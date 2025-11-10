Massive Protests At Panjab University Over Senate Elections Demand; Police Lathi Charge Students

A massive protest is underway at Panjab University in Chandigarh, as students have gathered to demand the conduct of senate elections. Police resorted to lathi charge to disperse protesting students as the situation grew tense, resulting in a clash.

Heavy police deployment continues around the campus after clashes broke out between students and security personnel.

VIDEO | Chandigarh: Police resort to lathicharge to disperse protesting students at Panjab University who were demanding the conduct of senate elections.



