kashmir Police on 30 October, following the arrest of another accused, Dr Adil Ahmad Rather, allegedly linked to the same terror module.

According to investigators, intelligence obtained during the interrogation of these two suspects led to Sunday’s recovery operation in Faridabad. Preliminary findings suggest both individuals were part of a larger terror module with suspected cross-border connections, planning large-scale attacks in northern India.

Security agencies are now probing possible international linkages, funding routes, and communication channels associated with the accused. The seizure of such a massive cache of explosives and weapons in a city close to the national capital has triggered heightened alerts across Delhi-NCR, with authorities tightening surveillance and coordination to prevent any potential threat.

The investigation remains ongoing as agencies work to dismantle the wider terror network believed to be operating across multiple states.